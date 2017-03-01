Gurley Leep Ford Lincoln
Customer Reviews of Gurley Leep Ford Lincoln
Helpful through the Whole Buying Process
by 01/03/2017on
We originally stopped only to look at the color of a vehicle and ended up working with Damien Coleman who worked with us tirelessly to insure we received the best service and deal possible. We enjoyed working with Damien throughout the whole process and would work with him again.
Bad Experience With Gurley-Leep Ford-Lincoln
by 08/29/2016on
My wife and I recently purchased an used 2014 Fusion from Gurley-Leep. We traded in our 2012 Focus which we had also bought there. When we took delivery of the car we were only given one key. Our salesman guaranteed that he would find the second key or he would buy it himself. Several months later we still don't have the second key. After numerous calls and emails we were told that we would not be given a second key because it was not costed out in the price of the car. I was told the salesman does not work at Gurley-Leep anymore so they can't hold him to any promises he made. I was told that they would sell me a key at their internal cost- forget that. I don't care what I have to pay for another key, I will not go back to Gurley-Leep and if I can keep one person from going there it will be worth it.
Great deal, great service
by 12/28/2015on
Purchased a 2016 Ford Fusion SE. Salesman Micheal Bates went above and beyond to provide exemplary customer service and Nick in financing presented me with a deal that was just too good to pass up! I'm also impressed with the quality and performance of my new 2016 Fusion. If you are looking for a new vehicle I'd encourage you to consider Ford and that you purchase it through Hurley Leep Southside Ford/Lincoln.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Dealership!
by 11/19/2015on
Great Dealership and customer service! I was browsing a few different dealerships looking for a new car and ended up purchasing through Brandy Crothers and Gurley Leep Ford. I am actually located about an hour away and have a few Ford Dealerships near me in NW Indiana but Brandy was the best dealer that I have ever dealt with. Nothing short of perfect which is why we ended up buying a new car over an hour away. Once we arrived, they were all nice and friendly and accommodating in getting everything done. It was probably the best car purchase I have ever done. After spending about a week back and forth with a few local dealers and even other dealers further away, I am happy that we ended up finding Brandy and Gurley Leep. We will definitely be buying our future cars here as well as recommending this dealership to anyone that wants a car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes