Great People
by 03/14/2019on
The sales people make you feel like family. I had the best sales experience with James Ireland and Kory Fortman.
Great service every time!
by 02/18/2019on
I receive great service every time I visit. I've purchased 3 new cars from Mike Anderson and have all of my vehicle maintenance done there. Great place!
Mike Anderson Chevrolet
by 11/16/2018on
Very pleasant. Great service!
My Chevy Experience
by 04/13/2017on
JAMES the service manager and Carl Witherspoon and Larry was very helpful. The cashiers are always nice thank you. Lauren and Kevin in The Body Shop are always always always Pleasant ....thank you guys. Also Larry found a bargain for my tires. Great Job.
equinox inquiry
by 04/11/2017on
timely neat and courtious team members were a delight to work with. looking foward to next visit to my chevy dealership.
Mike Anderson Review
by 04/08/2017on
The customer service provided was excellent. Everyone was friendly and helpful. I was in and out quickly. I will definitely refer everyone I know to this dealership.
Leased Malibu
by 04/05/2017on
It was a very positive experience and everyone was very knowledgeable. Mike Anderson, Merrillville, would get a very high recommendation from me.
Good service
by 04/05/2017on
Fast,accurate and clean service technicians. The work performed was top notch. Wish the had a cafeteria that served hot sandwiches. I think the customers/family would love it even more. Thank you for the excellent work as usual.
Wonderful Experience!
by 03/10/2017on
The salesman, Jonathan Devine, was excellent! I had never purchased a car by myself before and was very nervous. He was very kind and explained everything to me. He made the whole experience painless. I love my new Sonic and the professionalism of everyone at Mike Anderson Chevrolet of Merrillville IN!
Big disappointment
by 09/12/2016on
I have never been so disappointed in my life. I have had three bad expirences. First when they tried to sell. Me a car and then. Couldn't find it. Second I found d the car I wanted and asked if they did any discounts for Military and once that was asked all of the sudden they said one of the employees sister was going to buy the car but even though no paperwork was started they still couldn't sell it to me. Finally months after all this I found the car I wanted yet again. When asked if it had Bluetooth the employee said yes but you can't set it up while driving. After it was bought it didn't have Bluetooth. I was lied to. One of the managers said he would get this problem fixed. Months later still never heard from after many follow ups. So I was lied to yet again. I have never been so heartbroken. If this business was honest and told me from the beginning I would have much more respect for it. Make sure you shop around for honest dealers because this one stops short of honesty and integrity.
Best Dealership Experience Ever!!
by 08/10/2016on
I purchased a new 2016 Camaro SS from Mike Anderson Chevrolet in July of 2016. I travelled over 2000 miles to purchase it. It was on my bucket list to someday buy a special rare car and drive it home. It was 36 year dream. When you have that long of a dream, your expectations are sky high. Not only did Mike Anderson Chevrolet have the special car I was looking for (a 2016 Camaro SS Indianapolis festival car) they not only picked me up from the airport but they had the car detailed and ready for the long drive to the west coast! Everyone there from Bill Alter my salesperson to Tom Dow the General Manager and Mr. Anderson who personally accepted the offer I had to spend on the car while he was vacationing out of state! That's customer service you just don't see anymore. I HIGHLY recommend Mike Anderson Chevrolet to anyone! No high pressure sales tactics, plenty of time to think things over and an easy paperwork process got me on the way to "Discover New Roads" quickly and easily!! Don't buy anywhere before you check out Mike Anderson Chevrolet!
Mike Anderson Chevrolet
by 07/13/2016on
Nick was great. Great experience, good deal on a new car, would send my parents here without a worry
Great experience
by 07/10/2016on
This is the only place that we buy cars because we trust them!
2014 TAHOE
by 07/05/2016on
I had my 2014 Tahoe in for a recall on the body control module & an oil chhange, tire rotation & the drivers rear view mirror was repaired under warranty (thank you) & my repairs were made in a very timely & professional manner. I would definately recommend Mike Anderson Chevrolet for any & all repairs or new purchases for that matter. You can't beat Sandi Holemans team at Anderson Chevrolet.
Excellent Customer Service
by 06/21/2016on
Lisa in the service department at Mike Anderson Chevrolet is wonderful. I was having engine problems when I called them. She talked me through and got me in right away. She was very professional and kept me calm. It was nice to speak to such a knowledgeable professional. My past experiences have always been positive as well with all the men in the service department. They do a great job there!
Great investment experience
by 05/31/2016on
Chris Sherwin truly helped us understand our purchase and made our investment experience a great one.
Great service
by 04/18/2016on
Great customer care. took time with me. Very busy that day, but salesman, Eric Estrada was great
The only place my vehicle ever for been for service
by 04/17/2016on
I love the dealership this is the place where it was purchased from as well. Happy with my purchase and 99 percent of the time happy with the service. When service miss step happen the service recovery is on point
2016 Chevy Silverado
by 04/06/2016on
My Salesperson David Starko did an excellent Job the whole way through, I would recommend Mike Anderson Chevy in Merrillville and David Starko to anyone I know whom is interesting in purchasing a NEW Chevy!
Fast Service
by 04/04/2016on
I drove 500 miles back home to have my collision work done here because they treat you like you are the only customer at that time. They did the work in a fair amount of days and dealt with the adjustor on quotes. They take you home and pick you up efficiently realizing your time is valuable. I also like that they let me know the adjuster's quote was for after market parts on a 2015 Equinox but they informed him I wanted Chevy only parts. They got it for me.
Friendly helpful people who go the extra mile
by 04/03/2016on
Got me the car I wanted in a timely fashion. Hadn't bought a car in a long time. The young man who sold me the car carefully explained all the computerized functions to me and answered all my questions
