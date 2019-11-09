sales Rating

Came in because of a 3rd party ad listing for a used car that was advertised at a great price. The service and friendliness of the staff was outstanding. I was very specific with my wants/needs and Donovan was great in staying within those parameters. The car is in fantastic shape and they were full disclosure and provided all documentation on everything done to the car that they had on file. The only recommendation I give to all buyers is to check their actual website before traveling there if you are responding to an ad. There are a few caveats to the price listed on 3rd Party sites (reconditioning fees, cash price vs financed price, etc.) that you don't know till you either got there or check out their website. I did not know about these, but they were very upfront regarding the listed price so there were no surprises when I was ready to get signing the papers. If you're dreading going out to buy a car because of the "traditional sales tactics," I couldn't recommend Berman Infiniti more. They are no-nonsense, straightforward, and actually listen to their customers. Highly recommend! Read more