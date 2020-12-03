Reputable, organized, friendly, and knowledgeable
by 03/12/2020on
This dealership was very friendly and welcoming as well as full of staff from sales to finance that are extremely knowledgeable in their specialties. The cars are clean and reliable
Great Dealer
by 12/03/2018on
This dealer has always done right by my family and myself. They still continue to operate a 5 Star operation on a daily basis.
Easy way to buy a new vehicle!
by 03/30/2017on
Matt Davis was a pleasure to work with. Easy no pressure sales. Great deal and I got the vehicle I was looking for!
worth a shot, definitely
by 03/14/2017on
I was walking in with a friend to help her get a CPO corolla. Well, personally I believe in the beauty of balancing between two perspectives on a deal and the manager we met was fully cooperative in our pricing strategy while maintaining decency during the process. Stock was plenty enough for us to jump over different options well suitable for our budget. In addition, hassle was straightforward in that unlike other purchases I helped was it concise and time saving. Try it and dont waste your time on meaningless jibber-jabberish fights.
Lazo Ilich was great!
by 03/07/2017on
I had a wonderful experience dealing with Lazo Ilich and was very happy with his professionalism. He is very personable and NOT a pushy salesman.
Service at Toyota/Merrillville
by 05/07/2013on
To the Manager of Toyota in Merrillville, I would like to take some time to commend your employees in your Merrillville location. Your Service Manager was courteous and informative to the requirements of my vehicle maintenance. She was detailed and courteous to my concerns. The service technician was extremely helpful when pointing out the issue at hand and the action he would take to remedy my concerns. Since my service my vehicle has been running smoothly. Thank you for a wonderful experience, Toyota in Merrillville. I recommend all single moms to this location. Unlike the other surrounding service shops that try to make a quick buck. Your location was honest, fast and efficient. Your staff overall was very friendly and attentive. Thank you