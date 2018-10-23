I really appreciate Mace Ford and the Service Department. We have purchased our last 3 vehicles from Mace Ford. The Service department has taken care of us very well. I appreciate them especially the Service Manager Mr Kaperak.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
I purchased the Edge from Mace Ford and have taken there for all of the servicing. The salesperson was very helpful when it was purchased. The service manager (Landis Kaperak) has been very helpful every time it was serviced or had something done. There has been times that I have stopped by with a problem and Mr Kaperak would take car of it personally. I am considering buying again. I would not go anywhere else.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes