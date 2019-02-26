service Rating

I took my Ram 1500 to the dealership in Nappanee because I started a new job near there and was hoping to establish my go to dealer. I had several issues that needed addressed including a check engine light and a rattle under the passenger side. When they did the diagnostic I had them do an oil change. They couldn’t get everything completed that day and I needed my truck back so I paid for the oil change and scheduled the next time to finish the repairs. When I took it back they kept my truck 4 days. When I went to pick it up they billed me for my oil change again and said I didn’t pay. They had lost the paper work. They proceeded to make me feel guilty and as an unwanted problem (I heard all the things they where trying to whisper behind my back). I’ve never been treated so poorly or made to feel like I was trying to steal from them. From what was said to the accusing looks I received I’ve never felt more disrespected. I had hoped to move all my business to them, but now I hope that $50 was worth it because I will never set foot on a Burnworth Zollars lot ever again. I’ll drive to Warsaw for all my future business. Scott Sibert PS My truck still rattles! Read more