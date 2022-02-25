1 out of 5 stars service Rating

Would never buy from or recommend Toyota of Merrillville to anyone. The only thing we were happy about was our salesman Mitch. He was very helpful and friendly during the buying process and he was really the only helpful one during the ensuing nightmare. About two weeks or so after purchasing the car it started to have engine issues so we made an appointment to have it seen by the service department (we had purchased the full warranty) and a few minutes after we dropped it off we received a call from Dan in the service department saying there was “nothing he could do for us because the check engine light wasn’t on”. Huh?!?! My husband explained that we have the full warranty so why can’t they even look at it and Dan told him “I didn’t sell you the warranty, buddy.” So needless to say we were confused and angry by all of this so we went right back and spoke with our salesman Mitch who spoke with Dan and told him to at least drive it so he could feel for himself what the car was doing. After doing that it’s agreed that something is definitely wrong and they think it might be the transmission. We are told it will take about 2-3 days to fix. Fast forward to about the FIFTH day or so the car is still not ready, we’re about to go out of town on a pre-planned trip so we tell them we need a loaner in the meantime. So we go back and talk with Mitch again and we just want the truth about what is really going on. We’re told our car had to be sent to a Ford dealer to get fixed and when I ask where Mitch didn’t know (which is fine since he’s not in the service department). So he goes to the Service Manager who during this whole debacle apparently couldn’t even be bothered to come out and speak with us or to even speak on the phone. We are then told that it will take about a week and they will give us a loaner to use until our car is ready. At that time Dan from the Service Department does apologize to my husband for their previous interaction which we appreciated. Fast forward to THREE WEEKS without our car and us having to reach out to get any information on the status, we finally called the Ford dealership to get an update and they tell us they were behind which I understand) and they also waited TWO DAYS for approval from Toyota of Merrillville to order more parts! We finally get our car back this past Wednesday and it’s fixed (hopefully…the check engine light randomly came on this evening 🙄). It is returned to us in filthy condition on the exterior and very little gas in it. It definitely had more when we dropped it off. No one should be treated like this. Read more