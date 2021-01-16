1 out of 5 stars service Rating

We purchased a 2007 Tahoe from the January of 2007. The vehicle had low miles so we paid more, thinking we were getting a better vehicle. They also sold us a warranty with a $100 deductible. My husband had a bad feeling about the it so we ran a carfax the next day and it came up with a odometer warning. We immediately contacted them and told them we wanted to return it. They informed us they do not have a return policy but they would stand behind the vehicle. Within in two weeks it broke down on us, we found out the battery cable was secured to the battery with screws to hold it in place. First expense was $200 for new battery cables and of course tires were bad so that was another $1000. So we think we are good to go. Nope we start getting gas fume smell on the drivers side. Can't park it in the garage anymore because the house smells like gas. Contact Community and they said bring it in. Awesome this is great, they give me loaner and call me two hours later and tell me nothing is wrong with it. Told the Service Manager is was not imagining the smell, other people smelled it. He just laughed and said it was nothing, he had their top mechanic look at it. So off I go with a gas smelling $22,000 hunk of dynamite. Smell continues to get worse. Drive it to KY last week, driving home we notice we are loosing gas and the smell is coming in the air conditioning vents. We drive straight to Goodyear in Mooresville. Dropped it off, they call us the next day and said the underneath is covered in gas. The frame work under the Tahoe is solid rust. The gas lines have rusted, the fuel sending unit is rusted, the connectors are rusted. The strap holding my gas tank has rusted through. I traded in a 2003 Tahoe with maybe a couple of spots of rust in the rocker panel. I have a $2,000 repair, Goodyear calls the warranty people. It is not covered because it is RUST. Who sales a vehicle that is completely rusted out? I would almost guarantee when I dropped it off for them to look at it they never even put it on the lift. It did not have a code so they did nothing.... or maybe they did they saw the rust dropped it back down and said it was fine. I was imagining the gas smell. We get the "as is" part, but what about your obligation to provide a vehicle that you can base your reputation on. We got burned, but we are not done. I won't walk away without making a lot of noise.