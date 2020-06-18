Hendrickson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

114 N 8th St, Monticello, IN 47960
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Hendrickson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1.0
Overall Rating
(1)
Recommend: Yes (0) No (1)
13 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Poor company

by Cooperwindsor on 06/18/2020

The staff here treat each other poorly and do not have a good working order. They sell vehicles overpriced and do not care about their products. I definitely do not recommend.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
sales Rating

2018 pacifica hybred

by charlieb6 on 02/12/2018

ordered car 3 weeks ago have had it since Thursday 2018 02 08, no problems with car, fun to drive, car could be distracting, no negetives

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Great customer service

by MonticelloJeep on 09/14/2017

Curt and Steve both did a great job in working with us on the new Jeep. I would highly recommended talking to them before you buy elsewhere.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Best experience with an auto dealer

by Biddle13 on 05/03/2017

We have bought a lot of cars over the years, but the staff at Hendrickson is truly amazing. We have never had such an easier time getting what we wanted and Jon listen to everything we wanted on our Trail Hawk. Thanks to all of you!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

Lease or Purchase

by kelston on 04/15/2017

Sales Team was very helpful when if came to deciding on whether to go with another Purchase or to Lease. Because even though a Lease payment can be lower than a Purchase payment. A Lease may not be right for everyone.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

1 Comments

sales Rating

purchase of 2013 ford focus

by lmurray1 on 03/29/2017

everyone was very helpful and Chris had a good knowledge of the vechicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Outstanding

by Hurricane70 on 02/27/2017

Hendrickson was awesome. Everyone there were very nice and helpful. They made sure we left there happy and satisfied with our purchase. We love our new truck! Thank you for all your hospitality. We are very happy!!!! I will definitely be coming back and we be recommending you to other people!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Jeep Recall

by jeepster42 on 12/01/2016

Service was timely and friendly. Concerned about person working on car. Saw him outside smoking prior to getting into my vehicle. Appreciated loaner car but extremely dirty/gross.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Excellent customer service

by GPKelley on 10/20/2016

I had a great experience with the sales professional and the financing lady. It had been 13 years since we had bought a new vehicle and they made it very simple process and made it happen fr us. thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

New Hard Rock Rubicon

by Grammycar on 10/03/2016

Great people great service and always know you by name.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Best experience ever!

by angie2015 on 09/13/2016

My husband and I were interested in leasing a Jeep. We were in contact with Curt Brazzle. He was very informative and helpful. We were treated with kindness. Overall we have never had such a great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Knowledgeable and friendly

by Maceroo on 08/10/2016

The staff at Hendrickson was very helpful and friendly. I bought a new Cherokee and the experience was great. They took care of the financing and broke everything down for us and showed us exactly what we were paying for. It was an all around great atmosphere, and no one pressured us into something we didn't want. I would definitely buy my next Jeep at Hendrickson.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Goes the 'Extra Mile' !

by RLBollinger on 11/21/2014

Sales rep. Joe Marshall went the extra mile in finding our new 2014 town and country limited mini-van. We had special requests that made things somewhat difficult but Joe found what we were looking for and we couldn't be more pleased. Every aspect of Hendrickson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership that we have become acquainted with thus far has been very favorable and will look forward to meting the people in their service department. We left feeling that our interests and requests had been met and if we had any questions, after the sale, that Joe would be more than willing to answer or find the answer to them. Thank you to Mgr. George Voltz and our Sales Rep. Joe Marshall for your commitment to making your dealership one I will recommend and come back to.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
12 cars in stock
0 new0 used12 certified pre-owned
Jeep Cherokee
Jeep Cherokee
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
Dodge Journey
Dodge Journey
0 new|0 used|
2 certified pre-owned
