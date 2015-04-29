Southlake Nissan
Customer Reviews of Southlake Nissan
FELT LIKE FAMILY
04/29/2015
from the time i walked to the time i walked out,i felt like family and not just a customer everyone i came into contact with was very nice,helpful,and accommodating to anything i wanted or needed.....! i absolutely recommend them to anybody who's looking to purchase a new or used vehicle...... they also didn't put any pressure on me and explained in very good details about everything and you get a warranty forever on your car for as long as you have it which i think is great..... i wanna give a big thanks to charles anderson,marvin cooke,dave,and tom from the bottom of my heart. Daurice T.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic Shopping and Buying Experience
03/25/2015
We took out our first lease on a Pathfinder from Southlake. The entire process of shopping for and purchasing was simple and painless. Our salesman Claude, the Southlake management, and Jim in finance were incredibly friendly and helpful. The whole team went the distance to earn our business. No other dealership was able to deliver the experience at Southlake. Southlake was willing to work out a deal that got us much more in a vehicle while respecting what we were willing to pay. Southlake's professionalism and eagerness to earn our business will bring us back in the future.
Very happy with my car and the dealership
12/27/2014
Today, I purchased a 2014 Nissan Maxima. Fran Balind was my sales person and Tom Fehser was the accountant. I could not be happier with the treatment I received. I would recommend this dealership and the persons mentioned if you decide to purchase a Nissan
Excellent Service
12/27/2014
The car buying experience was very comfortable from start to end...no usual hassles found at other dealerships. Everyone was great and truly sincere with their help.
Wonderful experience
12/19/2014
We arrived at the lot around 6:30 pm, test drove 2 vehicles, and by 8 pm we were leaving the lot with a brand new car! The staff was extremely helpful in assisting my wife and I to find the perfect vehicle in our price range.
New Sentra owner
12/11/2014
I was very happy with the customer service I recieved, they did an excellent job of working with my budget to get me a car I can drive for years to come
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
New car Purchase and Service
03/25/2014
I purchased a 2014 Altima on 2/28. Juan R was the salesman. We felt Juan to be very knowledgeable of our car selection, answered every question we had from engine specs to blue tooth. We returned a few weeks later to have the remote start activated. Randy and his team in service were fabulous. We were in and out of the service department in 1 hour and 15 mins as promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ignoring potential customers, lost a sale
07/12/2011
I have emailed them twice for a price quote on a specific vehicle with options, no response. Eventually I ended up buying my Altima from Indy, was worth the trip. This dealership is not ready for eCommerce. If you want to buy your next car hassle free over email, don't waste your time here. Service department is also lacking. Went there 3 times with the same problem and never got it resolved under warranty. Again, wasted my time only. They are nice and all, but I want my car fixed and don't need fake smiles. Very insistent on getting 5 star rating on Nissan questionnaire too which is annoying. Don't ask for it, just do your job well and people will rate you as high as your effort was to fix the car.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable