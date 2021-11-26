Skip to main content
Tipton Ford

965 E Jefferson St, Tipton, IN 46072
Today 9:00 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Tipton Ford

3.0
Overall Rating
3 out of 5 stars(20)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

SIMPLY THE BEST

by M M on 11/26/2021

Dealt with this dealership on the purchase of our new vehicle, it was simply the best experience we ever had buying a car! Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
20 Reviews
Sort by:
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buyer Beware!!

by Melinda on 09/11/2021

Worst customer service I've ever experienced!! All the cars on the lot were damaged, high mileage and way over priced. For some odd reason they all had the smell of rotten fish in them too. I would not recommend purchasing a car from this dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Low Pressure, Straight forward and friendly service

by scotthep on 04/06/2016

We were referred to Tipton Ford from a friend. AFter some questionable experiences at dealerships closer to us I decided to give them a try. My wife and I couldn't have been happier with the the straight forward approach. Dirk Baxter was my salesperson and he was great to work with. Also thanks to Jon Thomas and Doug Shepherd. They quickly found the car we were looking for and made the whole process easy and low pressure. Thanks everyone at Tipton Ford!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tipton Ford Great Service

by DwayneV on 02/16/2016

Could not ask for a better experience purchasing a new vehicle, in this case a 2012 Ford F-150 4x4. My wife and I came in on a Saturday for a test drive and discussion about purchasing a new truck, I had already contacted Ron Boyland about coming in and seeing him. He had the truck ready and even let us keep it over the weekend to make our final decision. After working out some details with a new set of tires and financing we are the proud owners of a 2012 Ford F-150 4x4 which I will add was clean as a pin and well taken care of. Thank you to all of the Tipton Ford Staff for a very good experience. We would definitely recommend Tipton Ford to friends and Family for their next purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great Service, Friendly staff, treat you like you are family.

by Tennille1103 on 02/15/2016

The service department always does a great job. They allowed me to leave my Flex and fit in the oil change on the spur of the moment. I work out of town and that kind of service is great!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

TanyaFordFocus

by TanyaFordFocus on 01/25/2016

The Ford Focus I purchased from Tipton Ford needed the first oil change done. They were friendly, courteous and fast. I will be taking my Focus back to get the second oil change done.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great service and quick

by Davidtown on 12/31/2015

Service was great and super fast. Facilities were super clean

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Tipton

by lafordtipton on 12/22/2015

Friendly and professional staff. The cashier was very helpful with a confusing ford rebate card I was trying to use. She was very kind and patient.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

TIPTON FORD

by tbulf150 on 10/02/2015

Thank you Tipton Ford for an excellent experience in the finding and purchasing of my F-150.. Everyone at the dealership was great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

All praise

by dfh2371 on 08/11/2015

The service was timely and excellent. A question about electronics took awhile to answer but the guy wouldn't give up until it was answered and I appreciated it very much. We will be back again.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Online vehicle found to be a great deal!

by Blastdmh on 08/07/2015

Found vehicle online. Ron was helpful with info via email. When I showed up, vehicle was as described and we were able to quickly work a deal including my trade.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

excellent

by idontknow7316 on 07/21/2015

Exceptional service, staff friendly done in a timely manner. Also happy that I only went in to have a part replaced and when service department called to explain what was needed I then realized that I was due for an oil change and asked if it could be done also knowing they were busy and a appointment needed to be made to have that done service manager said yes that could be done today to save you a trip back in Tipton Ford has me sold and when it's time to buy a new car that is where I will go thanks for your service !

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Work on my truck

by dmlawson on 07/13/2015

The service was great. They did what they promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Professional

by VJJ5301 on 07/02/2015

Regardless of the type of vehicle I own I use your service department because they are professional, courteous, patient, and helpful. All of the staff are friendly and helpful.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

hometown friendly store and service

by billyd2517 on 05/22/2015

2012 Explorer. Service had always been super. Good people with you and your vehicle in mind.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great dealership

by shasta21 on 05/18/2015

My experience with this dealership was exceptional salesman Ron was a big help with my internet questions had vehicle waiting when we arrived and made the sales transaction one of the easiest car purchases we have ever had. would recommend to anyone. thanks Tipton Ford

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Top notch dealership

by kj19 on 05/05/2015

Excellent dealership and staff. Always takes the time to talk to you no matter what your there for.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Tipton Ford - Worth a Visit

by deepbluechrome on 01/30/2015

What you will find: A good selection of new and used Ford vehicles. A sales staff that is interested in helping you find a vehicle that meets your criteria including price range. A sales team that that is pretty much no nonsense and interested in working toward a price that is competitive without haggling. You can shop larger lots around the area, but you are likely not to find a better deal than at Tipton Ford. If you are going to purchase a Ford, visit Tipton first, then benchmark others against them if you will. But, if you find a vehicle you like at Tipton Ford, you will likely be returning there for the purchase. At least this was my experience in Jan. 2015. At Tipton Ford, I was offered the most attractive price without having to ask for all of the special discounts - they applied the discounts up front and then challenged me to find other dealerships that would match their pricing for the same vehicle. I tried a couple of other dealerships and found myself back a Tipton Ford before the day's end. This isn't a mega dealership, but that likely works in your favor if you can find the car you like on their lot. I suspect that even if you cannot find a car of your liking on the lot, they will find a way to bring in what you are looking for. Go there first. Give them a chance - it will be worth you time.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome Customer Service!

by monica_w65 on 06/07/2014

I loved the personal attention received from Tipton Ford and the effort put forth to assist with refinancing to lower my interest rate. Doug reached out to me to assist instead having to do it all on my own. Such a timesaver and so appreciated.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Good service department

by seehorse on 11/01/2012

I've dealt with them for many years and they've always gone the extra mile for me. I've had frequent issues with my various Super Duty trucks and they've been great at getting Ford to pay the repairs; a couple of times Ford denied warranty and somehow they got Ford to change their minds and fix the problem.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
