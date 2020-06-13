I need my mirror installed and they did it fast and perfectly!! At the time of my review I was not happy that what I thought I ordered through the parts department and didn't get. But since then what I thought was a stock part was indeed an after market item. So in light if finding this out I apologize for the un perfect review I gave and will now set it straight.
They went above and beyond. They fixed a part that was just past the warranty and would have costs me over 400.00. They also cleaned my vehicle and had it ready very quickly. The men were very friendly and efficient!
I was in for an oil change. The desk person brought me out the air filter and cabin filter. Neither needed changed, but the air filter did have little paper pieces stuck in it from what appeared to be a mouse living in the filter box. I told her that it was fine and asked for them to just blow it out. After getting home I dedided to check it and found that they just put the filter, paper pieces and all, back in the box and closed it up. Not happy here. There was even a mouse nest and several leaves and chewed up nuts in the filter box. Are these techs there to sell me a filter or to maintain my car? I am younger and perfectly capable of doing it myself and I did clean it out when I got home, But what if I was someone who would not have been able to do this and what other kind of skimpy work was performed on my car? Was my oil even changed? Were other items checked? Can I even trust them again??? IDK..
Good experience start to finish! Took a few days but truck runs great following tune up and coil replaced. This shop has gained my confidence. Dropping off an F250 today with similar engine miss and hoping for a similar result from service.
My F150 was on the recall for having the lead frame in the transmission replaced. I dropoed it off in the morning, expecting for my truck to be serviced in a few days. Got a call the NEXT morning. All the work was finished and covered under the extended warranty. Runs perfect now.
Bought a $19000 truck Ford 2010 1 week ago. We now find out that the tires are bad. When we discussed this with the manager he said he could have helped before we bought it but there is nothing he can do now. He offered to sell us tires at cost but they were more expensive than the tire places. I was going to buy a new car there but I will never go back there.
Just got my 2013 Mustang GT, with the help of Ed Pietsch at Mike Raisor Ford. Car is absolutely awesome, can't get enough of it. The car was ordered, so I got exactly what I wanted. The order and purchase process were flawless. Ed was very... knowleadgeable about the car, and he is a very approachable guy too. Kept me in the loop every step of the way, and worked hard so I could chase all rebates I was entitled to. I got a quote for my trade using e-mails / pictures, and the closing process was great - no surprises along with an interest rate better than what I would have gotte through Ford credit. Best car purchase I've ever had, for sure.