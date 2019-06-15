Well Done
by 06/15/2019on
As always, Schepel comes through with their known red carpet service. See ya next time!
Great experience as always!
by 12/07/2018on
Always a great family dealership to do business with! All dealerships should model themselves after Schepel!
Best Service Anywhere
by 09/03/2018on
Great and most thorough service, couldn't have been more pleasurable. They are simply the best!
2018 Yukon
by 01/01/2018on
Tom and his team are outstanding! We purchased a 2018 Yukon and throughout the entire process the Schepel team was there to assist us. We love our new Yukon and definitely recommend Schepel to our friends and family.
Jay's Review
by 02/28/2017on
I've passed the dealership for years, on my way to or from somewhere else. I haven't been in the market for a car for a very long time, so I didn't think much about it. But when it WAS time, it's the only dealership I really gave any serious thought of visiting. My friend of 56 years, Paul Sutkowski, has spoken highly of Schepel and I've trusted him since we were in fourth grade. Paul made sure my wife and I understood the new car buying / leasing process, until we had no more questions. Thanks to Paul, and the Schepel family, we left happier than we've been in a long time. Mike Jen, in Finance, made us comfortable with the hardest part of the evening. We love our new Terrain, and intend to recommend the dealership to all.
Went above and beyond
by 01/17/2017on
I have to say, given my unfortunate circumstances with purchasing water contaminated gas and stalling out in your city, I had an awesome experience with your service advisor. Kudos goes out to Jim Lagestee for treating us with great respect and concern as well as being so accommodating to our needs. We were just passing through from Wisconsin to Indianapolis for a wedding when we stopped for gas which turned out to be mostly water. Jim not only set us up with a courtesy vehicle to make it to the wedding, but he also came in on Sunday to process payment and set our car out where we could pick it up instead of staying in a hotel for another night to pick it up monday morning. He followed up with me on Tuesday to make sure everything worked well and we got back to wisconsin OK. I can't say enough about how great of an experience it was working with Jim. He definitely exceeded my expectations and went way above and beyond to make sure we were taken care of.
Poor customer service in service dept
by 09/09/2016on
Sales people were nice enough but remember you have to deal with the service department after your purchase and the service department at this dealership is careless and rude. Dont buy a car here
Great Salesman -
by 05/02/2016on
We were only looking to test drive the Acadia that day. We stopped by the dealership by Daniel Quinones met us at the door. He wasn't very pushy but wanted to know how he could help us. We explained what we were looking for. He answered all of our questions, and was very helpful. After test driving other brands that day, we came back to that dealership because of Daniel. He made the sale for us. P.S. There are a lot of bad dealer stories out there. That day even, we were treated poorly at a different brand dealership. It almost seemed like we were wasting the saleman's time, and he had to refer to the window sticker multiple times to answer our questions. Daniel was the complete opposite. Being that we were not familiar with GMC products (we get the A-plan thru my father-in-law), Daniel was very helpful, and answered any question or concern that we had, no matter how small. He knew all the information off the top of his head, and when it came time to ask about certain models and colors, he had a very handy app on his phone which gave him precise information. GREAT JOB DANIEL!!!
Great Dealership and Knowledgeable Sales person
by 03/17/2016on
I had never heard of Schepel until Edmunds.com gave me their name with the edmunds price promise deal. I figured this price would include a bunch of rebates that almost no one would qualify for, but I called them anyway. We had been to other dealers and knew the exact car we wanted so it all got down to price. I talked to Steve the manager and told him the exact car we wanted that I had looked up on their website inventory. He gave me a better price than what Edmunds had said (it's rare when a dealer will quote a price on the phone, they don't want you shopping around) and it was also much lower than other dealers I had checked with. I told him we would probably be in the next day to look at it and he said ok (no pressure at all). The next day we show up and Steve had a salesman named Daniel help us out. I had a list of (literally) about 50 questions about the features on the car (I knew the majority of the answers already, but wanted to be sure). Daniel answered every question correctly. His knowledge really impressed us. We went to his office and he had our trade-in appraised. The trade-in value was lower than other places we had been to, but what really matters is the net cost of the new car's negotiated price minus the trade-in. That was much lower than other places we had been to. We agreed to buy it and filled out the paperwork without problems. Then the finance manager came in (that's when the high pressure usually starts to buy extended warranties, paint packages, etc.). It took about a minute to sign the final paperwork and never once were we asked about buying anything additional. There also weren't any made-up charges like clean-up, nitrogen in the tires, and all the other stuff dealers sometimes try to add at the end because they figure you really don't care about a couple hundred extra dollars at that point. Then Daniel recommended a local restaurant we could go to while the car was being prepped for delivery. We had a good meal and when we returned Daniel sat us in the car and explained every feature of it. He knew everything about that car! We are totally satisfied with our purchase from Schepel and will return there in about a year to look for a 2018 something to replace for our new Buick Lacrosse.
Excellent!
by 10/04/2014on
We just bought a 2014 Buick Enclave from Schepel. Our experience there was great. Our salesman, Paul Sutkowski did an excellent job. He went the extra mile to get us exactly what we wanted. He took time to answer any and all of our questions. I am very happy with the Enclave. Schepel treated us very well. They did not rush us into making any decisions. I would most definitely recommend Schepel to anybody. Dave S.
Great experience!
by 10/30/2013on
Just bought our new GMC here. We shopped around and narrowed our decision between two dealerships. Although the prices were very close, what sold us was the overall experience at Schepel. David was great to deal with and answered all of our endless questions . If you want to be treated as if you matter, this is the dealership to due business with.
Good dealership
by 12/04/2011on
I bought 2 new cars for myself from Schepel Buick. Both times I shopped around at other dealers when I had my priorities picked out. Schepel was willing to work with me on a price that we could both live with. John Hastings was the salesman for both purchases, and he was not pushy at all about making the sale. My questions were answered, and the bottom line is that the agreed upon price was very competitive. When I'm ready for another new car, I'll still shop around because I think you have to keep everyone honest. I just negotiated a price for a new vehicle for my daughter with John, and once again I did not feel I could have done better at another dealer.
2012 Terrain
by 09/04/2011on
Wife took 2007 Pontiac Torrent we had bought from Schepel new in for service. Fell in love with a 2012 Terrain. Signed sealed and delivered in less than 4 hours. Traded in a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser. Received a very fair trade-in value for it. No hassles, Jim Katona and Dan did a great Job, as did Steve the finance manager. Have recommended and will do so again for this dealership. Yes, they do a lot of business, but have always been treated like family there.
WOW!!! What a great experience.
by 12/21/2010on
If you are like me dealing with car salesman is a nightmare. Not at Schepel. The customer is number #1!!Tim Tedesko and Nick treated me with such respect, professionalism, and courtesy, that I will recommend this dealership to anyone and everyone. I purchased a 2011 GMC Canyon and was literally in and out of the dealership within 1.25 hours. (I did the negotiating online first) I am not kidding. I have been buying cars for over 25 years and this, by far, was my absolute best experience. Thank you Schepel for having such great staff! Thank you Tim and Nick.
Waste of time
by 06/02/2010on
After visiting Schepel GMC I will NEVER EVER EVER again shop there, service my vehicle there, nor refer anyone I know to this dealership. After browsing the lot for 30 minutes I salesman FINALLY came outside and asked if he could help me. I said, "yes, could you please grab the keys, I would like to look inside the car." He said, "are you buying this car today?" I informed him I was out shopping today and told him I couldn't answer that until I saw the inside and how much room there was. He promptly told me I should do some shopping at other dealers and come back when I was sure that this was the car I wanted to buy. As my wife and I were leaving, we were stopped by another gentleman (who we think was a manager) and he got the keys for the car. After a test drive (and we did end up buying this same vehicle at [another dealership] in Schererville), we asked to see the numbers. They refused to appraise our trade-in until we were "ready to buy." Schepel must be selling too many cars because they certainly acted like they didn't need our business.