Michigan City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

501 E US Hwy, Michigan City, IN 46360
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Michigan City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1 sales Reviews
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Failed Promises

by KWest2016 on 09/08/2016

Wanted to follow up with a lot of the bad reviews. I traveled from Indianapolis to find the exact truck I wanted. They delayed me getting the truck as i informed them I had to be gone by X o'clock. The A/C did not work, they told me to get it fixed and I would be reimbursed. I got it in writing form the Sale Manger., year later and I still have not got anything. I'm a soldier and deploy often for my country. I don't have the time to deal with this. I would never go back to this place and they need to figure out how to make it right!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
10 cars in stock
0 new0 used10 certified pre-owned
Jeep Renegade
Jeep Renegade
0 new|0 used|
4 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Wrangler
0 new|0 used|
3 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
