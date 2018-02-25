Bob Rohrman Honda
Customer Reviews of Bob Rohrman Honda
Unhappy car buying experience
by 02/25/2018on
Unhappy with the purchase of my car I love the car but when I came for a test drive the oil light was on I specifically asked that it was changed before my purchase was assured they took it to the service center and claimed they change it come to find out after 2 days my oil is dark so apparently wasnt changed also got a flat on the way home and find out the tires are dry rotted and have bubbles and didnt have the jack or the key for the wheel locks so I had to pay for someone to remove the locks and change the tire its a shame they would sell a car in unsafe condition
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Jason M At Honda, Lafayette Indiana
by 05/26/2014on
Jason did a great job. I was looking for a nice, inexpensive and reliable used vehicle for my daughter. Jason pretty much nailed it with a 2002 Toyota, grandma driven miles car. I've known Jason several years and if he can find it for you he can make it happen. Great drive and knows how to hustle! Which is very important when you are a salesman! Overall great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Forever Honda
by 05/20/2014on
I bought two cars from the best car salesman, Jason M. His plaques explain why he is the best. He is great and easy to work with. He finds you want you want in your price range. You don't feel "pressured" into buying. And when you are ready to buy, he makes it a quick process. My first car was a (brand new) 2008 Honda 2dr Accord. It was my baby, until I actually found out I was having a "real" baby, so then I had to sell it. I didn't want to because it was a beautiful car, but I had to because I needed more room. I drove my husbands 2010 (brand new)Chevrolet Malibu LTZ and hated it! Nothing can compare to driving a Honda. The Malibu I felt was so cheaply made. It was suppose to be the luxury model, but there was no luxury about it. My Accord was more luxurious than the Malibu. Little things started to not work right, I just hated that car! I ended up going back to Jason and traded in the Malibu for a 2010 Honda Crosstour. It was just what I needed and in my price range that I asked for. Jason doesn't make you feel like you are working with a salesman, it's more like working with a friend. I will definitely be back to him for my next vehicle, the Honda Pilot. And may I add that I live in Indianapolis and travel to Lafayette for all my services. The service department is awesome! I will forever be a Bob Rohrman Honda Lafayette gal.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Johnny Q is the Best
by 05/17/2014on
I had my Honda CRV for 16 yrs and over 200K miles. I dreaded going into a dealership to look for a new car. When my CRV finally went kaput, I went to look for a new Honda. I was so lucky to have Johnny Q help me make my purchase. I bought a Honda Fit happily the same day and went back the following month and bought another Honda Fit for my son. Thank you Johnny!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
A+ service!
by 05/16/2014on
I love dealing with Bob Rohrman Honda. Jason M is our salesman and we are now on our second Honda. He always treats us with respect and gets us the payment range we are looking for! Service is always quick and they go above and beyond to treat their customers right.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
I'll buy my next car from Jason too!
by 05/13/2014on
My experience with this dealership was great, and Jason M. went out of the way to find me the right car. I let him know what I was looking for before I ever came to town, and he had cars picked out and waiting for me. When the one I chose was on a different lot in town, he went to that lot and got it while I was test driving another. The next time I'm ready for a new ride.. I'll be going back to Jason!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome Dealership (Jason M)
by 05/06/2014on
This dealership is great! My mom got her car from here, my sister got her car from here and I just got my car from here. Jason, the guy that helped me and my sister was sooo helpful and persistent about finding me the right car. They are very flexible with scheduling a time if you have to come in a different day. And if a car you like isn't at this location they will go get it and bring it to you no problem! They will spend all day with you and help you find the right car. They even stay after hours to help you finish the sale and drive off in your new car! I recommend this dealership and Jason M from this dealership to anyone and everyone! Definitely deserve more than 5 stars!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Working with Jason M is very easy
by 05/05/2014on
He's gone above and beyond. He's tracked down specific cars that were not in Lafayette and he's helped with service, parts and once with the collision center. Very good place to do business. ~Mark
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Never again! Deceptive dealership!
by 07/04/2008on
We test drove a used Honda and questioned the safety of the brakes. The salesman was adament about the brake pads & rotors being in very good condition - he said they had been checked out & that he had driven the car as well & the way the brakes responded was normal. After the purchase, and within 5 hr. of driving off the lot, the car started over heating & leaking a large amount of water. The salesman was called the next morning & he said to bring it back in to be checked. They said it needed a new radiator & that would be $300. A radiator was purchased somewhere else for $80 and Rohrman's service dept installed it for $90 labor. The next day the car would not start so a mechanic friend checked it and said the spark plugs were in terrible condition. He also checked the brakes & said the pads were new but the rotors were warped. He replaced all the spark plugs except for one because it was too stuck & he didn't have time to work on it then. The car began to over heat again (same day) & so Rohrman's was called again & they said bring the car back again... this time they said it had a blown head gasket & that would be $1200, but they could make us a deal for $800! After trying to explain how we were lied to about the brakes, etc. & hearing not much more than it was an "as is" sale & they didn't have to do anything but they wanted to try to find something else to replace the Honda. They finally found a Mazda that we agreed to and since it was closing time, the car was driven home with the agreement it would be returned the next day for a complete diagnostic. That was done & 3 things were found wrong at $630 total - if Rohrman did the work. They weren't major issues (if we handled the repairs ourselves) so we were interested in going ahead with the trade if they would negotiate. However, another sales person entered the picture & said he was embarrassed to say they had too much money in that car & just couldn't trade it at a comparable price. After much discussion, wasted time & grief, we called an attorney. He made some phone calls & we ended up getting a refund for the purchase price. So they have the "lemon", WITH our new radiator in it & our money to them for installing it!! When we called the next day about the necessary paperwork, we found out that both cars were set to go auction! This whole experience was disgraceful, especially for a huge dealership like this one! In the past, I had purchased new cars from them & thought they were somewhat reputable, but this ordeal made it easy to see why car salesmen have the reputation they do - these guys earned it!! They are young and cocky and totally unprofessional.
Warning! horrible Dealer!! Not reccomended!
by 09/06/2007on
This dealership has a ways to go. Most of their staff consist of young kids that have no clue of what they are doing. They do not follow through when they say they will. Service department is good, but when trying to correct something they will try to correct you, and tell you how it is. I no longer take my car for service there. Customer service lacks in all areas. They struggle to make you feel like you are the one in charge, your terms, and feel like you are getting a good deal. I have been given the run around, when that simple could be avoided. Salesmen that have been working in a sales position should have the knowledge off hand to provide a customer when they ask. When I do ask for a estimated payment, the salesmen will either have to go look, or has no real clue. I know that it is many variables that play with the payment, but a salesmen with experience will know what car is usually what price.I should be able to walk in there and have some information answered promptly, without going in the back office and waiting. Cut out the game, get straight to the point. At some points they are rude, I know alot about my hondas, and when I show that, they try to pull on one on me. They will argue with you. The service manager actually made a scene at my place of work!! I did not acknowledge him, he just out of nowhere just made a scene, I had customers looking all around, wondering, what in the world..? Just be careful going to Bob Rohrman, He is only out for the money and that is what he has taught his dealers. This dealership knows how to play the game, and not call you back when you need something. I will not go back their give them my money!! Who knows what they'll do to my car...!