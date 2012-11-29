Basney Honda
Customer Reviews of Basney Honda
Buyer Be Ware!!!!
by 11/29/2012on
We thought we had a great deal on a new Odyssey until we went back to pick it up. When we sat down to sign the papers the deal changed from what was originally agreed upon. Now suddenly packages that we originally included in the deal had been removed from the car they were going to sell us. When we balked at the change the sales manager just argued with us even though it was there in black and white on their own paperwork. After abandoning the deal I stepped into the owner's office and expressed my total dismay at how we were treated and simple received a "Sorry we weren't able to help you" response. Sorry Basney Honda, you didn't loose a deal, you lost a customer for good!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great !!!! Hightly recomend.
by 11/22/2012on
Wonderful. Highly recomend. Tony our salesman was upfront, no pressure and knowledgable. The vehicels sell themselves. The showroom was bright and clean. the service area and bathrooms were very nice, confortable, clean. Snacks available.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Avoid at all costs!
by 12/22/2008on
I purchased a car from their pre owned lot, the worst experience ever! Number one their building is falling apart, there were buckets all over the floors catching leaks! The person that we dealt with promised us many things, and never came through with them. We called to have the promises fulfilled, they said that isnt our problem! I would never purchase a car from Basney Honda!!