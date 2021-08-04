Bob Luegers Motors
Customer Reviews of Bob Luegers Motors
Great Place to Buy
by 04/08/2021on
Just purchased a new SUV and the sales person was great to work with, friendly, considerate and answered all our questions.
Great Place to Buy
by 04/08/2021on
Just purchased a new SUV and the sales person was great to work with, friendly, considerate and answered all our questions.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Bob Luegers Motors is TOP NOTCH!
by 03/04/2021on
I traveled several hundred miles to trade vehicles with Bob Lueger because they had exactly what I was looking for. All I can say is they were the easiest dealership I've dealt with in years. They are very genuine, friendly and they had me on the road in my new Sierra in 45 minutes from the time I arrived. I didn't think this was even possible anymore. Highly recommend Bob Lueger Motors!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great salesmen
by 12/03/2020on
Kyle Dauby helped us out when buying a 2020 GMC Denali. We looked at different colors and options on trucks and decided to buy the one on the lot. He gave us a tour through the truck when we purchased it and we enjoyed all the features he showed us.
Great Service
by 09/28/2020on
We had great service and a great sales experience with Scott and the team at Bob Luegers. They made things go so easy. We love our new truck!! Thank YOU!!! We will be back!
Great Experience
by 09/17/2020on
Great experience. I am very cautious and often guarded when working with sales. This place was comfortable and seemed like there was no fronts put on. They are just selling vehicles you want. I bought from out of state and will consider driving out of state to this place again in the future.
Used car shoppers start here.
by 08/02/2020on
My husband and I drove all over southern Indiana, shopping at several different car lots, looking for a good SUV for no more than $15,000. As a used car shopper you get varying degrees of customer service from one dealer to the next. Our last stop, toward the end of the day, was Bob Lueger in Jasper. From the minute we arrived, Mark Gudorf was there to help us. The second car I drove was perfect! The quality for the price was miles above anything else we'd seen that day! It was a little more than we were wanting to spend, but Mark dropped the price to the $15,000 we'd told him at the start, and he did it without being asked. The finance lady we spoke to found us a better interest rate on a loan than the place we'd intended to go through. We were valued and respected from beginning to end. We don't live anywhere near Jasper, but we'll start our car shopping at Bob Lueger next time we're in the market.
Awesome Experience!
by 04/06/2020on
Kyle was amazing in helping me get in the vehicle that I wanted with the options that I wanted. Was very easy to work with and never pressured me at any point to purchase.
Highly reccomend
by 03/12/2020on
Best car buying experience I've ever had. Dave took very good car of us. Will go to him first next time I'm in the market for a new car.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Black Friday car shopping
by 12/03/2019on
My wife and I were happy with the whole experience buying our new Encore. We were especially impressed with Stephanie Martin not being too pushy and having patience while my wife was trying to decide which color car she liked best. Eddie was very nice and easy to work with also. I would highly recommend Bob Lueger for potential car buyers.
Great service
by 09/03/2019on
Our salesman, Kyle, was very accommodating and easy to work with. The deal was good. Very professional!
Perfect Sale!
by 09/03/2019on
My wife and I were treated with respect and care. After another dealer screwed us over we wanted to look at other cars and found this dealership. We worked with Mark who was kind and very patient with us. The price paid was below Kelly midpoint for dealers. We never felt any pressure. Even if you don't buy here it's at least worth a look and a conversation.
Purchasing my 2019 GMC SIERRA
by 05/15/2019on
The process of buying our 2019 GMC Sierra was smooth and clear. Everyone was friendly and willing to help us out. Our saleman was one of the best we have delt with in the years of buying vehicles.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Bob Luegers Motors. Where you feel like family
by 03/14/2018on
From the minute I stepped foot on the lot, I couldnt have been more pleased. Sam Beach was excellent to work with. No pressure, but still attentive. Came straight forward with an offer for my trade and exceeded my expectations in the whole process. Finally, a dealership that wont make you hate shopping for a vehicle. I recommend dealing with Sam and the rest of the team here.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Awesome buying experience!
by 03/17/2017on
Sam Beach was very professional and made me feel like I was a member of his family. I talked with him before coming to the dealership as I was driving 65+ miles to buy my new truck. There were no surprises and everything went smoother than any other car purchase I have made! No pressure. Everyone at the dealership make you feel like you are family and special. Highly recommend this dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience!
by 12/09/2016on
From hesitantly beginning my search for a newer vehicle in September to purchasing one at the end of November, I was thankful for the "no-pressure" process and excellent guidance in finding the right vehicle that would meet my needs. Kyle Dauby was very professional and extremely helpful and patient in answering all my questions as it had been 11 years since my last vehicle purchase. I would highly recommend searching for your next vehicle at Bob Luegers Motors. Kyle and the entire staff are very helpful and friendly.
Buick
by 12/07/2016on
Great experience purchasing my vehicle. Mark Gudorf was very helpful and did a good job of listening and finding exactly what we needed.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent service!
by 02/19/2016on
Excellent experience again at Bob Luegers. This is our second vehicle we have purchased through Sam Beach at Bob Luegers. He is the best! We will continue to return for all our vehicles in the future as well. All the staff is very professionals and answered any and all quesitons that we had!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Sales Review
by 02/06/2016on
Just purchased my first Buick from Ken S.- The Encore is a smooth, quiet, and comfortable ride. The everyone at the dealership was attentive to all my needs and concerns. I will be back when it's time to trade in for a 2019!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Toyota in the Midst
by 05/03/2011on
Although GMC is not my first choice with vehicle manufacturing, I met Jeff Teder, Sales Associate at Lueger's, through personal relationships. He seemed intent on trying to find a "newer" car for me. I gave him my vehicle models and price range. Thinking I wouldn't hear anything, I dismissed the notion of actually getting a newer car from Lueger's (Mind you my home is in Indianapolis, IN 2.5 hours away!). Within two days, Jeff called me about a car they had just acquired and man was it a peach! It met all my requirements (make, model, color, price!). Jeff was kind enough to make first offer to me and secure it on the lot until I could come look at it. I left the lot and came back the next weekend with some cash in hand and the ability to finance the rest (Thanks Jim!). Jeff Teder and Lueger's just might have made off with a lifetime buyer if they can keep finding deals like they found for me. I don't care how far I have to drive!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great service every time!
by 02/03/2008on
I have had my service done at this dealership for the past twenty years. I have had other makes of vehicles but the other dealerships did not compare and I went back to something that this dealership can service. A++++ service. Done right the first time, everytime!!
1 Comments