Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Dealerships
  3. Team Honda
Awarded 2021, 2022

Team Honda

Team Honda
Visit dealer’s website 
Awarded 2021, 2022
4613 E Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville, IN 46410
Call Dealer
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Text Us
Call Dealer
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Team Honda

4.7
Overall Rating
4.69 out of 5 stars(141)
Recommend: Yes (74) No (3)
Write a review: Sales | Service
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by mike grieco on 04/14/2022

Fast friendly service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
141 Reviews
Sort by:
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

They made the impossible happen

by MandaRose on 05/09/2022

I wasn't sure I'd be able to find a car I'd like, let alone a place to approve me. I'd be without a car for months! Trying to find rides everywhere, to work or walk to the store had been very difficult. They did everything they could here at Honda and got me a vehicle! I appreciate them immensely.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great service!

by mike grieco on 04/14/2022

Fast friendly service!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Service from Joe

by Crown Point Bill on 04/08/2022

Everything was smooth and pleasant. Joe B. was great help at selecting a vehicle, explaining all the aspects of the cars, and helping to give us options. He was spot on with everything he told us all the way through. We started with Joe at Team Honda, and then went and looked at a bunch of other cars/makes/models at other dealerships. Came back to Joe and bought the car there. Highly recommend. In this current market (April 2022) is very difficult to select a new vehicle without being able to see all the inventory, compared to how things used to be. Joe took the edge off this process, helped us clarify what we wanted to settle on, and plainly showed us the options we had. Joe is a great communicator, thorough in his product knowledge, professional, personable, and courteous.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

My first car

by Sabrina N on 04/07/2022

I just bought my very first car here today I’m just so very excited and all the salespeople were so nice have a warm welcome feeling and definitely wanna give a big thank you to Richie and Glenn for helping gain a very big milestone in my life

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Team Honda - Excellent Service!!!

by Kristine S on 04/02/2022

I'm a big fan of the Honda line of vehicles and this dealership keeps up with the standard. For your new or used car purchase this is the place. Ask for Steve Whaley or Mike. They provided the best customer service! A+A+A+

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Rick and Joe are top tier

by Sean Miller on 03/14/2022

Rick and Joe were both amazing. Rick got me in something I wanted right away. And Joe helped me with all my finance questions! I couldn’t be more happy with the experience and the purchase! I will definitely be back.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great deal on a hard to find quality vehicle

by K smooth on 03/08/2022

I found a very hard to find clean lower mileage older vehicle and sales man was straight forward about pricing and couldn't be happier with my purchase.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
1 out of 5 starssales Rating

Worst Financial Associates I’ve ever Dealt With

by John Doe on 03/01/2022

I came in to pick-up a brand New Vehicle with a credit score of 750; tried using my military discount for a better quote, filled out all the paperwork, and was then seated. Upon showing proof of documents , being cooperative, and returning my vehicle when it came down to finance I was treated poorly and disrespectfully . The associate who handled my finance(Kim Z) kept searching for minuscule reasons to decline my quote while also giving me dirty looks and smart remarks because I couldn’t print out my Paystubs from L.E.S(Military Duty) on the spot for them . She threatened to upcharge me an additional $50 on my payment because I didn’t want to go through her & decided to come back tomorrow and continue closing with the original Sales Rep I had left a $500 payment. Upon requesting to be serviced by a different financial associate I was belittled by fellow staff members and talked about just because I felt I was being serviced disrespectfully . If I fight for this country ,work my butt off to be able to provide nice things for myself, and treat everyone with respect and kindness . Why do Hondas’ financial associate’s feel the need to make it almost impossible to close on a sale with someone, when they can’t even give adequate service ? Please speak to your associates about quality assurance.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Being civil with a Civic

by Con on 02/23/2022

There was no high pressure. They were open to negotiation, and Ritchie, our sales rep, was respectful and professional, as was everyone else we came in contract with at the dealership.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

2013 gmc acadia

by Rosalin on 02/21/2022

Kevin was very quick to respond and very helpful. The team was amazing

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
2 out of 5 starssales Rating

nice job

by Kathy on 02/17/2022

It would have been nice if I was informed that when the check engine light came on 6 days after I bought the car that it would cost me about $1000.00 to have it fixed. it is always nice to get a new car and then have to put money into it to have it run correctly. Kathy Arvia

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
4 out of 5 starssales Rating

Sold!

by RD on 02/14/2022

The amount of information provided about the car was very helpful. Test drive process was very accommodating. Mike (salesman) was great to work with, but too much back and forth between the salesman and the manager and typical tactics to bump the sales price up. I understand the crazy market currently and we eventually got to a deal.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Good experience

by MMS on 02/11/2022

Theo was great to work with. He took great care of us and made sure we had a good buying experience. The vehicle was in good shape that he sold to us. He also picked us up from the small county airport.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Wonderful experience!

by Amy Garcia on 02/09/2022

I went to this dealership only to look at a van with no intention to buy that day. However, I liked the van so much I didn’t want to wait. Kevin was great to work with — answered all my questions and wasn’t pushy about anything like other dealerships I’ve been to. The financial team was very flexible in working with me and gave me a great deal! I would highly recommend them!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Seamless transaction!

by Brian F on 02/08/2022

I was helped by Richie Botts and everything went smoothly! Normally I don’t like the usual hassle that comes with dealerships, so I contacted him a couple of days prior to take care of the financing and anything else needed before hand. When I arrived, all I really had to do was go for a test drive. Everything was smoothly and I was out of there in no time with a 2017 Honda Civic!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great Experience, would buy there again!!

by Jon on 02/04/2022

We had a great experiencing buying a used car from them. Our sale associate was very friendly, helpful and not pushy. We are super happy with our used car and the full experience we had. We will use them again in the future.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Great friendly staff full of knowledge

by Jon on 12/14/2021

Great friendly staff very helpful and polite would highly recommend them to everyone and anyone they treat you like family Thank U Team Honda

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Car buying made easy

by Austin on 12/03/2021

Joe was amazing in getting us the car we needed at the price we wanted. Thank you Joe!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

Awesome

by Nez on 11/25/2021

My first time buying a car, I had to say it was a wonderful experience. Staff was kind, helpful, and friendly. I had three cars I wanted and still got the one of the cars I wanted. There was some hicks in finance, but we were able to still get a price that worked well. The team worked effectively hard to meet the price range of what I could afford and got it. I can’t thank them enough! Thank you Team Honda! Thank you to the Sales Consultant! Thank you Finance consultant!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starsservice Rating

Great customer service!

by Haley on 11/15/2021

Everyone here is so welcoming & helpful. Made me feel great & comfortable purchasing my new vehicle as well as providing repairs on my other. Thank you so much!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
5 out of 5 starssales Rating

I was an easy sale!

by Heather on 10/15/2021

I love the whole process of buying a car, I'm not afraid to haggle and I have some inside knowledge of how dealerships work. That said because we have a small budget and pay cash for cars the pickings are slim and I knew what we wanted before we even arrived. Darlene helped us the day before after I talked to Kevin on the phone... So they were both great.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Report review
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
129 cars in stock
43 new75 used11 certified pre-owned
Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V
10 new|1 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
videos
about our dealership

From before you even walk into our showroom to long after you drive home, all of our customers here at Team Honda are customers for life. Being car-owners ourselves, it’s only fitting that we’d provide our drivers with the kind of courtesy, service and respect that we would expect.

It all starts with our extensive lineup of fabulous new and used Honda models. Whether you’re looking for something for the whole family to enjoy or something to spice up your daily commute, the world is your oyster when you consider the lineup of vehicles we carry. And thanks to the car loan and Honda lease options that are available throughout the year, it’s never been easier to get behind the wheel on your terms.

From there, the experts in our car service and maintenance department will be there to make sure that your vehicle will continue to run as smoothly as it did on Day One.

Amenities
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Cable Television
Express Service
Customer Lounge Area

What shoppers are searching for