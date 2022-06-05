5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Felt with Justin and his brother and Al the financial guru. Family owned and treated well here. Down home fun and pleasurable sales services. No pressure to buy, but enjoyed the informative background to business dealings. Would definitely come back and recommend. We drove from an hour away and we’re not disappointed. I had a few requests to get car I wanted to purchase up to condition I felt was comparable to car I was trading in and they listened and are willing to do all they can to accommodate these requests. I appreciated that a lot. I loved my trade in but needed a car that could tow more weight; by accommodating my request it helped ease some of my sadness over giving up my beloved vehicle. They have fun games to play during the long buying process to break up the monotony. Laughter is in short supply these days so that was great. Al the financial guru was a hoot. Again, Justin was great to work with as was his brother who deals with maintenance of the cars. Even if you don’t think you are going to buy a car, stop by this dealership and check them out. You’ll definitely want to spread the word to have people purchase here. Read more