Bronco
by 01/16/2021on
[contact info removed] great customer service, Sales consultant Tim schladweiler was friendly and straight forward. I recommend anyone looking too buy a new or used vehicle, this dealership is ready for your next vehicle!!!
Vehicle is a money pit
by 09/12/2017on
We purchased a 2007 Tahoe from the January of 2007. The vehicle had low miles so we paid more, thinking we were getting a better vehicle. They also sold us a warranty with a $100 deductible. My husband had a bad feeling about the it so we ran a carfax the next day and it came up with a odometer warning. We immediately contacted them and told them we wanted to return it. They informed us they do not have a return policy but they would stand behind the vehicle. Within in two weeks it broke down on us, we found out the battery cable was secured to the battery with screws to hold it in place. First expense was $200 for new battery cables and of course tires were bad so that was another $1000. So we think we are good to go. Nope we start getting gas fume smell on the drivers side. Can't park it in the garage anymore because the house smells like gas. Contact Community and they said bring it in. Awesome this is great, they give me loaner and call me two hours later and tell me nothing is wrong with it. Told the Service Manager is was not imagining the smell, other people smelled it. He just laughed and said it was nothing, he had their top mechanic look at it. So off I go with a gas smelling $22,000 hunk of dynamite. Smell continues to get worse. Drive it to KY last week, driving home we notice we are loosing gas and the smell is coming in the air conditioning vents. We drive straight to Goodyear in Mooresville. Dropped it off, they call us the next day and said the underneath is covered in gas. The frame work under the Tahoe is solid rust. The gas lines have rusted, the fuel sending unit is rusted, the connectors are rusted. The strap holding my gas tank has rusted through. I traded in a 2003 Tahoe with maybe a couple of spots of rust in the rocker panel. I have a $2,000 repair, Goodyear calls the warranty people. It is not covered because it is RUST. Who sales a vehicle that is completely rusted out? I would almost guarantee when I dropped it off for them to look at it they never even put it on the lift. It did not have a code so they did nothing.... or maybe they did they saw the rust dropped it back down and said it was fine. I was imagining the gas smell. We get the "as is" part, but what about your obligation to provide a vehicle that you can base your reputation on. We got burned, but we are not done. I won't walk away without making a lot of noise.
VERY helpful with buying first car
by 07/18/2014on
Newlyweds and recent college grads - we were nervous about buying our first car. SO glad we chose Community Ford. Joel, Tim, Craig, and Gary made the process a breeze and we are so grateful for the personalized attention we received. They answered all of our questions and made us comfortable in the whole process. We'll be back!
Very disappointed...
by 02/20/2014on
I have bought 4 used vehicles from this dealership. My last one was a 09 Expedition. Sales guy said since they only had one set of keys that I could just buy some keys and they would program for free. They ended up charging me $50. I was also told that since I saw that it needed tires that they would cut me a deal with the local tire store that they use. Came back after a month of owning it to get the deal on the tires and they gave me a business card and told me to tell them that Ford said to give them thier deal. I ended up paying full price. Now for the truck problems. It was a certified truck. That was part of the reason I bought it. Found out after a couple days that it will sometimes have a rough idle then it will go away after revving it up. Also the driver seat began to not move foward and backwards to the point that it would not move at all now. The check engine light came on along with the wrench and the truck would not shift. That was a $1600 repair that I ended up paying $305 due to a warranty. All this within a month of owning it. I emailed them about my dissatisfaction and got no response. I wanted a reliable SUV but the one I traded in was more reliable than this one and the dealership could not care less. Beware of thier "certified" vehicles. It means nothing and you will just end up paying to fix it anyway.
DO NOT GO HERE FOR REPAIRS OR MAINTENANCE!
by 04/29/2010on
I took my truck there for a 100K mile maintenance. $500.00 later, I thought I was good for another 100K. They did a transmission flush, gas filter and flush, and a full tune-up. A month later my transmission needs replaced and they are willing to do it for $3000. How kind of them! I had another mechanic tell me that they probably did not reinstall the transmission filter correctly. That could have caused the problem. Can't prove that though!