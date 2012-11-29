1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We thought we had a great deal on a new Odyssey until we went back to pick it up. When we sat down to sign the papers the deal changed from what was originally agreed upon. Now suddenly packages that we originally included in the deal had been removed from the car they were going to sell us. When we balked at the change the sales manager just argued with us even though it was there in black and white on their own paperwork. After abandoning the deal I stepped into the owner's office and expressed my total dismay at how we were treated and simple received a "Sorry we weren't able to help you" response. Sorry Basney Honda, you didn't loose a deal, you lost a customer for good! Read more