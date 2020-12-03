Toyota of Merrillville

4450 E Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville, IN 46410
(855) 529-5116
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Toyota of Merrillville

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Reputable, organized, friendly, and knowledgeable

by Reliable and knowledgeable on 03/12/2020

This dealership was very friendly and welcoming as well as full of staff from sales to finance that are extremely knowledgeable in their specialties. The cars are clean and reliable

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
6 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Great Dealer

by Ccshea92 on 12/03/2018

This dealer has always done right by my family and myself. They still continue to operate a 5 Star operation on a daily basis.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Easy way to buy a new vehicle!

by JT14121 on 03/30/2017

Matt Davis was a pleasure to work with. Easy no pressure sales. Great deal and I got the vehicle I was looking for!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

worth a shot, definitely

by ksyou496usa on 03/14/2017

I was walking in with a friend to help her get a CPO corolla. Well, personally I believe in the beauty of balancing between two perspectives on a deal and the manager we met was fully cooperative in our pricing strategy while maintaining decency during the process. Stock was plenty enough for us to jump over different options well suitable for our budget. In addition, hassle was straightforward in that unlike other purchases I helped was it concise and time saving. Try it and dont waste your time on meaningless jibber-jabberish fights.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Lazo Ilich was great!

by Trinasip on 03/07/2017

I had a wonderful experience dealing with Lazo Ilich and was very happy with his professionalism. He is very personable and NOT a pushy salesman.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
service Rating

Service at Toyota/Merrillville

by chango5 on 05/07/2013

To the Manager of Toyota in Merrillville, I would like to take some time to commend your employees in your Merrillville location. Your Service Manager was courteous and informative to the requirements of my vehicle maintenance. She was detailed and courteous to my concerns. The service technician was extremely helpful when pointing out the issue at hand and the action he would take to remedy my concerns. Since my service my vehicle has been running smoothly. Thank you for a wonderful experience, Toyota in Merrillville. I recommend all single moms to this location. Unlike the other surrounding service shops that try to make a quick buck. Your location was honest, fast and efficient. Your staff overall was very friendly and attentive. Thank you

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
