service Rating

To the Manager of Toyota in Merrillville, I would like to take some time to commend your employees in your Merrillville location. Your Service Manager was courteous and informative to the requirements of my vehicle maintenance. She was detailed and courteous to my concerns. The service technician was extremely helpful when pointing out the issue at hand and the action he would take to remedy my concerns. Since my service my vehicle has been running smoothly. Thank you for a wonderful experience, Toyota in Merrillville. I recommend all single moms to this location. Unlike the other surrounding service shops that try to make a quick buck. Your location was honest, fast and efficient. Your staff overall was very friendly and attentive. Thank you Read more