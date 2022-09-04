Tom Wood Subaru
Great Experience
by 04/09/2022on
Friendly and knowledgeable sales staff.
My salesman was wonderful!
by 03/27/2022on
I had a great experience with my car purchase. I drove three different Subaru models and was lucky enough to come across a Subaru Outback that was available. My salesman, Bill Vickery was great and he made the process very smooth. I am extremely happy with my car and the experience. I have an opportunity if I wish to go back with any questions I have after driving it to discuss any buttons/gadgets that I’m not taking advantage of. Couldn’t be happier!
Sales
by 03/15/2022on
Outstanding salesman in Bill Vickery, knowledgeable, professional, courteous and friendly. Kept us abreast of our Subaru Ascent’s delivery. He followed up a week after we received our Ascent in asking if we had any questions.
Service so good my wife left Honda for Subaru
by 12/27/2021on
I can't say how happy I've been with Subaru. I just bought my second car from Nick Wade at Tom Wood Subaru and his assistance has been stellar. I met with him five years ago, looking for a pre-owed Outback and he called me as soon as one met what I was looking for. They hadn't even processed it at the dealership, so I got to see it really soon after they took it in. I added over 200K miles to it in a little over four years and went back to Nick for a new one. The transition was so smooth that when my wife was offered a buyout for her Honda, she sold it and ordered a new Impreza. Nick walked her through the pros and cons and comparisons between the different cars she was looking at and she was able to make an informed decision. Thanks, Nick!
Great sale experience
by 09/07/2021on
Curtis was super in educating us on our new purchase. He was very patient with explaining technology on new Subaru. Not having purchased a new car since 2010, Curtis made it a pleasant one!
Responsive, patient and respectful - what I wanted from the dealership
by 06/25/2021on
The sales team was responsive to each of our questions about the vehicles we were looking at purchasing, respectful for our timeline in making a big financial decision, helpful on our trade-in and financing needs. I’d recommend Tom Wood Subaru to friends and family, especially our sales consultant. We’ll be back for our next car.
My car buying experience
by 04/27/2021on
We dealt with Peyton Dorsey. He was very knowledgeable and made the experience very easy. He worked until he found exactly what we wanted. We never felt rushed. He spent lots of time showing us all the new features on the car and how to use them. Overall a great experience.
Excellent staff and fair prices at Tom Wood.
by 04/04/2021on
What you should know when shopping for a Subaru in the Indiana region is that all the dealerships are not created equal. They are individually owned and operated, which means they do not all adhere to the same standards. I previously went to Castle Subaru in Portage Indiana hunting the best possible price and had an absolutely terrible experience. Living in Lafayette, I went to Bob Rohrman for potential servicing and was also totally blown away at how poorly they treated their customers. Finally, I drove the hour and change to Tom Wood Subaru in Indy and at last found a dealership that actually tried. I'll spare you the details and just say that it all started in the service department. They went above and beyond to fix what should have been handled by the Portage Castle Subaru team, and was blown off by the Rohrman team. They did such a great job and had such great attitudes at Tom Wood that I vowed to make the trip back for all of my future servicing. Fast forward to last week and because of all the positive interactions with the Tom Wood team I decided to purchase my brand new Outback with them. The experience was seamless. We both communicated what we wanted out of the deal and there was no hassle to try and break each other down. Do I think I could have wrestled a better price out of them? Maybe. But not by much. I definitely feel like I got a great deal and even if there would have been a small difference, after dealing with Castle Subaru and Bob Rohrman, I honestly think it's well worth it to deal with the team at Tom Wood. My salesman Mike Eicher was great. He wasn't pushy, he didn't try to persuade or do any of the classic sleazy sales tricks. He simply said, "Look, this is where you're at, this is where we are at. If we can make the deal great, if not I totally understand and we part as friends." We made the deal, both left as friends, and a week later now I still have no regrets. It goes without saying that I love the Outback, as Subaru absolutely makes the best vehicle in class and price range. I highly recommend the Tom Wood team for all of your Subaru needs. Despite the factory being in Lafayette, Tom Wood Subaru in Indy should absolutely be recognized as the flagship location.
Perfect car great price
by 03/16/2021on
Salesman helped me find the perfect used car !! Their price was below other dealers for same car. No pressure to buy but extremely helpful. Finance was easy & fast.
Ask for Tony!!
by 03/15/2021on
I heard from a friend that Tom Wood Subaru was the best place to look for a new car. I called to make an appointment, and Tony Birsfield told me he would be ready to find me a great car. He was ready, extremely knowledgeable, and answered all my questions. He found me the car I wanted and steered me through the process. All the people I encountered at the dealership were friendly and helpful. I highly recommend you ask for Tony!!!
2014 Acura RDX
by 03/12/2021on
Everyone was attentive, friendly and very helpful. A great transaction
Sales
by 03/06/2021on
Curtis Wade did an excellent job. Very professional, respectful, and did not treat me like a “dumb female” like most dealerships do. Five star rating.
Love our new Forester Sport! Thank you, Mike!
by 02/22/2021on
Buying a new car is usually super stressful. Mike worked hard to take the stress out of it for us. He was super patient and kind and listened to our desires and wants and worries and anxieties about purchasing a new care. I never felt rushed or pressured and he even suggested that my family and I should go crab a bite to eat as we had been test driving cars most of the morning. It was refreshing! By the time we got back, our appointment to sign with the paperwork guy was ready and Mike even stayed with us during that because he understood how stressful making a big purchase like a new care was for me. Then, after the paperwork, Mike made sure to go over the ins and outs of our new Forester Sport (which I love so very much) and showed us how things worked. We drove off the lot feeling good about our purchase. I also want to note that everyone we came into contact with on this busy Saturday wore a face masks and was super nice and professional. I can't express how much that made the stressful purchase of a new car much more enjoyable. Thank you Mike,
Subaru For Life!!
by 02/15/2021on
We just purchased our first Subaru from this dealership and the entire experience was excellent. We worked with Mike and he delivered great service and advice as we made our decision. He walked through everything with us and even though it was past time for him to go home he still took the time to point out all of the great new features of our new vehicle. We definitely recommend this dealership for all of your vehicle needs.
Excellent sales
by 02/10/2021on
John Lindsay and Jame Saddler are excellent! Jamie got my new Forester ready for me and explained every detail.
A Great Experience
by 11/28/2020on
The process went great as I did my research and had settled on a price for our new 2021 Subaru Outback and had a written offer from another dealer on our trade. They came in high on the new car price and low on our trade. We went through an additional round of negotiations and settled on numbers a lot closer to mine than theirs. Once we removed a number of their add-ons, we settled on price and payment terms and were done. A delay in their financial system did cause a 1 hour delay though.
Service
by 10/28/2020on
Excellent and fast regular service.
Perfect Buying Experience
by 09/24/2020on
Mike Eicher made buying our car a totally stress-free task! The new Subaru we purchased is exactly what we wanted and we are extremely happy with it!
Everything I expected
by 08/07/2020on
I found the vehicle I’d been looking for. The process was easy and professional, Thanks Tom Wood Subaru.
Friendly and willing to work with you, great buying experience
by 06/03/2020on
I came in during a day full of test driving a bunch of different dealerships. I came in and told Lou what was important to me and to show me what he's got. We looked at a couple different cars and Lou was very informative and helpful, despite knowing I was not going to buy. I ended up test driving a Impreza and was very impressed. At the end of the day it was my top choice, and I talked with Lou to meet with him to talk buying. I very much liked the email communication from the start, made it very easy to reach out. The car buying experience itself was also great. Super friendly and with just a bit of back and forth we both got to a price that was agreeable to both. Not much to say about the rest of the process, just top notch, friendly customer service.
Subaru Forester purchase
by 05/01/2020on
We had a very good experience overall. The salesman was friendly, professional, straightforward, and pleasant to work with. The dealership is very responsive and professional also.