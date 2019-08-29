sales Rating

It was truly the best car buying experience that I have ever had.....until I got the truck home. I had been dealing with the used car people at Jordan in Mishawaka and they were truly an amazing group of people. It actually went downhill once I decided to purchase a 2013Toyota Highlander. You see I was looking for something that would haul my family and my boats. I had test driven a used Sequoia and Explorer and then came the Highlander. It was beautiful and drove great.......weather was snowing and raining and it was quick. I left for the day not knowing what I would get....but I called back 2 days later and had chosen the Highlander. I double checked when I called because I haden't taken the time in the nasty weather to assure it had a tow package. I was assured that it did have the tow package and that towing either of my boats woudn't be a problem. So now my fiance is driving the truck for the next 2 weeks and I have heard nothing but greatness and love about this SUV. Then I get the call......"Babe, I'm here to get the trailer and there is no hitch on the truck!" Excuse me but I know I was told there was and I never looked when I was there.......So I think you know what, I have a service appointment next week and I will bring it up right away and they will get this corrected.....WRONG!! She looked at me like a deer in the headlights and said " Well I meant it was prepped for a tow package!?!?" SERIOUS?? That is how you wanna do business lady......So I walked away and I will NEVER purchase another thing from here again!!! HUGH J. was amazing and I would send anyone to see him on a used vehicle or new....he helped out with both, but once I got turned over to the woman it was down hill Read more