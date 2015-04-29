2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I have emailed them twice for a price quote on a specific vehicle with options, no response. Eventually I ended up buying my Altima from Indy, was worth the trip. This dealership is not ready for eCommerce. If you want to buy your next car hassle free over email, don't waste your time here. Service department is also lacking. Went there 3 times with the same problem and never got it resolved under warranty. Again, wasted my time only. They are nice and all, but I want my car fixed and don't need fake smiles. Very insistent on getting 5 star rating on Nissan questionnaire too which is annoying. Don't ask for it, just do your job well and people will rate you as high as your effort was to fix the car. Read more