I had never heard of Schepel until Edmunds.com gave me their name with the edmunds price promise deal. I figured this price would include a bunch of rebates that almost no one would qualify for, but I called them anyway. We had been to other dealers and knew the exact car we wanted so it all got down to price. I talked to Steve the manager and told him the exact car we wanted that I had looked up on their website inventory. He gave me a better price than what Edmunds had said (it's rare when a dealer will quote a price on the phone, they don't want you shopping around) and it was also much lower than other dealers I had checked with. I told him we would probably be in the next day to look at it and he said ok (no pressure at all). The next day we show up and Steve had a salesman named Daniel help us out. I had a list of (literally) about 50 questions about the features on the car (I knew the majority of the answers already, but wanted to be sure). Daniel answered every question correctly. His knowledge really impressed us. We went to his office and he had our trade-in appraised. The trade-in value was lower than other places we had been to, but what really matters is the net cost of the new car's negotiated price minus the trade-in. That was much lower than other places we had been to. We agreed to buy it and filled out the paperwork without problems. Then the finance manager came in (that's when the high pressure usually starts to buy extended warranties, paint packages, etc.). It took about a minute to sign the final paperwork and never once were we asked about buying anything additional. There also weren't any made-up charges like clean-up, nitrogen in the tires, and all the other stuff dealers sometimes try to add at the end because they figure you really don't care about a couple hundred extra dollars at that point. Then Daniel recommended a local restaurant we could go to while the car was being prepped for delivery. We had a good meal and when we returned Daniel sat us in the car and explained every feature of it. He knew everything about that car! We are totally satisfied with our purchase from Schepel and will return there in about a year to look for a 2018 something to replace for our new Buick Lacrosse. Read more