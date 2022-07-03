2 out of 5 stars service Rating

I bought my first Mercedes from a private seller and decided to let the "professionals" look it over for me, change the engine oil and give an estimate of any needed service. I met with the service writer and gave him all my information and again explained what I wanted done, I was directed to the waiting area and sat for and hour or so until the Service Manager came out and went over everything on the service they performed, check mark after check mark and a short explanation. Almost 300 dollars, quite pricey but I felt much more confident as I drove out of the dealership's lot. About 10 miles down the road I noticed the coolant temperature was quite high, so once I returned home (27 miles) I let the car cool down and checked the coolant level, to my surprised I was able to add over 2 gallons of coolant/water mixture. After that I decided to have a look around the engine bay, nothing was disturbed other than the oil fill cap. Not a drop of windshield washer fluid was in the reservior, the power steering fluid was down .5 pint and the transmission fluid was not checked, it was apparent because of the amount of dirt present on the access cap (there is no dipstick so the dealer must check it). I called back and was stuck on hold after I explained the purpose of my call, I finally hung up after 5 minutes. I sent the General Manager an e-mail and never got a response. I guess they don't care. Read more