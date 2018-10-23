Mace Ford

4501 S US Hwy 41, Terre Haute, IN 47802
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mace Ford

5.0
Overall Rating
(3)
Recommend: Yes (3) No (0)
service Rating

Tim

by TIMJOAN on 10/23/2018

I really appreciate Mace Ford and the Service Department. We have purchased our last 3 vehicles from Mace Ford. The Service department has taken care of us very well. I appreciate them especially the Service Manager Mr Kaperak.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
4 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great people, great service!

by 16EXPEDITION on 09/22/2018

I’m always please with the service I receive at Mace. They have the friendliest staff of any dealer o have ever visited.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

TIM CORK

by TIMWCORK on 09/07/2018

I purchased the Edge from Mace Ford and have taken there for all of the servicing. The salesperson was very helpful when it was purchased. The service manager (Landis Kaperak) has been very helpful every time it was serviced or had something done. There has been times that I have stopped by with a problem and Mr Kaperak would take car of it personally. I am considering buying again. I would not go anywhere else.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

AWESOME SERVICE

by FORDGUY on 07/20/2018

I have always received the best service from Mace!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
