1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Wanted to follow up with a lot of the bad reviews. I traveled from Indianapolis to find the exact truck I wanted. They delayed me getting the truck as i informed them I had to be gone by X o'clock. The A/C did not work, they told me to get it fixed and I would be reimbursed. I got it in writing form the Sale Manger., year later and I still have not got anything. I'm a soldier and deploy often for my country. I don't have the time to deal with this. I would never go back to this place and they need to figure out how to make it right! Read more