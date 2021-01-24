Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Studebaker Buick GMC

Studebaker Buick GMC

Visit dealer’s website 
3200 E Main St, Richmond, IN 47374
Today 8:30 AM - 7:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Text Us
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Studebaker Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
5 out of 5 stars(1)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The absolute best

by Wes on 01/24/2021

I just purchased a used vehicle. This has been hands down the best car buying experience ever. Bill was so helpful and answered all my questions. I bought the vehicle sight unseen and it was exactly as described. They also went above and beyond when they delivered the vehicle, with a full tank of gas, over 4 hours away. This will now be my go to dealership. All other dealers need to take notes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 Reviews
Sort by:
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The absolute best

by Wes on 01/24/2021

I just purchased a used vehicle. This has been hands down the best car buying experience ever. Bill was so helpful and answered all my questions. I bought the vehicle sight unseen and it was exactly as described. They also went above and beyond when they delivered the vehicle, with a full tank of gas, over 4 hours away. This will now be my go to dealership. All other dealers need to take notes.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
46 cars in stock
0 new46 used0 certified pre-owned
Chevrolet Equinox
Chevrolet Equinox
0 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ram 1500
Ram 1500
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
GMC Sierra 1500
GMC Sierra 1500
0 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership

What shoppers are searching for