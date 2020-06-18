sales Rating

Sales rep. Joe Marshall went the extra mile in finding our new 2014 town and country limited mini-van. We had special requests that made things somewhat difficult but Joe found what we were looking for and we couldn't be more pleased. Every aspect of Hendrickson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership that we have become acquainted with thus far has been very favorable and will look forward to meting the people in their service department. We left feeling that our interests and requests had been met and if we had any questions, after the sale, that Joe would be more than willing to answer or find the answer to them. Thank you to Mgr. George Voltz and our Sales Rep. Joe Marshall for your commitment to making your dealership one I will recommend and come back to. Read more