AMAZING EXPERIENCE FOR A FIRST TIME BUYER
by 08/29/2019on
I was fresh off a bad experience at another dealer, and luckily I ran into Dan Miner for my first visit. This was my first time ever buying a car and I wasn’t quite sure which direction to go. I showed up actually looking for a different car, but after Dan figured out what I wanted, he was able to pick out a few other options, one of which I drove home with! :) He was so flexible with me, so kind, and really down to earth - NOT pushy at all. I would recommend him to anyone. This is a wonderful, chill place to buy a car and Dan’s style put me right at ease. Angie and Tony were also so helpful and kind to me during the credit application process. At the end of my journey with Jordan, they said “welcome to the family!” and that just warmed my heart as I drove away in my awesome new car. :)
AMAZING EXPERIENCE FOR A FIRST TIME BUYER
by 08/29/2019on
I was fresh off a bad experience at another dealer, and luckily I ran into Dan Miner for my first visit. This was my first time ever buying a car and I wasn’t quite sure which direction to go. I showed up actually looking for a different car, but after Dan figured out what I wanted, he was able to pick out a few other options, one of which I drove home with! :) He was so flexible with me, so kind, and really down to earth - NOT pushy at all. I would recommend him to anyone. This is a wonderful, chill place to buy a car and Dan’s style put me right at ease. Angie and Tony were also so helpful and kind to me during the credit application process. At the end of my journey with Jordan, they said “welcome to the family!” and that just warmed my heart as I drove away in my awesome new car. :)
Satisfied experience
by 08/06/2019on
After one phone call, Sales rep had cars waiting for us in front of store when we arrived. She had trade-in evaluated while we were looking at them and we were able to make decision in one visit to dealership. The finance figure was a full percent less than we could get on our own (even with our over 800 rating) the sales/finance experience was both friendly and professional and made buying the car enjoyable. We look forward to a godd owner/dealer relationship and expect service to be as easy.
untrustworthy
by 12/14/2018on
on October 16,2018 I purchased a vehicle from the Jordan Toyota budget lot. I was told at the time that I could bring the vehicle back within two days for any reason and I would get my check back. when I returned the vehicle on 10/18/ 2018 after experiencing a problem with the transmission I was told that my check had already been deposited and I would have to wait to be reimbursed necessitating another trip back to the dealer. when I returned the vehicle I asked if they would reimburse me for the cost of the fuel that I had put in. I was told that they don't do that and they provide a half tank of gas when they deliver a vehicle. I put over forty dollars worth of gas in this vehicle so it was close to empty when I took delivery. I asked for my receipt which I had given and was told it was with the paperwork and they could not retrieve it at the time. needless to say I am unhappy with the treatment I received from the sales staff and the customer experience specialist. I will not be back.
Thanks for making our Honda transition so easy
by 07/28/2018on
Mike G., Jessica B., John J. thanks for making our sales process so easy. Great teamwork. You all listened and anticipated all of our questions and concerns. It often felt like we were talking to a group of old friends.
Good time
by 07/02/2018on
Everything went above and beyond when trading in and the purchasing of a new car. This is my fifth car from the Jordan Auto and won't be my last.. Salesman Mike Gafney made sure we were satisfied at all levels.
Great Place to Buy a Car
by 11/07/2017on
We recently purchased a certified preowned Toyota Corolla. We were warmly welcomed to the office and Wendi our sales person was professional, knowledgeable, personable, and efficient. We were able to drive home with our purchased car the same day with all needed paperwork completed, the gas tank filled, and the car freshly washed. We were very pleased with the overall process.
most helpfull jordan toyota mishawaka in
by 05/04/2015on
talk to mike Gaffney and get Costco discount. compared camry le hybrid to prius 3 cost about the same. I traded 2012 prius 2 extra room in camry trumped gas mileage advantage in prius3 both cars cost about the same. 40 mpg camry 49 mpg in old prius. Thomas biek
Purchase of new truck
by 11/05/2014on
I purchased a new Tacoma 2015 and after I wrote the check and was down the road I found that Toyota had not installed rear door speakers in the access doors. When I went back to the dealer they agreed with me that the system sound bad.We are now trying to get Toyota to replace the rear door panels with 2006 door panels so I can put in rear speakers. The 2006 I traded in has the rear speakers and sound good. This seems to be going in the wrong direction if Toyota is trying yo improve. Be carful if you like your sound and want to buy a Tacoma. Dealer is trying to help but it's up to Toyota to step up and fix a mistake. We will see what happens.
Buying on their word......
by 03/14/2013on
It was truly the best car buying experience that I have ever had.....until I got the truck home. I had been dealing with the used car people at Jordan in Mishawaka and they were truly an amazing group of people. It actually went downhill once I decided to purchase a 2013Toyota Highlander. You see I was looking for something that would haul my family and my boats. I had test driven a used Sequoia and Explorer and then came the Highlander. It was beautiful and drove great.......weather was snowing and raining and it was quick. I left for the day not knowing what I would get....but I called back 2 days later and had chosen the Highlander. I double checked when I called because I haden't taken the time in the nasty weather to assure it had a tow package. I was assured that it did have the tow package and that towing either of my boats woudn't be a problem. So now my fiance is driving the truck for the next 2 weeks and I have heard nothing but greatness and love about this SUV. Then I get the call......"Babe, I'm here to get the trailer and there is no hitch on the truck!" Excuse me but I know I was told there was and I never looked when I was there.......So I think you know what, I have a service appointment next week and I will bring it up right away and they will get this corrected.....WRONG!! She looked at me like a deer in the headlights and said " Well I meant it was prepped for a tow package!?!?" SERIOUS?? That is how you wanna do business lady......So I walked away and I will NEVER purchase another thing from here again!!! HUGH J. was amazing and I would send anyone to see him on a used vehicle or new....he helped out with both, but once I got turned over to the woman it was down hill
Excellent service
by 04/10/2012on
I had a very positive experience purchasing with Jordan Toyota; Tanya was very helpful and professional. I highly recommend Jordan if looking for a new vehicle.
Good experience
by 03/13/2010on
I felt very comfortable dealing with Jordon. Jake Countess was excellent in showing and explaining options and was not "high pressure" and I very much liked the no hassle pricing.
Awsome
by 03/08/2010on
"I bought a 2010 Toyota Camry for my wife's Christmas present. My experience at Jordan Toyota was the best I've ever had in the purchase of any vehicle new or used. Jon Bonfiglio was awesome. He never played the old numbers game (back & forth with the manager) or used any pressure tactics. Jon made the whole experience very relaxing and absolutely stress free. I'm currently considering buying another vehicle for my daughter and have already contacted Jon about that. Also when it comes time to trade in my truck, I'm going to be looking for Jon at Jordan Toyota!"
Stay Away From The Jordan Way
by 01/12/2010on
I bought a Certified Sienna from Jordan in 2008 and was surprised to learn that it had over $5K of previous damage that I wasn't told about. I talked to the previous owner after buying it and was made aware of its damage history at that time. I thought buying a Certified vehicle from what I believed to be a reputable dealer would reduce my risk of getting a previously damaged vehicle. I was wrong.