Poor company
by 06/18/2020on
The staff here treat each other poorly and do not have a good working order. They sell vehicles overpriced and do not care about their products. I definitely do not recommend.
2018 pacifica hybred
by 02/12/2018on
ordered car 3 weeks ago have had it since Thursday 2018 02 08, no problems with car, fun to drive, car could be distracting, no negetives
Great customer service
by 09/14/2017on
Curt and Steve both did a great job in working with us on the new Jeep. I would highly recommended talking to them before you buy elsewhere.
Best experience with an auto dealer
by 05/03/2017on
We have bought a lot of cars over the years, but the staff at Hendrickson is truly amazing. We have never had such an easier time getting what we wanted and Jon listen to everything we wanted on our Trail Hawk. Thanks to all of you!!
Lease or Purchase
by 04/15/2017on
Sales Team was very helpful when if came to deciding on whether to go with another Purchase or to Lease. Because even though a Lease payment can be lower than a Purchase payment. A Lease may not be right for everyone.
purchase of 2013 ford focus
by 03/29/2017on
everyone was very helpful and Chris had a good knowledge of the vechicle.
Outstanding
by 02/27/2017on
Hendrickson was awesome. Everyone there were very nice and helpful. They made sure we left there happy and satisfied with our purchase. We love our new truck! Thank you for all your hospitality. We are very happy!!!! I will definitely be coming back and we be recommending you to other people!
Jeep Recall
by 12/01/2016on
Service was timely and friendly. Concerned about person working on car. Saw him outside smoking prior to getting into my vehicle. Appreciated loaner car but extremely dirty/gross.
Excellent customer service
by 10/20/2016on
I had a great experience with the sales professional and the financing lady. It had been 13 years since we had bought a new vehicle and they made it very simple process and made it happen fr us. thank you
New Hard Rock Rubicon
by 10/03/2016on
Great people great service and always know you by name.
Best experience ever!
by 09/13/2016on
My husband and I were interested in leasing a Jeep. We were in contact with Curt Brazzle. He was very informative and helpful. We were treated with kindness. Overall we have never had such a great experience!
Knowledgeable and friendly
by 08/10/2016on
The staff at Hendrickson was very helpful and friendly. I bought a new Cherokee and the experience was great. They took care of the financing and broke everything down for us and showed us exactly what we were paying for. It was an all around great atmosphere, and no one pressured us into something we didn't want. I would definitely buy my next Jeep at Hendrickson.
Goes the 'Extra Mile' !
by 11/21/2014on
Sales rep. Joe Marshall went the extra mile in finding our new 2014 town and country limited mini-van. We had special requests that made things somewhat difficult but Joe found what we were looking for and we couldn't be more pleased. Every aspect of Hendrickson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership that we have become acquainted with thus far has been very favorable and will look forward to meting the people in their service department. We left feeling that our interests and requests had been met and if we had any questions, after the sale, that Joe would be more than willing to answer or find the answer to them. Thank you to Mgr. George Voltz and our Sales Rep. Joe Marshall for your commitment to making your dealership one I will recommend and come back to.
