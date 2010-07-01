2.8 out of 5 stars sales Rating

These guys are car salesmen of the lower class. Most Honda dealers generally are above average in terms of honesty, and that's because they can be as they sell a good product. This particular dealership has changed hands and had some turnover. Though the sales manager tells me he's been with them 10 years. I've done business at the dealership twice. The first time I ordered a new car, specified features, made a down-payment, waited anxiously until it arrived ... only to find out they didn't order it custom (lost the work order), then attempted to find a similar vehicle and did, but only roughly similar. Next they tried to convince me it was what I ordered. Somehow I got past that transgression of theirs, only because I like Hondas and tried again. This time I bought a used car. They were somewhat courteous and friendly and in a deal-making mood, maybe because of the economy. They met my price and agreed to my terms. Once I'd signed the paperwork and made a down-payment, their story changed. The free oil changes ... not free. The hitch mount that was supposed to be at cost, was charged to me at higher than i could have gotten it myself. Features on the car were suddenly broken after a service by their gifted service department. In trying to have the situation rectified, I got to experience their true colors here. It's rare that I'm called names, even less common is to be called names as a customer standing in a business by employees of that business. Pretty interesting that in the middle of their showroom floor, they are the ones raising voices and calling names. They seemed more worried about $100 than in making a customer satisfied, or in retaining business. Read more