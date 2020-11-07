5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

This is my first purchase from Oliver Ford, however, I have been here many times in the past to have my other Ford's serviced! I have always said that when I purchase another ford it would be from this Dealer! I have always been impressed with the Punctuality and Cleanliness of the Service Department. Being able to get the appointments that I want and the expedient service that the car needs! I have always dealt with the Salesman named Larry and have always found him to be very helpful and very honest! He takes whatever time necessary to insure that all of your questions and concerns are answered. This is the first time that I am Leasing a Vehicle and I was impressed how much money is saved and the ease of the Transaction. Every person that I interfaced with though this entire process was very easy and pleasant to deal with! I look forward to a long relationship with Oliver Ford and hope that Larry will be there the next time that I will be looking for that nice new car!