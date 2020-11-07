This was a difficult intermittent failure of the temperature sensor in the engine block (4.6l V8). The hot engine would sometimes be hard to re-start after the car was parked for a few minutes. The truck was serviced because of this problem once before but the problem was not corrected. This time, the technicians diagnosed the problem accurately and replaced the sensor. Oliver Ford provided a loaner over the two days it took to finish the job and the repair work came in under budget. I was pleased with their efforts and how I was treated as a customer.
Recommend this dealer? Yes
Had an issue that Ford would not cover under warranty. Rather than tell me I was out of options, Oliver Ford Lincoln offered to split the cost with me because problem had to be out sourced to a body work company. Where in the world these days can you get that kind of service and commitment? End of story - 5 stars all around---
This is my first purchase from Oliver Ford, however, I have been here many times in the past to have my other Ford's serviced! I have always said that when I purchase another ford it would be from this Dealer! I have always been impressed with the Punctuality and Cleanliness of the Service Department. Being able to get the appointments that I want and the expedient service that the car needs! I have always dealt with the Salesman named Larry and have always found him to be very helpful and very honest! He takes whatever time necessary to insure that all of your questions and concerns are answered. This is the first time that I am Leasing a Vehicle and I was impressed how much money is saved and the ease of the Transaction. Every person that I interfaced with though this entire process was very easy and pleasant to deal with! I look forward to a long relationship with Oliver Ford and hope that Larry will be there the next time that I will be looking for that nice new car!
A great place to buy a car. Family oriented, friendly sales and service. A corner piece of our community. Ford also has a partnership with DAV that gives disabled veterans a significant discount. Highly recommend.
The staff at Oliver Ford work hard to please their customers. Whether it is a routine oil change or warranty work, their aim is to help you get the service you need. It is always a pleasure to visit them; they are hospitable folk who keep their service and waiting areas clean and inviting.
