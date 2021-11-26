5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

What you will find: A good selection of new and used Ford vehicles. A sales staff that is interested in helping you find a vehicle that meets your criteria including price range. A sales team that that is pretty much no nonsense and interested in working toward a price that is competitive without haggling. You can shop larger lots around the area, but you are likely not to find a better deal than at Tipton Ford. If you are going to purchase a Ford, visit Tipton first, then benchmark others against them if you will. But, if you find a vehicle you like at Tipton Ford, you will likely be returning there for the purchase. At least this was my experience in Jan. 2015. At Tipton Ford, I was offered the most attractive price without having to ask for all of the special discounts - they applied the discounts up front and then challenged me to find other dealerships that would match their pricing for the same vehicle. I tried a couple of other dealerships and found myself back a Tipton Ford before the day's end. This isn't a mega dealership, but that likely works in your favor if you can find the car you like on their lot. I suspect that even if you cannot find a car of your liking on the lot, they will find a way to bring in what you are looking for. Go there first. Give them a chance - it will be worth you time. Read more