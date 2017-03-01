1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I recently purchased an used 2014 Fusion from Gurley-Leep. We traded in our 2012 Focus which we had also bought there. When we took delivery of the car we were only given one key. Our salesman guaranteed that he would find the second key or he would buy it himself. Several months later we still don't have the second key. After numerous calls and emails we were told that we would not be given a second key because it was not costed out in the price of the car. I was told the salesman does not work at Gurley-Leep anymore so they can't hold him to any promises he made. I was told that they would sell me a key at their internal cost- forget that. I don't care what I have to pay for another key, I will not go back to Gurley-Leep and if I can keep one person from going there it will be worth it. Read more