Customer Reviews of Team Honda
Great service!
by 04/14/2022on
Fast friendly service!
They made the impossible happen
by 05/09/2022on
I wasn't sure I'd be able to find a car I'd like, let alone a place to approve me. I'd be without a car for months! Trying to find rides everywhere, to work or walk to the store had been very difficult. They did everything they could here at Honda and got me a vehicle! I appreciate them immensely.
Great Service from Joe
by 04/08/2022on
Everything was smooth and pleasant. Joe B. was great help at selecting a vehicle, explaining all the aspects of the cars, and helping to give us options. He was spot on with everything he told us all the way through. We started with Joe at Team Honda, and then went and looked at a bunch of other cars/makes/models at other dealerships. Came back to Joe and bought the car there. Highly recommend. In this current market (April 2022) is very difficult to select a new vehicle without being able to see all the inventory, compared to how things used to be. Joe took the edge off this process, helped us clarify what we wanted to settle on, and plainly showed us the options we had. Joe is a great communicator, thorough in his product knowledge, professional, personable, and courteous.
My first car
by 04/07/2022on
I just bought my very first car here today I’m just so very excited and all the salespeople were so nice have a warm welcome feeling and definitely wanna give a big thank you to Richie and Glenn for helping gain a very big milestone in my life
Team Honda - Excellent Service!!!
by 04/02/2022on
I'm a big fan of the Honda line of vehicles and this dealership keeps up with the standard. For your new or used car purchase this is the place. Ask for Steve Whaley or Mike. They provided the best customer service! A+A+A+
Rick and Joe are top tier
by 03/14/2022on
Rick and Joe were both amazing. Rick got me in something I wanted right away. And Joe helped me with all my finance questions! I couldn’t be more happy with the experience and the purchase! I will definitely be back.
Great deal on a hard to find quality vehicle
by 03/08/2022on
I found a very hard to find clean lower mileage older vehicle and sales man was straight forward about pricing and couldn't be happier with my purchase.
Worst Financial Associates I’ve ever Dealt With
by 03/01/2022on
I came in to pick-up a brand New Vehicle with a credit score of 750; tried using my military discount for a better quote, filled out all the paperwork, and was then seated. Upon showing proof of documents , being cooperative, and returning my vehicle when it came down to finance I was treated poorly and disrespectfully . The associate who handled my finance(Kim Z) kept searching for minuscule reasons to decline my quote while also giving me dirty looks and smart remarks because I couldn’t print out my Paystubs from L.E.S(Military Duty) on the spot for them . She threatened to upcharge me an additional $50 on my payment because I didn’t want to go through her & decided to come back tomorrow and continue closing with the original Sales Rep I had left a $500 payment. Upon requesting to be serviced by a different financial associate I was belittled by fellow staff members and talked about just because I felt I was being serviced disrespectfully . If I fight for this country ,work my butt off to be able to provide nice things for myself, and treat everyone with respect and kindness . Why do Hondas’ financial associate’s feel the need to make it almost impossible to close on a sale with someone, when they can’t even give adequate service ? Please speak to your associates about quality assurance.
Being civil with a Civic
by 02/23/2022on
There was no high pressure. They were open to negotiation, and Ritchie, our sales rep, was respectful and professional, as was everyone else we came in contract with at the dealership.
2013 gmc acadia
by 02/21/2022on
Kevin was very quick to respond and very helpful. The team was amazing
nice job
by 02/17/2022on
It would have been nice if I was informed that when the check engine light came on 6 days after I bought the car that it would cost me about $1000.00 to have it fixed. it is always nice to get a new car and then have to put money into it to have it run correctly. Kathy Arvia
Sold!
by 02/14/2022on
The amount of information provided about the car was very helpful. Test drive process was very accommodating. Mike (salesman) was great to work with, but too much back and forth between the salesman and the manager and typical tactics to bump the sales price up. I understand the crazy market currently and we eventually got to a deal.
Good experience
by 02/11/2022on
Theo was great to work with. He took great care of us and made sure we had a good buying experience. The vehicle was in good shape that he sold to us. He also picked us up from the small county airport.
Wonderful experience!
by 02/09/2022on
I went to this dealership only to look at a van with no intention to buy that day. However, I liked the van so much I didn’t want to wait. Kevin was great to work with — answered all my questions and wasn’t pushy about anything like other dealerships I’ve been to. The financial team was very flexible in working with me and gave me a great deal! I would highly recommend them!
Seamless transaction!
by 02/08/2022on
I was helped by Richie Botts and everything went smoothly! Normally I don’t like the usual hassle that comes with dealerships, so I contacted him a couple of days prior to take care of the financing and anything else needed before hand. When I arrived, all I really had to do was go for a test drive. Everything was smoothly and I was out of there in no time with a 2017 Honda Civic!
Great Experience, would buy there again!!
by 02/04/2022on
We had a great experiencing buying a used car from them. Our sale associate was very friendly, helpful and not pushy. We are super happy with our used car and the full experience we had. We will use them again in the future.
Great friendly staff full of knowledge
by 12/14/2021on
Great friendly staff very helpful and polite would highly recommend them to everyone and anyone they treat you like family Thank U Team Honda
Car buying made easy
by 12/03/2021on
Joe was amazing in getting us the car we needed at the price we wanted. Thank you Joe!
Awesome
by 11/25/2021on
My first time buying a car, I had to say it was a wonderful experience. Staff was kind, helpful, and friendly. I had three cars I wanted and still got the one of the cars I wanted. There was some hicks in finance, but we were able to still get a price that worked well. The team worked effectively hard to meet the price range of what I could afford and got it. I can’t thank them enough! Thank you Team Honda! Thank you to the Sales Consultant! Thank you Finance consultant!
Great customer service!
by 11/15/2021on
Everyone here is so welcoming & helpful. Made me feel great & comfortable purchasing my new vehicle as well as providing repairs on my other. Thank you so much!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I was an easy sale!
by 10/15/2021on
I love the whole process of buying a car, I'm not afraid to haggle and I have some inside knowledge of how dealerships work. That said because we have a small budget and pay cash for cars the pickings are slim and I knew what we wanted before we even arrived. Darlene helped us the day before after I talked to Kevin on the phone... So they were both great.
