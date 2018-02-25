1.7 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We test drove a used Honda and questioned the safety of the brakes. The salesman was adament about the brake pads & rotors being in very good condition - he said they had been checked out & that he had driven the car as well & the way the brakes responded was normal. After the purchase, and within 5 hr. of driving off the lot, the car started over heating & leaking a large amount of water. The salesman was called the next morning & he said to bring it back in to be checked. They said it needed a new radiator & that would be $300. A radiator was purchased somewhere else for $80 and Rohrman's service dept installed it for $90 labor. The next day the car would not start so a mechanic friend checked it and said the spark plugs were in terrible condition. He also checked the brakes & said the pads were new but the rotors were warped. He replaced all the spark plugs except for one because it was too stuck & he didn't have time to work on it then. The car began to over heat again (same day) & so Rohrman's was called again & they said bring the car back again... this time they said it had a blown head gasket & that would be $1200, but they could make us a deal for $800! After trying to explain how we were lied to about the brakes, etc. & hearing not much more than it was an "as is" sale & they didn't have to do anything but they wanted to try to find something else to replace the Honda. They finally found a Mazda that we agreed to and since it was closing time, the car was driven home with the agreement it would be returned the next day for a complete diagnostic. That was done & 3 things were found wrong at $630 total - if Rohrman did the work. They weren't major issues (if we handled the repairs ourselves) so we were interested in going ahead with the trade if they would negotiate. However, another sales person entered the picture & said he was embarrassed to say they had too much money in that car & just couldn't trade it at a comparable price. After much discussion, wasted time & grief, we called an attorney. He made some phone calls & we ended up getting a refund for the purchase price. So they have the "lemon", WITH our new radiator in it & our money to them for installing it!! When we called the next day about the necessary paperwork, we found out that both cars were set to go auction! This whole experience was disgraceful, especially for a huge dealership like this one! In the past, I had purchased new cars from them & thought they were somewhat reputable, but this ordeal made it easy to see why car salesmen have the reputation they do - these guys earned it!! They are young and cocky and totally unprofessional. Read more