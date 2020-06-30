Customer Reviews of Tom Wood Nissan
Thanks, Tony!
by 06/30/2020on
We recently purchased a new 2020 Nissan Armada Platinum at Tom Wood Nissan and we couldn’t be more pleased with the manner we were treated by Tony, Alex, and Moe. They were professional, knowledgeable, and most importantly, respectful of us as we worked through the buying process. We are so happy we went to Tom Wood Nissan when purchasing bout latest vehicle.
Great Experience with Scott Mitchell
by 03/19/2020on
Just bought a car here, Fantastic price, no hassle at all working with Scott Mitchell to get the right car for me picked out, no pressure sales, no gimmicks. He listened to what I wanted and put me in the right car the same afternoon. Go in and ask for Scott Mitchell and it will be a relaxing experience.
5 Star Experience
by 06/01/2019on
Had an awesome and professional car buying experience with Tom Wood Nissan. My salesman Ryan Smith was knowledgeable, friendly, and made the entire experience stress free and easy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very quick and helpful
by 03/01/2019on
Scott Herrman was very helpful with getting my new lease set up quickly.
Diagnostics
by 10/21/2017on
First of all the Service Consultant Katie Marks was excellent. The fault lies in the unprofessional repair service department. The day prior to my visit I was told to expect a 45 minute service time for my vehicle. Upon arrival the gentleman who checked me in said to expect an hour to hour and half. He did not listen well as I said I had an appointment. Then he directed me to a male Service Consultant who wanted to start all the paperwork questions I had done the day prior. By the way I arrived mins prior to my appt.. Long story short I watched my car sit on a lift for an hour with no activity other than men under it with flashlights and eating soup(?), The gentleman at the computer seemed more interested in making sure his tipped to mouth snack bag was empty. After over an hour and half wait, I inquired how much longer. The excuse given was awaiting a quote from parts dept. to give repair estimates. (Was an hour the normal wait time for this info?)Since I had another appt, I needed to leave after being there two and a quarter hours. There was no written report offered, so I asked for it to be emailed. Although I was not charged the $135 quote and brake fluid was provided free, I would have much rather paid for the appt. I made and feedback I expected. The final insult is the snack eating tech left my car seat in a position for someone 5 feet 2 rather than my original placement for my height of 5 feet 6. I honestly think he did this on purpose as I am sure they are trained to return seat to original placement (if even to change at all). I know my car is 22 years old and not purchased at Tom Wood, however I have been a desired word of mouth salesperson for the quality of my car. I am leaning toward replacing it with yet another Nissan, however I will not choose Tom Wood Nissan based on their automotive repair service center.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
First Car Purchase
by 06/21/2016on
I came here to buy my first car, and as always a car salesman approaches as soon as we get out of the car. However I had looked online before hand at the car I wanted, and the salesman, Joe Collins, was helpful and very knowledgeable about the vehicle. I got the vehicle I wanted at the price I wanted, and it was an overall excellent experience! If you go to Tom Wood Nissan, I highly suggest asking for Joe Collins!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
horribly unprofessional
by 11/12/2015on
I had an extremely disappointing FIVE HOUR experience at one of your dealers Saturday, 10/24. My friend was searching for a used Wrangler. This dealer, Tom Wood Nissan, had one in stock, so we went to check it out. When we arrived, we were greeted and was able to take a test drive. My friend loved the Jeep and we entered into a salesman's office, Scott Sumner. Scott was extremely helpful in our search. This is when things started to go down hill... The first issue was that my friend had no credit history so he would was not able to get a loan by himself. I was willing to cosign for him, so he could get his Jeep. We wanted them to hold the Jeep for us until Monday when he could talk to his father first about cosigning a loan. Scott kept going back and forth to the manager with questions we had to make sure we could buy the Jeep. Scott confirmed that the Jeep was ours and we could wait until Monday to sign the papers. Then a guy and his son came in and looked at the same Jeep and had a check in had to pay for it. We were assured that we would have first dibs on the vehicle because we were there first. Scott then had come back to say we needed to cosign for the Jeep that day. We then began a series of questions that Scott had to go run by the manager every time. Cliff Yancey, the used car manager, was always too busy to come talk to us. Cliff never once talked to us during our ordeal, until the end. We were offering that I cosign the loan that saturday and finish the paperwork up on Monday. They then told us that we couldn't do that either and whomever had the money first on monday morning would get the vehicle. We had not left the dealer for 5 HOURS that day, and near the end of our exhausting time there, Cliff Yancey sold the vehicle to the man with the check. Without telling us that if we did not cosign a loan on saturday, we wouldn't get the vehicle. At the end of our extended visit to this dealer Cliff made Scott Sumner, Mark Brown, a finance guy, my friend, and me come into a closed office. Told us that there "Seemed to be a communication problem today". He was not pleasant and was extremely unprofessional in the way he handled the situation. He placed blame on me and my friend and the Scott (our salesman) for miscommunication. I have never been treated so poorly by a company I thought I was going to give my business to. He kept telling us "I don't see a cosigner", and I told him I was there to cosign for my friend every time. The entire time Cliff was talking felt confrontational and felt like he was talking down to us. He last told us that he didn't care we wanted to finance the car and was told by the GM to take the check, instead of the two guys that had been waiting 5 hours to get answers and close a deal. That is extremely dishonest and a terrible business model for a "reputable dealer". Cliff continued to talk down to us for at least 10 minutes until my friend and I got fed up with him and left. Cliff was completely unapologetic and unwilling to listen and acknowledge to any points we had to say.
Great Car, Great Price!!!
by 04/06/2015on
I recently traded in my Honda Civic for a Nissan Maxima. What a huge improvement! Nissan has a fantastic product and I could not be happier with how Tom Wood Nissan took care of me. Thank you, Keith Graul!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fanastic Sales Experience
by 04/06/2015on
Everything in my purchase experience went exactly as I thought it should. Found me the perfect vehicle at a decent price. Rolled out in my new Rogue the same day. Thank you to all that helped me!
Best Buying Experience Ever
by 01/31/2009on
November 2008, I was looking at used cars. I've been looking at cars for over a year, kinda knew what I wanted. Saw this car on their site at $17.5 and now it was down to $12.4, I knew it was time for me to take a chance to purchase. When I went to dealership, was greeted by a non-pressurizing salesman who just wanted to get me to test drive the car I was looking at, within 15 minutes I was test driving car on my own for the rest of my workday (went on lunch hour). I knew I wanted car immediately, but knew financing me during the bank lending crisis would be a challenge. They did get me financing, not within the interest rate I wanted to pay, but was reasonable for me for now. The price was in my range and for the type of vehicle it was a decent price, I wanted to pay $400 less but manager, Larry, would not budge said they were already not making money on the car, which I could somewhat believe after all my researching within the last year. At signing, I noticed a $400 charge for a dealership VIP package which included first three oil changes free and other minor discounts, so I figured that averaged about $100 value to me, then it included free car washes at dealership when wash was open, I figured only living & working blocks from the dealership that was worth it, so I agreed to pay. Then they added a $500 financing fee on top, saying it costs them this much to get the finance company to approve me, I knew the condition of the industry and I knew my credit score/history, and the finance manager DID do a good fast job of getting the deal done, so I agreed to pay this amount also. This was a certified 1 yr old vehicle with almost 50K miles, so I knew I had a little warranty but wanted more protection, asked about the extended warranty, she gave me all papers to read about it and the price/quotes on payment change so I could think about it over weekend. I wanted it but knew I didn't want my payment over a certain payment amount. I also figured the extended warranty industry was just as bad off as the car selling industry so knew they could bargain with me. The finance manager got the extended warranty company or themselves to take almost $1000 off the price of warranty, so I took it too! I was then feeling more confident in my purchase. I had the car looked at my by local mechanic, found out car was in good shape besides the tires, a skid plate was missing and the tire rod ends. I had my experience with tire rod ends and new expensive costs and the car would shake between 5-40 mph and I thought it maybe tie rod ends. I went to see Larry, manager, the next day (Sat) he said the certified warranty should have looked this over and they will replace skid plate for me and tie rod ends the following week. I got skid plate put on but they neglected to replace the tire rod ends. I told Larry I expected this to be done, he was hesitant I think because it had to come out of their budget to replace, but he told me they would & I needed him to keep his word, HE DID KEEP HIS WORD and they replaced tie rod ends for me. Still didn't get rid of the shaking, but I figured we could work on this later with service dept, we drove it around and it didn't do it when mechanic was in the car, go figure, but mechanic said he thought might be transmission related and since that was covered under warranty I figured I would get it looked as as soon as I can. Over all, my purchase took 3 days total, my service satisfaction was done within the week. They were all very nice, courteous, returned my calls promptly and was very professional. Now granted, the industry is in the dumps and they probably really really needed to sell a car on their books (which is what Larry said to me why I was getting such low price) but overall I left the dealership Fully Satisfied and Felt like the Manager Larry really cared about me and my satisfaction with the deal. You don't find this often at a dealership, I was very surprised and have told all I know that it was the Be
Tom Wood Nissan Used Cars
by 05/31/2008on
Tom Wood's used car lot is one to be completly avoided. I had dealt will a "salesman" for 2 days and had laid out how much I was willing to pay for the vehicle. We went back and forth on the monthly payment for quite awhile before we agreed on my price. He told me to come pick up my vehicle. So I loaded up the family and drove an hour up to the store. Once we got there, the "salesman" disappeared outside while we sat down with their "new" manager Larry. After showing us paperwork that "normal customers don't get to see" he showed us our payment that was $40 more than we agreed upon. After making it clear how angry we were for driving all the way up there for them to pull this kind of BS, we asked to talk to the salesman whom I had agreed on the terms with. Larry said he didn't know where he was. To make a long story short-they lied to us, we wasted our gas money, and left the dealership telling everyone on the lot that they were a dishonest team. Don't waste your time or your money trying to deal with these people. They will say what you want to here to get you up there. They did not even honor the internet price they had advertised. BTW-they look like they keep a tanning bed in the storage closet for everyone to us. '
