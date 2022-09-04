4 out of 5 stars sales Rating

What you should know when shopping for a Subaru in the Indiana region is that all the dealerships are not created equal. They are individually owned and operated, which means they do not all adhere to the same standards. I previously went to Castle Subaru in Portage Indiana hunting the best possible price and had an absolutely terrible experience. Living in Lafayette, I went to Bob Rohrman for potential servicing and was also totally blown away at how poorly they treated their customers. Finally, I drove the hour and change to Tom Wood Subaru in Indy and at last found a dealership that actually tried. I'll spare you the details and just say that it all started in the service department. They went above and beyond to fix what should have been handled by the Portage Castle Subaru team, and was blown off by the Rohrman team. They did such a great job and had such great attitudes at Tom Wood that I vowed to make the trip back for all of my future servicing. Fast forward to last week and because of all the positive interactions with the Tom Wood team I decided to purchase my brand new Outback with them. The experience was seamless. We both communicated what we wanted out of the deal and there was no hassle to try and break each other down. Do I think I could have wrestled a better price out of them? Maybe. But not by much. I definitely feel like I got a great deal and even if there would have been a small difference, after dealing with Castle Subaru and Bob Rohrman, I honestly think it's well worth it to deal with the team at Tom Wood. My salesman Mike Eicher was great. He wasn't pushy, he didn't try to persuade or do any of the classic sleazy sales tricks. He simply said, "Look, this is where you're at, this is where we are at. If we can make the deal great, if not I totally understand and we part as friends." We made the deal, both left as friends, and a week later now I still have no regrets. It goes without saying that I love the Outback, as Subaru absolutely makes the best vehicle in class and price range. I highly recommend the Tom Wood team for all of your Subaru needs. Despite the factory being in Lafayette, Tom Wood Subaru in Indy should absolutely be recognized as the flagship location. Read more