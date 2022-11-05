5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My son and I were in a hit and run recently. Thankfully we were okay but my loved Honda Accord was not and insurance determined it was to be totaled. Knowing how reliable my Honda had been steered me towards looking for another. We found Bosak Honda online and went to check them out. Once we got there we were greeted by Trevor. He asked what we were looking for and listened. Trevor showed us what he had in stock, told us a lot about the vehicles and was never pushy. He knew how to gear conversation towards each member of our party which was a plus. He even showed my parents something on their car they had brought with and owned for a few years they didn’t know about. We purchased a car the same day. He showed me how everything worked and said to call with any additional questions. Felt like you were working with a good friend rather than a salesman. Left there very happy and like our trip to Bosak was meant to be. Thanks,Trevor, for all of your help! Read more