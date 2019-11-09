Experience with Berman Infiniti Sales Department
by 09/11/2019on
Keith and the team at Berman Infiniti were friendly, knowledgeable, and patient with us while we selected our new Infiniti!
Great Customer Service
by 09/08/2019on
After spending my morning being treated poorly elsewhere, I walked on the lot and was promptly greeted by Derrick. He was amazing! He was there after closing with me and even though I didn't drive out with a vehicle I will be back because he gave me several options to think about.
Patient Team
by 09/07/2019on
I am an indiceisive person that needs to think things through for a couple hours before any purchase. David was extremely helpful and patient. He allowed me test drive cars and really work on finding out what I liked and wanted. Larnell helped a lot he made sure I didn’t go above what I wanted to pay. They both made sure I was happy with my purchase. Only reason I didn’t give 5 stars is Bc there are some stipulations when purchasing used cars that are completely out of their hands. But I was satisfied with those 2 and the car I finally chose!
If you want pay $7500 more for your car - COME HERE
by 04/30/2017on
I call to them on Infinity QX60 2016 on Friday they say car is available and we schedule for next day app. When I come they start flip me from one car to another, because this car was look like sold. When we agree on the car for $30.000 and they start process paperwork in the end on agreement they put $35000!!!! In other dealer exactly same car cost $27480
Car sale
by 01/24/2017on
My experience was very laid back and relaxing. No pressure at all. The floor manager, Michael, was very knowledgeable, courteous, and customer service oriented. I will purchase another vehicle from this dealership in the near future.
Why Berman's is the BEST!
by 01/17/2017on
I have purchased dozens of vehicles in my life some experiences we good and some were horrible...but none are like the the experiences I have at Berman's! The sales staff is courteous, knowledgeable, and most importantly honest! Charles the General Manager always makes himself approachable and available and makes the entire experience painless. I have recommended numerous friends and family here and I will continue to do so in the future. We purchased two new Infiniti's last week and they do everything to make it a fun and exciting experience.
Pretty good for a car dealership
by 01/12/2017on
We were shocked that we got what we asked for at the price we did and the trade in values we asked for. We ended up getting a certified used vehicle for a couple thousand less than it really should have been. The only disappointing thing was that I think they gave us the bank they wanted (capital one) instead of shopping the banks for the lowest rate. We got a lower rate from a different bank on the second car we bought that same day at a different dealership. Bermans told us Capital one loved them because they send over 100 contracts a month and they are a gold status dealer or something.... did you give us Capital one to keep your status? Overall good experience and I have already recommended family to them but told them to ask them for a lower rate through another bank!!
My experience
by 01/03/2017on
The time spent at Bermans was well spent very welcoming and very easy to buy a car. Steve knew what he was talking about and sold me the car I was looking for. The staff is all around great. I recommend people go there if they are looking for a car they meet all your needs and payment options
Best car lot ever
by 01/03/2017on
I have brought many vehicles and i have honestly never received such good customer service. I jave been too many places that will sale to make them happy but they sale to make the customer happy. And not speaking for myself other deals made for other customers while waiting for the perfectly made deal for me. I would ABSOLUTELY recommend this place to anyone interested in purchasing a vehicle and special thanks to Mike and Charles but all the staff is GREAT😘
Great People, great service
by 12/30/2016on
My wife and I came in looking for an SUV for our growing family. Initially we wanted a qx80 but it was out of our price range. We needed up getting a qx60. After a few days we realized the car wasn't for us. Steve, Eric, Charles, and the whole team went above and beyond to help us achieve what we wanted. A+ service
QX60 Purchase
by 12/30/2016on
I give Berman Infinity 5 stars. I had a wonderful experience.
Experience superior to all others
by 12/23/2016on
My time spent with Jadrian was exceptionally rewarding. I came in to Berman's hoping I wouldn't get burned, as I just had from another dealer, and I have never seen anyone go to the extent that he did to help me. Everyone I tell thinks it is amazing also. I will never go anywhere else for a vehicle. Thank you for employing someone with such high standards. He and Berman's have completely impressed me.
Awesome hospitality
by 12/20/2016on
I came in with just questions only, I wasn't going in to buy a car that night. Mike Sokel is an awesome salesman!! He sold me the car I wanted for a nice price and affordable payments. Very professional and respectable. I left that night with a car and the process wasn't that long at all. I highly recommend this place!
Good Salesman
by 12/16/2016on
I didn't go in to buy a vehicle, but I left out in a new one, Michal Sockel was an excellent salesman to work with, was very knowledgeable about the vehicle, the guys were very helpful at getting me at the numbers I wanted to be at, overall experience at this dealership was great, yes I would absolutely recommend this dealership to others
Car buying made simple
by 12/04/2016on
I wasn't very familiar with the Infiniti brand, but Jadrian took his time, gave me a complete overview, and had no problem letting me test drive car after car until I was sure I found what I liked. There was no pressure to buy any specific car, and the dealership worked hard to get me the best deal. They spent about 5 hours with me in all, letting me relax and make a decision on my own terms.
Good Salesman, Slow Process
by 11/28/2016on
Steve did a great job and was fun to work with. Prices are low (but watch out for the $995 they add to each used car over the advertised price). Finance office was very slow and I was forced to do a lot of waiting, but they were busy, so "it is what is". Overall, not a bad experience.
Outstanding customer service
by 11/27/2016on
Jadrain provided excellent customer service. There was no pressure to buy and everything was handled in a professional manner.
Outstanding Dealer
by 11/26/2016on
Great experience. Nick papamihalakis Was our sales rep and took such great care of us..Took care of our every need. Charles Mike and Eric were all s part if our infiniti experience. .this sale would not have happened with out nick
Used Car Purchase
by 11/26/2016on
Came in because of a 3rd party ad listing for a used car that was advertised at a great price. The service and friendliness of the staff was outstanding. I was very specific with my wants/needs and Donovan was great in staying within those parameters. The car is in fantastic shape and they were full disclosure and provided all documentation on everything done to the car that they had on file. The only recommendation I give to all buyers is to check their actual website before traveling there if you are responding to an ad. There are a few caveats to the price listed on 3rd Party sites (reconditioning fees, cash price vs financed price, etc.) that you don't know till you either got there or check out their website. I did not know about these, but they were very upfront regarding the listed price so there were no surprises when I was ready to get signing the papers. If you're dreading going out to buy a car because of the "traditional sales tactics," I couldn't recommend Berman Infiniti more. They are no-nonsense, straightforward, and actually listen to their customers. Highly recommend!
Excellent service
by 11/20/2016on
They made me feel really comfortable and didn't feel pressured into buying anything. I love the way they treat their customers. So, glad I found the place to purchase my first car and very happy with it. Thanks to Jadrian, Gregg and so many others made excellent experience.
Outstanding!!!
by 11/17/2016on
I went to about 5 different dealerships, and not only did they have exactly what I was looking for but my salesman (Steve) was amazing! He was so helpful, and truley incrediable! Thank you Steve for finding my dream car and being so patient with me!
