Used Car Staff doesn't tell entire truth
by 08/14/2019on
Does not tell you all facts regarding sale regarding taxes on out of state purchases. Double Sales Tax.
Poor Dealership, no follow up
by 09/10/2018on
39 days and counting, still no title documents, cant get my tags for my car. rude sales manager. Paul Dyer was ok, did do his part after many emails
Very Bad Experience (Read whole story)
by 04/29/2018on
I am from Michigan and had been working with a salesman (Chris) for a week trying to trade my 2011 Nissan Rogue sl awd for a 2012 toyota Rav4 Limted V6 they had on their lot. I live about 350 miles from the dealership (a good 5+ hours away). I was given a price for the trade on the Rogue by Chris and it wasnt quite where I wanted to be in terms $ and needed them to make me a little better deal to prior to be securing the loan and driving 5 hours to pick up the Toyota. Anyhow, I told Chris about an experience I had around 10 years ago driving to another state to buy a car and it didnt work out. Anyone can take a photo and make it look good these days. I asked Chris is there was any dents, dings, or anything wrong with the car prior to me coming to see it that I'd want to know about. I was told it was immaculate and that I would be very happy with the purchase and that made me feel good about driving that far to make the deal because once again the photos looked great. However, Chris had the day off during the week and I needed to secure the loan on his off day so I could drive down that weekend to buy the car. I worked with Charlie and told him what Chris and I had talked about and what I needed to make the deal get done. He called me back quickly and told me we had a deal. The car was in my g/f name and he suggested I switch the title into my name to avoid paying $490 in tax because she was not able to travel with me to pick up the car. My g/f and I did just that and she sold me the car for $150 and I paid the $24 fee at the SOS here in Michigan to get the title in my name and save me a fair amount of money. A long story short, I drove the 5+ hours and left at 4am to arrive just after 9am when they opened on a Saturday 4/28/18 to be greeted by Chris. He walked me out to the car and I did a walk around and immediately was upset. The spare tire carrier on the back of the Rav4 had the paint scratched off in over 5 places the length of the cover. The right rear quarter panel had a gouge over ¼ deep and more scratch marks like it had side swiped something. To top it off the inside of the car was very dirty and had potato chips in the center counsel and had not been detailed (I thought it was standard for dealerships). I told Chris there is no way Im buying the car, but kept a level had as I knew my anger would not solve anything at that point. The sales Manager got involved and tried his best to put me into another car, but this was a specific car we had sought out with a V6 to use to tow with and everything else on the lot was out of budget for me. Needless to say this was an awful experience and I am now 0/2 in my life trusting out of state dealers to be honest (which, why lie because Im going to see it when I come to buy it). The sales Manager wouldnt compensate me for gas or anything. So the trip cost me over $100 in gas, 700 miles on my car,$24 to get title in my name to save me the $490 that Charlie suggested I do, and 3 days interest on my loan I had gotten from the bank. If youve taken the time to read this whole thing I hope that you realize its a huge risk trusting people when buying out of state vehicles that youve never seen or drove in person before. (yes, we had driven the exact same vehicle prior to seeking out this one). I hope this review helps someone as this was an awful experience for me!
Worthless after the sale
by 04/18/2018on
Bought a car from them, no problem during the sale. Bought the Gap insurance they so proudly sold to us. The car was wrecked and totaled in January 2018. Several days later we signed paperwork to cancel the service contract and Gap contract. Nothing was done. Called again and said paperwork would be started, still nothing. Went to them in person and confirmed they had everything they needed to get this done. Explained the issues I was experiencing and was told they would be right on top of it. Call back and I will let you know what I have found out. Called Monday left message, email Monday to follow up the call. Still NO ANSWERS!!!! SO FED UP WITH THE LACK OF SERVICE!!!! Meanwhile, I have to make a payment on a car that I don't have and by the time this is said and done there will be nothing for Gap to cover! Thanks Carver!!
Great experience
by 02/01/2018on
Shout out to sales @ Carver Toyota.We purchased a used car last night in just little over an hour. Special circumstance as we were buying car for daughter away @ college who needed a car immediately.Josh was very helpful answering many questions on Saturday and Charlie was amazing @ sealing the deal without playing games! Shout out also to finance dept,we signed all papers in less than 15 min! We definitely will consider Carver for future purchase even though we had to drive over an hour away and we have a Toyota dealership just 15 min away. The Gilleys
Most wonderful customer service!
by 01/06/2018on
After the worst week of shady dealerships and stereotypical car salesmen, I stumbled across Carver Toyota and was immediately welcomed with useful information and great personality from my sales guy Conner. He was hilarious and informative from beginning to end. Everyone at this place had smiles on their face and made a big decision less stressful and more fun. They explained everything to me in a clear, understandable way, and never once pushed me to spend more money on something else. Would recommend this place to anyone and I’m over the moon about my new car.
Customer service sux
by 10/21/2017on
@CarverToyota Bought used auto, scratches n dents, Jason Teague salesguy wont fix on his dime! He say he trying to earn business, all lies!
Worst place to go. Lie and poor customer service
by 09/17/2017on
So, we purchased a 2011 Camaro from this dealer. I really wish I had looked here before buying as many complained about them being deceitful. First they agreed to detail the used car and fix the three paint chips for us. When we picked up the car they had barely touched 2 chips and claimed the car could not be detailed because they "touched up" the paint chips. You would think they would have washed the car first but they really didn't care. when I told them about this rather than asking if they could fix it they wanted to rush us to finance. We had also agrees there would be no additional charges added to the price but found out later that night they snuck in a finance charge on one page of the documents. When we contacted them rather than asking us to return to fix it they suggested us calling the bank which we did. The bank told us since we were members already the finance charge should not have been put on there and they already knew this so the bank corrected their error and reduces the I treat charge as they apparently raised it from what the bank quoted them.... The sales person told us they had sold the car new and got it back on a trade and it was 1 owner which was a complete lie. Checking the lpo numbers on the tag in the trunk it indicated the car was an Avis fleet vehicle and was never sold there new. Also they purchased it from auction not a trade according to car fax... [non-permissible content removed] We tried to contact the GM to comolain but he was "not in" so I sent in two separate emails.... No reply to either... So if you want the worst customer service possible and a company that is fine with lying to you, then stop in for a visit. If you would like a place that prides itself on good customer service and treating the customer right then I would advise stopping in at another dealer.
miss treated
by 07/18/2017on
we called about a used car and that we were 2 hours away and if there was a chance of dealing on this car since we was baying cash, they said yes, so we drove there and then they said they wasnt not going to deal on this car and that the price went up on it. bottom line is dont go there if you were told on the phone that they will deal on the price because they wont.
MISSING PART
by 05/12/2017on
Oil change was done on my 2010 Toyota Tundra 12/23/16 MILAGE 84,749. I went to a Toyota dealer closer to home to get my next oil change at 89,776 MILES. I was informed that my shroud and all mounting hardware was missing. I came back to this dealership, which is also where I originally purchased my truck, to address what I had been told by the dealership who had found the parts missing. I was told there was nothing that could be done about it. I am very disappointed in their customer service and will not ever recommend anyone to this dealership for the purchase of a vehicle or maintenance of. Check under your vehicle people before leaving after an oil change to make sure your parts all there. D. H.
Great experience
by 03/24/2017on
Professional courteous staff. Jason Teague was wonderful to work with in the purchase of my new 2017 RAV4.
Dealership didn't work with customer on resolving a problem.
by 02/15/2017on
Bought car ...only had it 5 days....battery went dead in parking lot while shopping. Roadside assist came. Said needed new battery. $145.00 Cost of battery..Talked to 4 different people at dealership. Still didn't want to do the right thing and refund money for battery.
Horrible Experience - Deceitful Behavior
by 01/22/2017on
Quoted several dealers on a new Tacoma and Carver said they would beat the best offer by $500. I was a bit suspicious based on their poor ratings but figured I'd give them a shot after confirming the numbers with the internet sales manager. I gave the dealer all my info including VIN # and pictures for an accurate quote. My vehicle was a 2016 in flawless shape. When I showed up (1 hr drive) they had to start the whole quoting process again (wasting another hour of my time) and didn't even get the basics correct concerning the year of my car or model. I specifically asked about matching my offer and wanted to ensure that their management team was happy with the deal that the salesperson agreed. The offers were from reputable dealers - Warsaw Toyota And Mungenston Alton Toyota but were a much farther drive so I wanted to see if they would honor their price which they assured me they would multiple times. In the end I was offered nearly $3,000 less than they agreed via email (both the salesman and internet sales manager). When I questioned them they didn't offer an explanation other than the salesmen said he does what he is told and his job was to get me in the dealership doors. I guess that means lying to customers even at a managers level. Despicable behavior ... don't believe anything that the dealer offers.
Sale
by 08/06/2016on
Everything was great. Salesman was friendly, courteous and professional. He took care of me. Finance person had the numbers I thought I was gwtting. There were no surprises. Very happy
Service Dept did not perform work paid to do
by 06/28/2016on
Received a quote from the service department to replace 2 gaskets. Dropped the car off and requested used parts be saved for me. Returned to pick up the car and only one gasket had been replaced. Technician included an o-ring in with the one used gasket. My car has a timing chain tensioner gasket and does not have an o-ring. Invoice included charges for the timing chain tensioner gasket but narrative stated they replaced o-ring. Called and spoke with Service Manager who investigated complaint. He determined the technician did not replace the timing chain tensioner gasket and stated the technician told him he took the o-ring out of his toolbox. Arranged a time to return to the dealership to have the second gasket replaced. Service Manager seemed to sincerely want to rectify the situation, however, it should not have been necessary to return a second time to have the work performed.
Absolutely Awesome Experience!
by 05/27/2016on
"This is the way to buy a car!" Thank you Brian, for a wonderful buying experience from beginning to end! Thank you Tim for a pleasant experience signing all those papers too. We are extremely happy with the car, and the total experience. We will most certainly refer any of our friends and relatives down your way!
Tundra Purchase
by 03/20/2016on
Very pleasant experience with Scott Babb and the team at Carver Toyota. Toyota has a strong reputation for high quality so my comments are more about the Carver team here in Columbus Indiana. The Carver dealership is a no pressure atmosphere, helpful, courteous, provided comments to help me learn about the product and Toyota support and service offerings. The Carver facility was clean and a warm, welcome atmosphere. Clearly they pay attention to the details to make sure you feel comfortable, safe, and at home. Also a very pleasant experience with the Carver finance leader, Tim. Tim was efficient, helpful, and made sure I understood all the details as we wrapped up the new purchase. I recommend Scott and Tim to anyone and you will be treated with respect and courtesy. I wanted to keep my business local and also wanted to buy a US made product. I'm only a few hours into my Tundra ownership experience, but I have confidence in my fellow citizens in San Antonio, TX and I suspect they did a best-in-class job assembling this Tundra. If you are in the market for a truck, do not buy before you have a chance to drive and sit in the Tundra Crewman.
Great Experience
by 08/24/2015on
I recently bought my new corolla le. The experience at Carver was unmatched. The flow of activities, information was impeccable. I liked the staff, particularly Paul Dyer who made the overall buying experience stress free, came across as quite well informed and professionally excellent. I would recommend them to prospective fellow car buyers
Awesome Experience!
by 07/28/2015on
Without a doubt, the quickest and easiest car buying experience ever. The salesman was friendly, knowledeable and efficient. The finance manager got us in and out in no-time. I will definitely return for future purchases!
Excellent Experience
by 05/18/2015on
I had an excellent experience at Carver. It was the most painless car buying experience I have had. The car was ready for me to test drive and there was no pressure. They met my offer and did not try to push anything else on me. Nick Dougherty was wonderful and made my experience enjoyable. He removed an old license plate for me without any issues. I would recommend them to anyone.
Very happy customer!
by 04/08/2015on
Top notch service! I worked with Tim Mellinger who genuinely cared for my best interest, and was always upfront about all details in leasing my 2015 Toyota Tacoma. I'm so happy with the deal that I got and how I was treated as a customer. I highly recommend Carver to anyone looking for a vehicle.
