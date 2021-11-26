Tipton Ford
Customer Reviews of Tipton Ford
SIMPLY THE BEST
by 11/26/2021on
Dealt with this dealership on the purchase of our new vehicle, it was simply the best experience we ever had buying a car! Thank you!
Buyer Beware!!
by 09/11/2021on
Worst customer service I've ever experienced!! All the cars on the lot were damaged, high mileage and way over priced. For some odd reason they all had the smell of rotten fish in them too. I would not recommend purchasing a car from this dealership.
Low Pressure, Straight forward and friendly service
by 04/06/2016on
We were referred to Tipton Ford from a friend. AFter some questionable experiences at dealerships closer to us I decided to give them a try. My wife and I couldn't have been happier with the the straight forward approach. Dirk Baxter was my salesperson and he was great to work with. Also thanks to Jon Thomas and Doug Shepherd. They quickly found the car we were looking for and made the whole process easy and low pressure. Thanks everyone at Tipton Ford!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tipton Ford Great Service
by 02/16/2016on
Could not ask for a better experience purchasing a new vehicle, in this case a 2012 Ford F-150 4x4. My wife and I came in on a Saturday for a test drive and discussion about purchasing a new truck, I had already contacted Ron Boyland about coming in and seeing him. He had the truck ready and even let us keep it over the weekend to make our final decision. After working out some details with a new set of tires and financing we are the proud owners of a 2012 Ford F-150 4x4 which I will add was clean as a pin and well taken care of. Thank you to all of the Tipton Ford Staff for a very good experience. We would definitely recommend Tipton Ford to friends and Family for their next purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Service, Friendly staff, treat you like you are family.
by 02/15/2016on
The service department always does a great job. They allowed me to leave my Flex and fit in the oil change on the spur of the moment. I work out of town and that kind of service is great!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
TanyaFordFocus
by 01/25/2016on
The Ford Focus I purchased from Tipton Ford needed the first oil change done. They were friendly, courteous and fast. I will be taking my Focus back to get the second oil change done.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service and quick
by 12/31/2015on
Service was great and super fast. Facilities were super clean
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tipton
by 12/22/2015on
Friendly and professional staff. The cashier was very helpful with a confusing ford rebate card I was trying to use. She was very kind and patient.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
TIPTON FORD
by 10/02/2015on
Thank you Tipton Ford for an excellent experience in the finding and purchasing of my F-150.. Everyone at the dealership was great.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
All praise
by 08/11/2015on
The service was timely and excellent. A question about electronics took awhile to answer but the guy wouldn't give up until it was answered and I appreciated it very much. We will be back again.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Online vehicle found to be a great deal!
by 08/07/2015on
Found vehicle online. Ron was helpful with info via email. When I showed up, vehicle was as described and we were able to quickly work a deal including my trade.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent
by 07/21/2015on
Exceptional service, staff friendly done in a timely manner. Also happy that I only went in to have a part replaced and when service department called to explain what was needed I then realized that I was due for an oil change and asked if it could be done also knowing they were busy and a appointment needed to be made to have that done service manager said yes that could be done today to save you a trip back in Tipton Ford has me sold and when it's time to buy a new car that is where I will go thanks for your service !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Work on my truck
by 07/13/2015on
The service was great. They did what they promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Professional
by 07/02/2015on
Regardless of the type of vehicle I own I use your service department because they are professional, courteous, patient, and helpful. All of the staff are friendly and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
hometown friendly store and service
by 05/22/2015on
2012 Explorer. Service had always been super. Good people with you and your vehicle in mind.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great dealership
by 05/18/2015on
My experience with this dealership was exceptional salesman Ron was a big help with my internet questions had vehicle waiting when we arrived and made the sales transaction one of the easiest car purchases we have ever had. would recommend to anyone. thanks Tipton Ford
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Top notch dealership
by 05/05/2015on
Excellent dealership and staff. Always takes the time to talk to you no matter what your there for.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tipton Ford - Worth a Visit
by 01/30/2015on
What you will find: A good selection of new and used Ford vehicles. A sales staff that is interested in helping you find a vehicle that meets your criteria including price range. A sales team that that is pretty much no nonsense and interested in working toward a price that is competitive without haggling. You can shop larger lots around the area, but you are likely not to find a better deal than at Tipton Ford. If you are going to purchase a Ford, visit Tipton first, then benchmark others against them if you will. But, if you find a vehicle you like at Tipton Ford, you will likely be returning there for the purchase. At least this was my experience in Jan. 2015. At Tipton Ford, I was offered the most attractive price without having to ask for all of the special discounts - they applied the discounts up front and then challenged me to find other dealerships that would match their pricing for the same vehicle. I tried a couple of other dealerships and found myself back a Tipton Ford before the day's end. This isn't a mega dealership, but that likely works in your favor if you can find the car you like on their lot. I suspect that even if you cannot find a car of your liking on the lot, they will find a way to bring in what you are looking for. Go there first. Give them a chance - it will be worth you time.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Customer Service!
by 06/07/2014on
I loved the personal attention received from Tipton Ford and the effort put forth to assist with refinancing to lower my interest rate. Doug reached out to me to assist instead having to do it all on my own. Such a timesaver and so appreciated.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good service department
by 11/01/2012on
I've dealt with them for many years and they've always gone the extra mile for me. I've had frequent issues with my various Super Duty trucks and they've been great at getting Ford to pay the repairs; a couple of times Ford denied warranty and somehow they got Ford to change their minds and fix the problem.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes