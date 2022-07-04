Bosak Honda of Michigan City
Customer Reviews of Bosak Honda of Michigan City
Great experience at Bosak Honda
04/07/2022
Jed Jordan, Alex, and Rachele were all very helpful. Great experience!
Excellent sales experience
03/20/2022
Honest and professional exchange over internet and phone from Nicole. Expert instructions on car features by Cassidy with offers of future assistance if required. Friendly financial completion by Rachel.
Great buying experience
03/05/2022
Jordan and Alex were both very knowledgeable, accommodating and professional. We were able to make a deal with the numbers we needed.
They are the best
02/23/2022
Best car buying experience ever.They make process very easy unlike a lot of other dealers.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Expert salesman!
01/31/2022
I have been to Bosak for my last three Honda vehicles and worked with Alex every time. Highly recommend the quality, customer care and timeliness in responding to questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great Sales Experience
01/26/2022
Alex was very professional and worked hard to help my daughter purchase her first car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
A long history
01/20/2022
I’ve purchased many cars from this dealership and have always gotten a fair deal
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great experience
12/31/2021
The sales staff and entire crew was friendly and welcoming, exhibiting professionalism and polish. They put us at ease. Ralph runs a terrific operation that builds trust.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Amazing service
12/23/2021
Dave was great! Very relaxed and explained everything to us. Overall, a great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The Great Don
12/23/2021
Great service provided by the staff. Our salesman Don was so helpful in allowing us to have the best possible experience, he was full of jokes and always prioritized our needs and wants. Such a great experience purchasing my first car!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
New Car
12/21/2021
Great people to do business with,our salesman Don McCarthy was a pleasure to deal with.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very satisfied customer
11/10/2021
Went to Bosak to test drive a Honda CR-V. Trevor or sales consultant was super friendly and helpful. His knowledge of all Honda vehicles helped us tremendously. It has been difficult to car shop nowadays with prices getting crazy and no inventory. Bosak Honda made the whole process friendly, fast, and easy. Our family will definitely use Bosak again. Thank you again Trevor A+
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Don M. was a perfect match for us in our Honda purchase! He was so helpful.
11/09/2021
Loved the Ridgeline. The salesman was eager and knowledgeable about everything. We definitely would recommend Michigan City Honda!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Buying a Pilot
10/30/2021
Alex made buying this car the easiest I have ever done purchasing a vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Trevor was amazing!
10/10/2021
My son and I were in a hit and run recently. Thankfully we were okay but my loved Honda Accord was not and insurance determined it was to be totaled. Knowing how reliable my Honda had been steered me towards looking for another. We found Bosak Honda online and went to check them out. Once we got there we were greeted by Trevor. He asked what we were looking for and listened. Trevor showed us what he had in stock, told us a lot about the vehicles and was never pushy. He knew how to gear conversation towards each member of our party which was a plus. He even showed my parents something on their car they had brought with and owned for a few years they didn’t know about. We purchased a car the same day. He showed me how everything worked and said to call with any additional questions. Felt like you were working with a good friend rather than a salesman. Left there very happy and like our trip to Bosak was meant to be. Thanks,Trevor, for all of your help!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Very Satisfied Repeat Customers!
09/29/2021
This is our second purchase of a Honda Odyssey. First one was a used 2012, and now a 2022. The sales staff are not pushy, rude, or secretive. They disclose anything we ask, and are very welcoming. Will definitely be back for another vehicle as long as Bosak Honda is around! We purchased from Steve first time (he is now a manager), and from Mirtha this time. Both were amazing!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Great and friendly service!
09/26/2021
We knew what kind of can we were looking for, but trying to find it right now has been a bit difficult. Saw online there was what we wanted, so took the drive out to Bosak. Pleasantly surprised by the ease of this sale. Sales people were not pushy, informative and friendly. Finance department was friendly and informative too. Easiest car buying experience we’ve had in a very long time. Would definitely buy from them again!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Service
09/08/2021
Excellent service on our Honda Odessey. Very friendly and quick service.
Joyful Jordan
08/31/2021
Jordan did a great job bringing us from the parking lot look-around to driving our own Pilot home that evening. She was careful to explain everything in ways we easily understood, and answered lots of questions with good cheer. She “knew her stuff” and was a pleasure to work with. I’d recommend her to anyone. We love our 2022 Honda Pilot!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Strong knowledge and informative
08/21/2021
I bought a brand new Honda passport the Sales lady was on point had a wealth of information friendly and very courteous and always had a smile it's the most pleasant vehicle I have ever bought hassle-free I felt like I was around family.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
The Duke of Sales
08/13/2021
Trevor Duke is amazing. Very helpful. He was knowledgeable without any pressure. Great help.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
