service Rating

I purchased the Edge from Mace Ford and have taken there for all of the servicing. The salesperson was very helpful when it was purchased. The service manager (Landis Kaperak) has been very helpful every time it was serviced or had something done. There has been times that I have stopped by with a problem and Mr Kaperak would take car of it personally. I am considering buying again. I would not go anywhere else. Read more