Wow, what a Service!
by 02/25/2022on
I had bought three Toyotas from the Toyota Highland and for the 4th they were my natural choice. But as we all know, we’re in a different time where the choices are limited or nonexistent. So, I had to go to Toyota Merrillville for my fourth new Toyota – and thanks God I did! My Sales Associate was Mitch Mathis, and he gave me the very best experience that I ever had in any dealership, ever. I have bought seven new cars in four dealerships in the last two decades; however, I have never met one such as Mr. Mathis, who goes above and beyond to make his customers happy. He personally did all the necessary basic settings for the car and took time to explain all the features. He had so much patience during the process that he was satisfied only when I was. He also provided me excellent personalized service in ordering and delivering parts after I purchased the car. He offered to install the weather mats for me. I also had pleasant experience dealing with the Finance Manager who simply gave me the facts to make my decisions without putting any pressure on me. My ‘new car buying’ experience was so pleasing that for future Toyotas I will definitely go back to them so long Mr. Mathis works there!
Horrible experience!!!!
by 12/10/2021on
Would never buy from or recommend Toyota of Merrillville to anyone. The only thing we were happy about was our salesman Mitch. He was very helpful and friendly during the buying process and he was really the only helpful one during the ensuing nightmare. About two weeks or so after purchasing the car it started to have engine issues so we made an appointment to have it seen by the service department (we had purchased the full warranty) and a few minutes after we dropped it off we received a call from Dan in the service department saying there was “nothing he could do for us because the check engine light wasn’t on”. Huh?!?! My husband explained that we have the full warranty so why can’t they even look at it and Dan told him “I didn’t sell you the warranty, buddy.” So needless to say we were confused and angry by all of this so we went right back and spoke with our salesman Mitch who spoke with Dan and told him to at least drive it so he could feel for himself what the car was doing. After doing that it’s agreed that something is definitely wrong and they think it might be the transmission. We are told it will take about 2-3 days to fix. Fast forward to about the FIFTH day or so the car is still not ready, we’re about to go out of town on a pre-planned trip so we tell them we need a loaner in the meantime. So we go back and talk with Mitch again and we just want the truth about what is really going on. We’re told our car had to be sent to a Ford dealer to get fixed and when I ask where Mitch didn’t know (which is fine since he’s not in the service department). So he goes to the Service Manager who during this whole debacle apparently couldn’t even be bothered to come out and speak with us or to even speak on the phone. We are then told that it will take about a week and they will give us a loaner to use until our car is ready. At that time Dan from the Service Department does apologize to my husband for their previous interaction which we appreciated. Fast forward to THREE WEEKS without our car and us having to reach out to get any information on the status, we finally called the Ford dealership to get an update and they tell us they were behind which I understand) and they also waited TWO DAYS for approval from Toyota of Merrillville to order more parts! We finally get our car back this past Wednesday and it’s fixed (hopefully…the check engine light randomly came on this evening 🙄). It is returned to us in filthy condition on the exterior and very little gas in it. It definitely had more when we dropped it off. No one should be treated like this.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Great customer service
by 04/14/2021on
I was there this past Monday 04/05/21 and I had a really wonderful experience. I would like to personally thank Josh Senovic for all the help he provided. I was there for an oil change and simple car maintenance for my 2015 Scion XB. I'm going to be honest, I really don't like going to these places because I don't understand a lot about cars. I feel like everytime I go I end up being billed for something I probably didn't really need. Not only did Josh understand this, not only was he patient and mild in working with me, he also explained the bill in great detail making it understandable and letting me know exactly what things were and why I needed them for my vehicle. I really appreciate having someone treat me with such kindness. I want Josh helping me from now on everytime I go to this Toyota. Thank you again for all the help
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Reputable, organized, friendly, and knowledgeable
by 03/12/2020on
This dealership was very friendly and welcoming as well as full of staff from sales to finance that are extremely knowledgeable in their specialties. The cars are clean and reliable
Great Dealer
by 12/03/2018on
This dealer has always done right by my family and myself. They still continue to operate a 5 Star operation on a daily basis.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Easy way to buy a new vehicle!
by 03/30/2017on
Matt Davis was a pleasure to work with. Easy no pressure sales. Great deal and I got the vehicle I was looking for!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
worth a shot, definitely
by 03/14/2017on
I was walking in with a friend to help her get a CPO corolla. Well, personally I believe in the beauty of balancing between two perspectives on a deal and the manager we met was fully cooperative in our pricing strategy while maintaining decency during the process. Stock was plenty enough for us to jump over different options well suitable for our budget. In addition, hassle was straightforward in that unlike other purchases I helped was it concise and time saving. Try it and dont waste your time on meaningless jibber-jabberish fights.
Lazo Ilich was great!
by 03/07/2017on
I had a wonderful experience dealing with Lazo Ilich and was very happy with his professionalism. He is very personable and NOT a pushy salesman.
Service at Toyota/Merrillville
by 05/07/2013on
To the Manager of Toyota in Merrillville, I would like to take some time to commend your employees in your Merrillville location. Your Service Manager was courteous and informative to the requirements of my vehicle maintenance. She was detailed and courteous to my concerns. The service technician was extremely helpful when pointing out the issue at hand and the action he would take to remedy my concerns. Since my service my vehicle has been running smoothly. Thank you for a wonderful experience, Toyota in Merrillville. I recommend all single moms to this location. Unlike the other surrounding service shops that try to make a quick buck. Your location was honest, fast and efficient. Your staff overall was very friendly and attentive. Thank you
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Whether you’re a first-time car buyer you’re ready to purchase your fifth or sixth Toyota model; we have plenty of Toyota options available for our local Merrillville customers as well as our visitors from Lowell. Here’s what to expect when prospecting a model from one of our many inventories.
