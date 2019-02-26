Burnworth Zollars Ford

Visit dealer’s website 
309 W US Hwy 6, Ligonier, IN 46767
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Wednesday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Thursday
8:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Friday
8:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
8:00 AM - 2:00 PM
View Dealer Website

Customer Reviews of Burnworth Zollars Ford

3.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (1) No (1)
Write a review: Sales | Service
sales Rating

Great experience at BZ!

by Ashlee-M on 02/26/2019

I've already bought two vehicles from Burnworth-Zollars and serviced my vehicles here. I will definitely be a returning customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
2 Reviews
Sort by:
sales Rating

Great experience at BZ!

by Ashlee-M on 02/26/2019

I've already bought two vehicles from Burnworth-Zollars and serviced my vehicles here. I will definitely be a returning customer.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
service Rating

Double Billed

by Scott on 02/09/2019

I took my Ram 1500 to the dealership in Nappanee because I started a new job near there and was hoping to establish my go to dealer. I had several issues that needed addressed including a check engine light and a rattle under the passenger side. When they did the diagnostic I had them do an oil change. They couldn’t get everything completed that day and I needed my truck back so I paid for the oil change and scheduled the next time to finish the repairs. When I took it back they kept my truck 4 days. When I went to pick it up they billed me for my oil change again and said I didn’t pay. They had lost the paper work. They proceeded to make me feel guilty and as an unwanted problem (I heard all the things they where trying to whisper behind my back). I’ve never been treated so poorly or made to feel like I was trying to steal from them. From what was said to the accusing looks I received I’ve never felt more disrespected. I had hoped to move all my business to them, but now I hope that $50 was worth it because I will never set foot on a Burnworth Zollars lot ever again. I’ll drive to Warsaw for all my future business. Scott Sibert PS My truck still rattles!

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Post a Comment|Update Review
Report it
Read more reviews
Write a sales review Write a service review
65 cars in stock
41 new24 used0 certified pre-owned
Ford F-150
Ford F-150
16 new|3 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Escape
Ford Escape
5 new|4 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
Ford Edge
Ford Edge
2 new|2 used|
0 certified pre-owned
See Inventory
See All Inventory
about our dealership
Google Map

Most popular vehicles

Popular New Cars

Popular Sedans

Popular SUVs

Popular Pickup Trucks

Popular Minivans

Popular Hatchbacks

Popular Crossovers

Popular Convertibles

Popular Coupes