Team Toyota
Customer Reviews of Team Toyota
Go to Team Toyota!
by 05/06/2022on
The whole team went above and beyond in every capacity! I worked with Justin and Riley Akers, as they helped my fiancé and I find the perfect Rav4 for her needs and wants! I would recommend this dealership to anyone!
Team Toyota, Genuinely Friendly.
by 04/30/2022on
Team Toyota is impressive. We are repeat customers as we have bought several vehicles from them over the years. Evidently, we like them because we keep going back. Our salesman, Said Mohammed, is the best!
Great people to work with!
by 03/12/2022on
This is the second time I’ve purchased a vehicle from Team Toyota in Schererville. Said and Mike are wonderful! I’d recommend them to anyone. If I ever purchase another car I will definitely talk to them. I have worked with the service department in the past, I definitely will be working with them again in the future.
Worth the longer drive for the customer service here
by 03/04/2022on
Felt with Justin and his brother and Al the financial guru. Family owned and treated well here. Down home fun and pleasurable sales services. No pressure to buy, but enjoyed the informative background to business dealings. Would definitely come back and recommend. We drove from an hour away and we’re not disappointed. I had a few requests to get car I wanted to purchase up to condition I felt was comparable to car I was trading in and they listened and are willing to do all they can to accommodate these requests. I appreciated that a lot. I loved my trade in but needed a car that could tow more weight; by accommodating my request it helped ease some of my sadness over giving up my beloved vehicle. They have fun games to play during the long buying process to break up the monotony. Laughter is in short supply these days so that was great. Al the financial guru was a hoot. Again, Justin was great to work with as was his brother who deals with maintenance of the cars. Even if you don’t think you are going to buy a car, stop by this dealership and check them out. You’ll definitely want to spread the word to have people purchase here.
Quality work
by 02/25/2022on
Very awesome working with this dealership. Had looked at a few other but the sales people were more interested in selling their high ticket items rather than what you came in to look for. Sarah was able to help me try a few of their vehicles until I found the one I liked, since they didn't have the one I wanted originally. She was very patient with my million questions even though she wasn't able to answer them herself she found the people that could. Came here because my brother recommended it and I would definitely recommend this place. Best car buying experience.
Purchased a new Toyota 2022 Highlander and it was a great experience!
by 12/07/2021on
We can say Team Toyota is a great place to get a vehicle. RICK was an excellent salesman. No pressure, polite, and courteous. Helped us locate a particular vehicle we wanted. Purchased the vehicle with a trade-in. Everything was great. Everyone at Team Toyota is polite, courteous, and professional. You can’t go wrong with Rick or Team Toyota. Great experience! And would return to Rick to replace our second vehicle when that time comes.
Buyer Beware
by 08/09/2021on
Horrible experience. Even after I offered to purchase, for cash, full MSRP, I was told I could not do so unless I traded my 4Runner. This was after a full day of first in person and then followed by numerous texts throughout the day. Only way I could purchase the new vehicle was to give my car in trade and basically lose $1,000 from what I was being offered for my vehicle by Carmax. Did not make the deal and felt like the texts were both unprofessional and on the verge of unethical.
Pleasant buying experience
by 07/20/2021on
We were looking for a new SUV and went through Costco and that brought us to Jake from Team Toyota. It was one of the better car buying experience we’ve had. Jake knew his trim levels, options and safety features (important to my wife). We ended up with a 2021 Highlander Limited and I ended buying a Toyota Avalon a couple weeks later from Jake; he and Team Toyota gave me a good trade-in price. for my 2018 Camry and we are both happy with our new cars. I didn’t write this review fluffy- we had dealt with over a dozen dealers looking for a car for a month prior and it was grueling- even walked away from 2 negations that went bad.
AMAZING experience. highly recommend
by 07/07/2021on
In January of 2021 I purchased a Toyota Highlander from Team Toyota. It was a great experience. Unfortunately, the car was totaled. When I was in need of a new vehicle, I knew just where to go. Team Toyota had a great selection of new, certified and used cars. Riley was patient and thorough when working with me. Bob, the manager on duty, remembered me and was so friendly throughout my visits. Michael helped me with all my paperwork and explained everything thoroughly. The owner, Jason is a great guy and very hands on with the staff and you can tell in the service. This is the ONLY place I recommend people to purchase a vehicle. Great experience. Thank you!
The Best
by 06/29/2021on
First class! Riley Akers and Bob Gilmack were very accommodating! Was looking for specific Camry with certain options that was difficult to find. They had one for me in less than 48 hours and gave me a great deal on it. I appreciate their patience and going the extra mile, and not trying to put me in one that was “close” to what I wanted. The best and easiest car transaction I ever had. No pressure, they made sure I got what I wanted at a great price!!
Our new Venza
by 05/13/2021on
We are very deliberate shoppers on our major purchases. Amyla was very patient and accommodating as we made up our mind on model and trim. Team Toyota gave us a great price and an excellent loan rate out side of Toyota so that we could get the rebate too.
Said Mohammed is a wonderful & friendly sale person!!
by 03/19/2021on
Said Mohammed is a wonderil sales person. He was very helpful & friendly. He pay attention to details & was very patient.
So Happy!
by 03/13/2021on
No high pressure sales. I feel like part if the family now. Thanks, Justin, for the seamless, friendly experience. WE'LL BE BACK!!
Rav 4
by 03/12/2021on
Riley was very friendly and helped us pick out our Rav 4. Amelia did a great job helping us fiance our vehicle. They made the process as easy as possible. This is my second time purchasing a vehicle from here and I will continue to do so.
Thanks Big John!
by 01/18/2021on
Big John helped me to purchase a vehicle and trade my old vehicle in. He made it such an easy experience and made me feel like I was family. Even after I left, he reached out to make sure everything was going well with the new vehicle. Highly recommend!
Big John sales
by 12/10/2020on
I would like to thank Big John for helping me find a car I love! If I'm ever tempted to buy another vehicle I will definitely go back to Big John.
Toyota in Schereville is amazing
by 09/13/2020on
We just bought a new RAV4 and the experience was amazing and seamless. Justin Akers was the best salesman we have ever dealt with. He was very knowledgeable and patient. I would recommended them to everyone.
Excellent experience
by 07/24/2020on
Mike was an excellent salesman and not only made sure you had everything you needed while shopping and purchasing but also followed up after everything was said and done to make sure satisfaction was guaranteed. Overall atmosphere was very relaxed and professional. I didnt feel pressured into anything and had every question I could think of answered. Definitely recommend stopping in if youre in the market for a new car.
Truly the way car buying should be
by 07/13/2020on
Jake from Toyota 41 was very kind. The whole experience was painless and easy. I found the car online, set up and appointment. Not only was the sales floor clean and pleasing to look at, Jake went above and beyond to make me feel welcome especially when purchasing something life changing. Every single person I encountered had a smile on their face and very eager to help a customer. 5/5 will definitely do my car buying here!
Daughter's First Buying Experience
by 04/30/2020on
Team Toyota is a great place to buy a vehicle! Big John was very helpful in helping us choose what vehicle to get, even with spending over 2 hours test driving different vehicles. He made us feel very welcomed and was patient with all our questions and discussions.