Currie Motors Ford of Valpo
Customer Reviews of Currie Motors Ford of Valpo
Only place I’ll buy!!!
by 04/03/2021on
In the last 6 years I have bought 3 new vehicles and just bought my first used vehicle. My wife and I work with the same guys every time we go in and have a great relationship with so many ppl there from sales to service. They all go above and beyond to make sure you aren’t just a number and build a friendship and know who you are when you walk in.
If it seems to good to be true....
by 03/18/2021on
If it seems too good to be true, it must be fraud, right? I should have known better, but after seeing several curiously low-priced new cars listed by this dealership I took the bait and drove over an hour to see if I could snag a deal. Of course, I had tried to chat online, email, and call first, but each person had insisted that they were not able to confirm the price of any car or which incentives I might qualify for unless I was there in person. Yes, I know. I still fell for it. Upon arrival, the salesman, who was not one of the previous three people to whom we had spoken, discovered that the car we had inquired about less than 24 hours earlier was sold. And he wasn't sure what the other two listings on Autotrader were (as if Autotrader doesn't get these listings as paid ads from the dealership). Never fear, he would see what else they had....after collecting a little information from us. Then he insisted we go on a test drive even though he had 'no way of knowing' what the price of the car was that he insisted we drove. After a short, silent, awkward test drive, we again asked for a price. He insisted on our trade-in info. We gave some basic info & said he had 10 minutes to provide a price for the vehicle. We had been there for 1.5hrs and hadn't even been provided with an accurate price yet. He was gone for more than 10 minutes, so we left and didn't hear from him the rest of the day. I believe back in the day, they called this the old bait-and-switch. Don't fall for it folks. I will be reporting them to the BBB.
Very helpful!
by 03/05/2021on
I was asking about an estimate on parts and labor for a front bumper and Taylor H. was extremely nice.
Long Wait and Pushy
by 01/06/2021on
I spent a total to 3.5 hours in dealership and didn’t accomplish much of anything. Until I was ready to walk out the door then it was a mad rush to get me to sign a deal. I said I have kids in car just was looking but pressure continued to sign a deal. Only reason 2 stars is because they good prices and gave good trade number.
Very disappointing
by 10/01/2020on
The following is an email to the GM which was not replied to: Hi Mr. Sfikas, I hope you are well and am emailing you as the GM of Currie Motors of Valpo regarding an interaction that I had with one of your managers this week. On Saturday afternoon, September 19, I called inquiring about a 2019 Explorer that you had listed for sale, your stock number T6628. I spoke with Moe Abdallah and he advised me that it was still available at the advertised listed price of $26,408, and there were no additional discounts given or fees charged. I explained that I was purchasing it for my business in Florida, there was no trade, would be transferring a tag from an existing vehicle and would pay cash which I could wire transfer when the banks opened on Monday. He stated your office did not do wire transfers as it was too much trouble, but would take a cashier's check. Moe mentioned that due to the pandemic the title work could take up to 120 days and he gave the deal to Brenden Danford who obtained my personal and business information and texted me the vehicle order assessment. This included a $199.91 doc fee, which is fine and understandable. There was also a $215.25 state license & title fee for a new tag, and a $336.10 lic/drive away fee typed in on the same line. Moe said the vehicle might be sold before Monday unless I gave a $3,000 credit card deposit. Since you have had the Explorer for almost two years, I decided to take a chance that it would still be there on Monday so that I could check with my local DMV about the 120 day delay. I emailed Brenden on Monday and advised I would overnight the cashier's check for the full price, plus sales tax and doc fees, but to please remove the license fees as 120 days would not work. The DMV had advised me to not use a tag agency and stated I just needed four documents: -Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin -Odometer statement -Bill of sale -Sales tax receipt, which is an Indiana form ST-? It seems simple enough, then I could register it and transfer my tag immediately in Florida. I was arranging an auto transporter and was binding insurance coverage on the Explorer so it could be transported as soon as possible, since Moe said it had to be off your lot by the end of the month. Brenden then surprised me by texting that Moe would not do the deal as I am out-of-state and "too many things can happen". I spoke with Moe and he said "The girls in the office are too busy. They have 99 deals and do not want to do out-of-state deals". In 38 years of business using Ford products and countless vehicle purchases, I have never heard anything like that, especially on a new vehicle that is two model years old with one year of manufacturer's warranty elapsed.. I am unaware of any dealerships where the "girls in the office" make sales decisions. I am not sure where this will go, and I don't do negative reviews, but I am extremely disappointed with what should have been an easy transaction. If your dealerships do not sell to out-of-state residents, then you should make this clear. Hard to believe that you don't sell out-of-state when you are located near state lines, and would make the deal one day and make an excuse not to the next. Your stores seem to pride themselves on customer service, but unfortunately, that was totally lacking. Thanks for taking the time to read this.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
What a great place
by 02/05/2020on
My experience with Currie motor was awesome experience great people who made me feel at home every step of the way
Service work
by 02/01/2020on
Great service very friendly will definitely go back!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Always done right
by 01/26/2020on
My truck is always completely serviced and done with a smile!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service and follow up
by 01/17/2020on
My experience was great! The salesman was top notch. He was not only very knowledgeable of the vehicle line up and options, he was helpful setting up the Ford app and explaining the features and operation of the vehicle and the app. He also took the time and followed up with a phone call a few days after the sale and again a few weeks later.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nick
by 01/01/2020on
Easy process. Willing to help get to price point I wanted to be at. Overall salesman and mgr where helpful and took what was necessary to get the deal done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service was great!
by 12/18/2019on
One of my tires continued loosing air. I called their service department Saturday morning and they told me to come in that morning! They were able to repair my tire, plus change the oil, within 2 hours. The cost? $40. Their service was great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy, Fast, Thorough
by 12/17/2019on
They have made it really easy to go by at my convenience, check in, read a bit in the lounge and have my service done completely in under an hour. Great!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Wonderful Experience
by 12/15/2019on
We are A-plan participants. We already knew exactly what we wanted when we went there. The salesman showed us what we asked to see. He didn't try to sell us anything else. He answered all of our questions, and when he didn't know the answer, he found the answer for us. It was a very pleasant car buying experience.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Oil change and tire rotation
by 12/14/2019on
Service was fast. Serviceman was friendly. Waiting area was nice.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 11/29/2019on
Totally impressed with the ladies working in the service department! They’re caring, knowledgeable & understanding. The loaner I was given was great. My vehicle was repaired & ready as promised & all repairs explained in a professional manner. Very satisfied with this dealership.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 11/17/2019on
Overall, the experience was excellent. But since they just finished remodeling earlier in the year, it was a bit confusing when coming in to start the process: no signage helping clients know where to pull up and the fact that you could pull up and they would open up the main garage door to let you in.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Above and beyond
by 11/15/2019on
Currie Ford did anything and everything to help us find what we wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service!
by 10/28/2019on
Everything was great! Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Service
by 10/25/2019on
Stacy is always good to me. They get you in and out.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
great place no issues
by 10/25/2019on
great service, informative associates
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil Change
by 10/23/2019on
Got in and out in a timely manner. The person helping me was polite and helpful. The new service area is really nice, clean, but didn't find the chairs in the area of the TV to be very comfortable.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes