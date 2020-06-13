Mike Raisor Ford

2051 Sagamore Pkwy S, Lafayette, IN 47905
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Mike Raisor Ford

4.6
Overall Rating
(19)
Recommend: Yes (17) No (2)
sales Rating

Buying a car made quick and easy

by BDilley on 06/13/2020

Sales staff was knowledgeable and friendly. Nathan made the process quick and easy.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
26 Reviews
Sort by:
service Rating

Passenger side outside mirror.

by genoch75 on 07/06/2020

I need my mirror installed and they did it fast and perfectly!! At the time of my review I was not happy that what I thought I ordered through the parts department and didn't get. But since then what I thought was a stock part was indeed an after market item. So in light if finding this out I apologize for the un perfect review I gave and will now set it straight.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Truck Service Rating

by MickeyM on 06/15/2020

Everyone communicated the corrections needed very clearly and were upfront about the costs. They turned the truck around within a day. I would recommend their service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Good

by Perkins on 06/15/2020

Quick

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Tires

by James Beatty on 05/04/2020

Kandace Pherson was top notch and very professional I will definitely recommend you and will be back for other services on my vehicle

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Owner/General Manager

by wallace on 03/09/2020

Very satisfied with service and price

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Mike Raiser Lincoln Ford

by Steve Sams on 01/02/2020

They went above and beyond. They fixed a part that was just past the warranty and would have costs me over 400.00. They also cleaned my vehicle and had it ready very quickly. The men were very friendly and efficient!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2015 Ford Focus filter flop

by Chris75 on 12/24/2019

I was in for an oil change. The desk person brought me out the air filter and cabin filter. Neither needed changed, but the air filter did have little paper pieces stuck in it from what appeared to be a mouse living in the filter box. I told her that it was fine and asked for them to just blow it out. After getting home I dedided to check it and found that they just put the filter, paper pieces and all, back in the box and closed it up. Not happy here. There was even a mouse nest and several leaves and chewed up nuts in the filter box. Are these techs there to sell me a filter or to maintain my car? I am younger and perfectly capable of doing it myself and I did clean it out when I got home, But what if I was someone who would not have been able to do this and what other kind of skimpy work was performed on my car? Was my oil even changed? Were other items checked? Can I even trust them again??? IDK..

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

Mrs.

by MazdaMama on 11/27/2019

Quick, thorough, professional.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

2000 F150 4WD

by simplefix on 09/23/2019

Good experience start to finish! Took a few days but truck runs great following tune up and coil replaced. This shop has gained my confidence. Dropping off an F250 today with similar engine miss and hoping for a similar result from service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Amazing customer service!

by Clark Tank on 08/12/2019

Working with Courtney has been amazing! She is informative, goes beyond the extra mile and always available! She took the time to get to know us & make sure we got exactly what we wanted.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Airbag Recall

by Mustang2008 on 08/11/2019

The staff at Mike Raisor's service center were very friendly and helpful. My car was completed on time as promised.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

well satisfied

by a#1SATISFIED on 08/08/2019

Pleased with all around service

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ford Escape

by Jeangoris on 07/05/2019

I had a great experience with Raiser Ford. They were very respectful and they explained everything thing that needed to be done to my vehicle.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

my

by facemonkry on 06/21/2019

My F150 was on the recall for having the lead frame in the transmission replaced. I dropoed it off in the morning, expecting for my truck to be serviced in a few days. Got a call the NEXT morning. All the work was finished and covered under the extended warranty. Runs perfect now.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Rip off

by Cooldude on 05/09/2019

I can NEVER get them to wash the car after service. They would not even do an open recall and had to take it elsewhere

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
service Rating

MKX Service

by Ford Retiree on 04/24/2019

Relatively painless! Dealership did everything it was asked and never an issue. Thank you!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil/Tires

by Michael on 01/13/2019

I have two Ford vehicles that I take to Mike Raisor Ford for service and could not be happier with the service that I get from the Oil/Tire Service Department

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service

by MKX owner on 01/02/2019

Very helpful

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Will never buy anything from them again

by DonDonna on 09/29/2015

Bought a $19000 truck Ford 2010 1 week ago. We now find out that the tires are bad. When we discussed this with the manager he said he could have helped before we bought it but there is nothing he can do now. He offered to sell us tires at cost but they were more expensive than the tire places. I was going to buy a new car there but I will never go back there.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
sales Rating

Awesome

by roger_t on 05/07/2012

Just got my 2013 Mustang GT, with the help of Ed Pietsch at Mike Raisor Ford. Car is absolutely awesome, can't get enough of it. The car was ordered, so I got exactly what I wanted. The order and purchase process were flawless. Ed was very... knowleadgeable about the car, and he is a very approachable guy too. Kept me in the loop every step of the way, and worked hard so I could chase all rebates I was entitled to. I got a quote for my trade using e-mails / pictures, and the closing process was great - no surprises along with an interest rate better than what I would have gotte through Ford credit. Best car purchase I've ever had, for sure.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
