Napleton's Auto Werks of Indiana
Customer Reviews of Napleton's Auto Werks of Indiana
Great pricing & incredible service
by 03/07/2022on
Nothing better than getting a good deal and top notch customer service when purchasing an automobile. Napleton Volvo went above and beyond. Our experience was amazing. They picked up our trade in, dropped off our new car, all in the same day. A++++++++
Made my dreams come true
by 01/20/2022on
From the moment I walked in the door at Napleton Mercedes, I was treated like a queen. Much to my delight, Roger Buss set me up with Holly Avant. She is incredibly knowledgeable about the vehicle line. Holly left no stone unturned in helping me move toward a vehicle. She answered every single question I asked. Tony Turco was around and checked in on me as well. When I made my decision, Brandon was incredibly informative and helpful. Nobody put pressure on me. They walked me through every process with genuine interest and care. I give everyone the highest possible marks. Thank you for making my Mercedes dream finally come true!
RUN AWAY
by 11/10/2021on
ZERO STARS Horrible. When I bought my $70k car at this place they never paid off my trade in and I had payments coming out of my checking account for two months for a car they owned (trade-in). Fast forward 18 months I have a flat tire so I call Mercedes service (included in my purchase price) to have car towed to Napleton Mercedes Service garage (garbage). Joe Durant is the manager at the Mercedes Service garage, he never called me, never did anything to fix my ONE flat tire from Friday till following Tuesday. Every time I called Napleton I was either hung up on or sent to voice mail. They eventually told me (John manager) they could not help me....they had no tires (did not order tires, backorder tires or offer any alternative or assistance). I ended up having my car towed to TIRE BARN in Valparaiso to have all new tires replaced and repaired. I will never go back to Napleton Mercedes, HORRIBLE, terrible service. I have had better service at CARMAX. ZERO STARS. I also emailed the owner of Napleton....no response. These people are much worse than the worst used car salespeople....no integrity....ZERO
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Amazing experience
by 08/15/2021on
I worked with Robert to purchase a volvo xc60. Robert was great during the whole process. He gave us an amazing deal and threw in a few extras at no charge. There was no pressure during the process and no hidden fees. He made sure the car was perfect before we drove it off the lot. I would definitely buy again from the dealership.
Excellent salesman
by 07/10/2021on
The salesmen at Napleton Autowerks in Schererville Indiana go above and beyond for their customers. I highly recommend going their to purchase a Volvo. If you go ask for Juan Barnes he is the salesmen and Tony Turco is the General Manager.
Excellence
by 03/31/2021on
I had excellent experience in purchasing new Volvo. Napleton’s Auto Werks of Indiana has a extremely friendly and very professional crew which made it easy for me to follow thru with buy!
Great Car Buying Experience
by 01/26/2021on
I came in from out of town to purchase a CPO Volvo from Napleton. From the first phone through some additional follow up after the purchase (even when I was back in Ohio), I received great service and support from Napleton. Mike Walsh and Tony Turco were excellent. I definitely recommend doing business with Napleton.
Very disappointed lack of transparency.
by 08/28/2020on
Lack of communication, transparency and genuine care was concern. No attention to the details for the buyer and their only priority was selling the car. Buying a car is a process. Buying anything that is an investment is about the experience. That experience involves the people you deal with each step of the way. Simply put, Napleton Schereville lacked the integrity and care for customer I was expecting. I recently leased a Volvo from them and was disappointed in the lack of care through the process. Overall, truly disappointed in lack of communication, transparency and attention to detail. Wish I would have simply bought elsewhere. Save yourself the trouble and buy from another dealership that puts the client first...not just the sale of a car.
Buy your Volvo here!
by 11/07/2019on
How often do you find a car dealer who is fair, honest and knowledgeable? Not often enough! But Napleton Auto Werks of Indiana in Schererville exceeded our expectations. Both Joey Dicesare and Roger gave us all the information we asked for without the hard sell pressure. Negotiations were courteous and brief, as they basically put a super price on the table at the get go. And as a woman, I felt comfortable enough to negotiate, which gas not hppened previously !
Great people
by 08/27/2019on
Napleton has great people that listen to their customers and help satisfy their needs well. We found the salesperson and general sales manager to be very involved and helpful in the process. We had limited time and appreciated the ability to follow up and finalize details on email and phone. The team was also very consultative with zero pressure. This helped us find the right vehicle that fit our needs.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Napleton Autowerks "Works"
by 10/11/2018on
We Contacted Napleton about a vehicle we saw on the internet. We were invited to come in and test drive it. When we arrived we were assigned to Addison who worked with us to achieve our goal! The finance staff accomplished our stated desire with diligence and perseverance! We Highly recommend this dealership as a place that adheres to good business standards!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
terrible servie
by 04/16/2017on
been dealing with [non-permissible content removed] for years now. ask for a simple part and the sales person had no clue. called orland dealer to get part number then called scherilliville location to order. we will call you when it comes in. never called and have no clue of customer service. wasting time at this location. go some where else.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
ML250 Bluetec
by 02/26/2015on
Easy to deal with, friendly, sales manager, Rick, is very knowledgeable. Good price on trade and better price on new ML250 Bluetec! Will definitely shop here again.
Not so good
by 11/01/2014on
I went in to the dealership about three weeks ago and found the car of my dreams. I sat in it and waited for a sales person for close to 20 minutes. After that I went in to the dealership and looked at the cars on the show room floor, again I received no assistance. I went to the rest room and came out walking past the reception desk and again received no assistance. I went back to the car that I had previously sat in for 20 minutes and inspected it for about 10 more minutes. After that I left with my $80,000.00 still in my pocket feeling very slighted. I would not recommend this dealership to anyone I know.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Money for nothing
by 10/30/2010on
I bought my first Mercedes from a private seller and decided to let the "professionals" look it over for me, change the engine oil and give an estimate of any needed service. I met with the service writer and gave him all my information and again explained what I wanted done, I was directed to the waiting area and sat for and hour or so until the Service Manager came out and went over everything on the service they performed, check mark after check mark and a short explanation. Almost 300 dollars, quite pricey but I felt much more confident as I drove out of the dealership's lot. About 10 miles down the road I noticed the coolant temperature was quite high, so once I returned home (27 miles) I let the car cool down and checked the coolant level, to my surprised I was able to add over 2 gallons of coolant/water mixture. After that I decided to have a look around the engine bay, nothing was disturbed other than the oil fill cap. Not a drop of windshield washer fluid was in the reservior, the power steering fluid was down .5 pint and the transmission fluid was not checked, it was apparent because of the amount of dirt present on the access cap (there is no dipstick so the dealer must check it). I called back and was stuck on hold after I explained the purpose of my call, I finally hung up after 5 minutes. I sent the General Manager an e-mail and never got a response. I guess they don't care.