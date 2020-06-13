service Rating

I was in for an oil change. The desk person brought me out the air filter and cabin filter. Neither needed changed, but the air filter did have little paper pieces stuck in it from what appeared to be a mouse living in the filter box. I told her that it was fine and asked for them to just blow it out. After getting home I dedided to check it and found that they just put the filter, paper pieces and all, back in the box and closed it up. Not happy here. There was even a mouse nest and several leaves and chewed up nuts in the filter box. Are these techs there to sell me a filter or to maintain my car? I am younger and perfectly capable of doing it myself and I did clean it out when I got home, But what if I was someone who would not have been able to do this and what other kind of skimpy work was performed on my car? Was my oil even changed? Were other items checked? Can I even trust them again??? IDK.. Read more