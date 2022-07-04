Skip to main content
Bosak Honda of Michigan City

700 US-20, Michigan City, IN 46360
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
8:30 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Bosak Honda of Michigan City

4.9
Overall Rating
4.9 out of 5 stars(90)
Recommend: Yes (42) No (0)
90 Reviews
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience at Bosak Honda

by Denny on 04/07/2022

Jed Jordan, Alex, and Rachele were all very helpful. Great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Excellent sales experience

by Carol R on 03/20/2022

Honest and professional exchange over internet and phone from Nicole. Expert instructions on car features by Cassidy with offers of future assistance if required. Friendly financial completion by Rachel.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great buying experience

by Paul and Judy on 03/05/2022

Jordan and Alex were both very knowledgeable, accommodating and professional. We were able to make a deal with the numbers we needed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

They are the best

by Jason Butcher on 02/23/2022

Best car buying experience ever.They make process very easy unlike a lot of other dealers.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Expert salesman!

by T Bohm on 01/31/2022

I have been to Bosak for my last three Honda vehicles and worked with Alex every time. Highly recommend the quality, customer care and timeliness in responding to questions.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Sales Experience

by Tim M on 01/26/2022

Alex was very professional and worked hard to help my daughter purchase her first car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

A long history

by Dennis on 01/20/2022

I’ve purchased many cars from this dealership and have always gotten a fair deal

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great experience

by DHaugh on 12/31/2021

The sales staff and entire crew was friendly and welcoming, exhibiting professionalism and polish. They put us at ease. Ralph runs a terrific operation that builds trust.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Amazing service

by James on 12/23/2021

Dave was great! Very relaxed and explained everything to us. Overall, a great experience!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Great Don

by Jose Martinez on 12/23/2021

Great service provided by the staff. Our salesman Don was so helpful in allowing us to have the best possible experience, he was full of jokes and always prioritized our needs and wants. Such a great experience purchasing my first car!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

New Car

by BYanke on 12/21/2021

Great people to do business with,our salesman Don McCarthy was a pleasure to deal with.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very satisfied customer

by Taylor Family on 11/10/2021

Went to Bosak to test drive a Honda CR-V. Trevor or sales consultant was super friendly and helpful. His knowledge of all Honda vehicles helped us tremendously. It has been difficult to car shop nowadays with prices getting crazy and no inventory. Bosak Honda made the whole process friendly, fast, and easy. Our family will definitely use Bosak again. Thank you again Trevor A+

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Don M. was a perfect match for us in our Honda purchase! He was so helpful.

by Wayne on 11/09/2021

Loved the Ridgeline. The salesman was eager and knowledgeable about everything. We definitely would recommend Michigan City Honda!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Buying a Pilot

by T R A on 10/30/2021

Alex made buying this car the easiest I have ever done purchasing a vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Trevor was amazing!

by Heather C on 10/10/2021

My son and I were in a hit and run recently. Thankfully we were okay but my loved Honda Accord was not and insurance determined it was to be totaled. Knowing how reliable my Honda had been steered me towards looking for another. We found Bosak Honda online and went to check them out. Once we got there we were greeted by Trevor. He asked what we were looking for and listened. Trevor showed us what he had in stock, told us a lot about the vehicles and was never pushy. He knew how to gear conversation towards each member of our party which was a plus. He even showed my parents something on their car they had brought with and owned for a few years they didn’t know about. We purchased a car the same day. He showed me how everything worked and said to call with any additional questions. Felt like you were working with a good friend rather than a salesman. Left there very happy and like our trip to Bosak was meant to be. Thanks,Trevor, for all of your help!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Very Satisfied Repeat Customers!

by Don Lane on 09/29/2021

This is our second purchase of a Honda Odyssey. First one was a used 2012, and now a 2022. The sales staff are not pushy, rude, or secretive. They disclose anything we ask, and are very welcoming. Will definitely be back for another vehicle as long as Bosak Honda is around! We purchased from Steve first time (he is now a manager), and from Mirtha this time. Both were amazing!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great and friendly service!

by Rachel on 09/26/2021

We knew what kind of can we were looking for, but trying to find it right now has been a bit difficult. Saw online there was what we wanted, so took the drive out to Bosak. Pleasantly surprised by the ease of this sale. Sales people were not pushy, informative and friendly. Finance department was friendly and informative too. Easiest car buying experience we’ve had in a very long time. Would definitely buy from them again!!!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Service

by Excellent service on 09/08/2021

Excellent service on our Honda Odessey. Very friendly and quick service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Joyful Jordan

by Margaret Nyman on 08/31/2021

Jordan did a great job bringing us from the parking lot look-around to driving our own Pilot home that evening. She was careful to explain everything in ways we easily understood, and answered lots of questions with good cheer. She “knew her stuff” and was a pleasure to work with. I’d recommend her to anyone. We love our 2022 Honda Pilot!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Strong knowledge and informative

by Scott Norman on 08/21/2021

I bought a brand new Honda passport the Sales lady was on point had a wealth of information friendly and very courteous and always had a smile it's the most pleasant vehicle I have ever bought hassle-free I felt like I was around family.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

The Duke of Sales

by Sarah on 08/13/2021

Trevor Duke is amazing. Very helpful. He was knowledgeable without any pressure. Great help.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

1 Comments

Post a Comment|Report review
