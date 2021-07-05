Mike Raisor Ford
Customer Reviews of Mike Raisor Ford
Thank you.
by 05/07/2021on
I would just like to take this opportunity to Thank you Jay Mason for all your help in getting me put into my new (new to me) Ford Explorer, I Love it so much and very comfy. Thanks for all your help. Bev.
Thank you.
by 05/07/2021on
I would just like to take this opportunity to Thank you Jay Mason for all your help in getting me put into my new (new to me) Ford Explorer, I Love it so much and very comfy. Thanks for all your help. Bev.
Service
by 12/05/2020on
Excellent , great service and great people to work with
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Edge 60,000 Mile Svc
by 11/02/2020on
Overall they were quick and courteous. Several customers in lobby did not wear a mask while waiting. One gentleman was older and was coughing. Staff did not sanitize the area.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Passenger side outside mirror.
by 07/06/2020on
I need my mirror installed and they did it fast and perfectly!! At the time of my review I was not happy that what I thought I ordered through the parts department and didn't get. But since then what I thought was a stock part was indeed an after market item. So in light if finding this out I apologize for the un perfect review I gave and will now set it straight.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Truck Service Rating
by 06/15/2020on
Everyone communicated the corrections needed very clearly and were upfront about the costs. They turned the truck around within a day. I would recommend their service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Good
by 06/15/2020on
Quick
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Buying a car made quick and easy
by 06/13/2020on
Sales staff was knowledgeable and friendly. Nathan made the process quick and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Tires
by 05/04/2020on
Kandace Pherson was top notch and very professional I will definitely recommend you and will be back for other services on my vehicle
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Owner/General Manager
by 03/09/2020on
Very satisfied with service and price
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mike Raiser Lincoln Ford
by 01/02/2020on
They went above and beyond. They fixed a part that was just past the warranty and would have costs me over 400.00. They also cleaned my vehicle and had it ready very quickly. The men were very friendly and efficient!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2015 Ford Focus filter flop
by 12/24/2019on
I was in for an oil change. The desk person brought me out the air filter and cabin filter. Neither needed changed, but the air filter did have little paper pieces stuck in it from what appeared to be a mouse living in the filter box. I told her that it was fine and asked for them to just blow it out. After getting home I dedided to check it and found that they just put the filter, paper pieces and all, back in the box and closed it up. Not happy here. There was even a mouse nest and several leaves and chewed up nuts in the filter box. Are these techs there to sell me a filter or to maintain my car? I am younger and perfectly capable of doing it myself and I did clean it out when I got home, But what if I was someone who would not have been able to do this and what other kind of skimpy work was performed on my car? Was my oil even changed? Were other items checked? Can I even trust them again??? IDK..
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Mrs.
by 11/27/2019on
Quick, thorough, professional.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2000 F150 4WD
by 09/23/2019on
Good experience start to finish! Took a few days but truck runs great following tune up and coil replaced. This shop has gained my confidence. Dropping off an F250 today with similar engine miss and hoping for a similar result from service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Amazing customer service!
by 08/12/2019on
Working with Courtney has been amazing! She is informative, goes beyond the extra mile and always available! She took the time to get to know us & make sure we got exactly what we wanted.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Airbag Recall
by 08/11/2019on
The staff at Mike Raisor's service center were very friendly and helpful. My car was completed on time as promised.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
well satisfied
by 08/08/2019on
Pleased with all around service
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Ford Escape
by 07/05/2019on
I had a great experience with Raiser Ford. They were very respectful and they explained everything thing that needed to be done to my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
my
by 06/21/2019on
My F150 was on the recall for having the lead frame in the transmission replaced. I dropoed it off in the morning, expecting for my truck to be serviced in a few days. Got a call the NEXT morning. All the work was finished and covered under the extended warranty. Runs perfect now.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Rip off
by 05/09/2019on
I can NEVER get them to wash the car after service. They would not even do an open recall and had to take it elsewhere
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
MKX Service
by 04/24/2019on
Relatively painless! Dealership did everything it was asked and never an issue. Thank you!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Oil/Tires
by 01/13/2019on
I have two Ford vehicles that I take to Mike Raisor Ford for service and could not be happier with the service that I get from the Oil/Tire Service Department
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes