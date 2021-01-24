5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I just purchased a used vehicle. This has been hands down the best car buying experience ever. Bill was so helpful and answered all my questions. I bought the vehicle sight unseen and it was exactly as described. They also went above and beyond when they delivered the vehicle, with a full tank of gas, over 4 hours away. This will now be my go to dealership. All other dealers need to take notes. Read more