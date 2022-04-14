1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I came in to pick-up a brand New Vehicle with a credit score of 750; tried using my military discount for a better quote, filled out all the paperwork, and was then seated. Upon showing proof of documents , being cooperative, and returning my vehicle when it came down to finance I was treated poorly and disrespectfully . The associate who handled my finance(Kim Z) kept searching for minuscule reasons to decline my quote while also giving me dirty looks and smart remarks because I couldn’t print out my Paystubs from L.E.S(Military Duty) on the spot for them . She threatened to upcharge me an additional $50 on my payment because I didn’t want to go through her & decided to come back tomorrow and continue closing with the original Sales Rep I had left a $500 payment. Upon requesting to be serviced by a different financial associate I was belittled by fellow staff members and talked about just because I felt I was being serviced disrespectfully . If I fight for this country ,work my butt off to be able to provide nice things for myself, and treat everyone with respect and kindness . Why do Hondas’ financial associate’s feel the need to make it almost impossible to close on a sale with someone, when they can’t even give adequate service ? Please speak to your associates about quality assurance. Read more