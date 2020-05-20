Quality sales department
Quality sales department The sales staff and service department are excellent. They are very welcoming and make it so easy to choose a new vehicle. I have gotten all my cars at Bosak Honda for years and would never go anywhere else!
Great experience
Very accommodating to buyers, no pushy sales. Salesman Alex was very friendly and knowledgeable
Outstanding Customer Service
I have been going to Bosak Honda for maintenance for over 6 years. They fix it right the first time. I wish my Doctor had as good of customer care. Alex, John and all the service reps are courteous and helpful.
Lease new car
Picking up our new car tomorrow seems to be very friendly no pressure Atmosphere! We’ll see how it goes tomorrow but so far so good!
2020 Honda Passport
We have purchased several vehicles from Bosak Honda in Michigan City IN over the years. We have always had good experiences with them. Everyone we have dealt with from the General Manager, Sales Rep, Finance and Service have been very friendly and professional. I have recommended this dealership to family and friends.
Wonderful service from sales to finance to the manager!!
I had such a great experience with my first car purchase with Chad and Rich, that I ended up back there when I needed another car 2 months later! The process was smooth, and all the staff (from sales to finance to manager) were informative and helpful! I love the fact there was no high pressure tactics to attempt to sell me something I did not want. Thanks again!!
Awesome service experience
I found the vehicle online and was able to research all the car fact and test drive the very vehicle was a great day very professional and helpful everyone there was very nice
Purchasing Ridgeline
From dealing with Nicole, their online rep, to Chad, their salesman, to their money man, Stephen, I was very happy with the services I received.
Great Cars, great prices
2nd car we purchased from Bosak. If we ever need another we will contact Bosak first.
Easy recall service
Took my Accord in for airbag recall. Quick,kind,efficient service. Never a hard sell. Just information. Go out of my way to use this dealer.
Loving our 2019 Honda Passport
We had a great experience at Bosak Honda. Sales consultant, Trevor Duke was great and answered all our questions. The general sales mgr, Adam Mohammed helped with our finance questions. A very informative and friendly group. After shopping around we felt we received the best deal from Bosak. This is the second car we have purchased from the Bosak folks.
Great service
We recently had service done on my daughter’s 2004 CR-V. All service was completed just fine. They also found that RF brake rotor was frozen. In addition, the RR tire was found to be leaking air. Upon removing the tire from the rim to patch the tire, it was found that the inner wall of the sidewall had deteriorated badly because of the low pressure. The tire was replaced (along with the brake work) and all is well. Thanks to the service department, these dangerous conditions were detected and remedied before anything bad happened. I have been buying Honda automobiles for over thirty years. One of the main reasons l continue to buy from Bosak Honda is the great service we receive on all our Hondas. John and his service people have always treated us fairly and with respect. Thank you and keep up the good work.
Good purchase experience
Bought new 2019 Honda Accord today. Evaluated CRV and Accord Sport with a patient Trevor Duke. Decided on a sedan but upgraded to an Accord Touring during last Friday’s visit. After some communication issues as to whether the color choice would be available on the date requested, the Sales Manager stepped up, apologized for the communication issues and assured us that our car would be available for pickup today. Paperwork was handled smoothly and Trevor did an excellent job of walking us through the Honda info-tainment displays. This is our second Honda purchase from Bozak.
Bosak Honda of Michigan City - Review
I bought a used Honda HRV and my experience was superb. They were all friendly and the process was fast and easy.
BAIT AND SWITCH
I talked to Nicole about car that was on line .I told her ,I would drive up to see the car in a hour .,se said she would get the car cleaned up for me,after I got to the dealership,she said the car was being shown by a salesmen from there other store.Nicole then told me my sales person was Alex Ferguson then he showed me a car that was to have the same miles as the one I was wanted to buy for cash but the one he showed me had double the mile's I drove 1 hr. Wasted 2 hrs of my time Mr. Ferguson was to call me back if the car got sold, he never did. I bought a car from Currie motors thank you Nicole. Read reviews this not the first time this has happen at this dealership.
Service
Just there for an oil change and tire rotation, but service was excellent. Waiting area is comfortable and coffee is great.
Buyer Beware
I had very bad buying experience with Bosak Honda of Michigan City. They are not interested in your well being when it comes to negotiating the price. Don't let them add the destination fee back into the deal like they did for me. Please go to Tyler Honda or Basney Honda.
Premium service
We purchased two used vehicles from Bosak Honda over two days. Both transactions were as seemless, painless, and expedient as could be expected. We were treated with respect by a very friendly and professional sales staff. It was a joy to work with Austin and Adam the general sales manager.
Great customer service
Bosak Honda in Michigan City, IN was a great place to purchase my vehicle. Sales staff was knowledgeable and friendly. No pressure and listened to my budget and what I wanted, then worked to find the best value for what I was willing to spend. I highly recommend this dealership.
Customer Service Driven
Simply put, buy a new or used vehicle at Bosak, get great service, before and after the sale! Great people to do business with! No pressure sales staff, Chad King was helpful to us and everyone in the service staff have been top notch! I can see us doing business down the road!