sales Rating

I have never been so disappointed in my life. I have had three bad expirences. First when they tried to sell. Me a car and then. Couldn't find it. Second I found d the car I wanted and asked if they did any discounts for Military and once that was asked all of the sudden they said one of the employees sister was going to buy the car but even though no paperwork was started they still couldn't sell it to me. Finally months after all this I found the car I wanted yet again. When asked if it had Bluetooth the employee said yes but you can't set it up while driving. After it was bought it didn't have Bluetooth. I was lied to. One of the managers said he would get this problem fixed. Months later still never heard from after many follow ups. So I was lied to yet again. I have never been so heartbroken. If this business was honest and told me from the beginning I would have much more respect for it. Make sure you shop around for honest dealers because this one stops short of honesty and integrity. Read more