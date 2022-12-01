1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We needed to returned her leased Fiesta in September 2017 and wanted to get a C-Max. Because they were the only dealer in Indy to have some, we changed from our tried and true, Pearson Ford, over to Tom Wood. We went shopping on 9/23/17. Ervin Scott was our sales associate, and honestly, he was the only thing good out of this situation. He was courteous, engaging, and genuinely interested in helping. 2 weeks after leasing the C-Max, we received a bill from Ford Credit for damages to the Fiesta totaling $823.10! Now, Im not going to lie and say that the car was perfect. There was a scratch on the side from a shopping cart, and my wife had worn a hole in her floor mat. They were charging us for an 18 dent in the front bumper. I called the dealer and no one was available to help. So I went up there and met with Michael Berg the New Car Sales Manager. He was a little skeptical at first when I told him the car was fine when we dropped it off, saying hed have to pull cameras to double check our story., Mind you, the car sat on their lot from 9/23 until 9/27 when it was inspected. LOTS of time for things to occur, but he finally agreed to walked me back to the lot where our Fiesta was. As soon as he saw the dent, he said well take care of it. No longer was he needing proof! He said hed have the guys buff it out. He told me hed call me when the work was done and let me inspect the car again, then Tom Wood would pay to have the inspection company back out to look it over. A few days came and went and I hadnt heard back from Michael. I gave him a call, and he told me they were still working on it, but would let me know. Again, I waited. A few more days passed, and I left messages for Michael, but never heard back. By the second week of October wed received our third letter from Ford asking for their money, and giving us 10 days to pay. I called Michael again and finally got him. He told me they had tried to fix it, but it didnt come out. BUT, in their magnanimous way, Tom Wood would pay for the damage. I just needed to give an invoice. I had also called Ford Credit, who reduced the cost to just over $500 since we leased again. So I swung by, dropping an invoice off with Tammy one of the office staff. She made a note and said shed give it to Michael. Who was going to call me back. I waited, and waited. Never hearing back, leaving messages that were never returned. Now, Ford Credit is calling, telling us we were going to collections! I called the dealer, and Michael wasnt there. I asked to speak to Mark Hume, the General Manager, again, of course, I had to leave a message. Which was returned by Logan Fields, the Used Car Sales Manager. Logan told me he didnt know about the situation, but would find out and call me back before the end of the day. That call was never returned. Now, Ford Credit has agreed to put our account on hold, since a dealer was going to be paying. I was even told how to help them expedite the process. They simply need to send it in as a the did everyday with lease pay offs, or mileage checks. Four days of calling, I finally got Michael, who told me that he never got the invoice and asked for it again. This time I emailed it to him as well. I told him how Ford Credit said to pay it. He said perfect! Thats so much easier! He was going to call me when it was done. Two day later, no call. Unanswered messages. I called again for Mark. This time Michael calls me back. Tells me things are being handled and I just needed to be patient. Two days more. Our hold with Ford Credit came to an end, and we were going to collections. I called to talk to Michael. I spoke with Tammy. I explained the situation, and I asked who Marks boss was. She gave me 3 names. I asked who would be the best person to talk to. She put me on hold, and Logan answered. He told me that I needed to Calm down and stop screaming at the poor receptionist. Ive worked in Customer Service industries since I was 16. I know how to address managers, I know how to act, I know who does and DOESNT have any control over bad situations (you know, your cashier, your server, the receptionist). Logan then told me it was handled, and I needed to just let it go. I gave it two more days, and Micheal finally answered. He told me that they had never processed the payment. He didnt know what the hold up was with the main office but he was going to get his boss to get it fixed right away. I was able to get Ford Credit to understand the situation, and had a GREAT advocate in Reid at Ford Motor Credit! A few days later, no response to any of my calls, I email the main Tom Wood office. I explain the situation, let them know whats going on. Asked why this was taking so long, and just asked for support. Just before Christmas, I get a call back! This time it was Tom Kashman, the Service Manager. He told me he was going to be my new contact since Michael wasnt good at phones and things. He called himself my friend, my go to, my guy in the car business. He was very empathetic and told me the situation was ridiculous (all the things Id want to hear). He assured me, it would be taken care of by Wednesday. When I hadnt heard from him, I chalked it up to the holidays. I reached out on January 3, and it took 2 emails, before he even remembered who I was (so much for my friend, my go to, my guy in the car business huh?). He told me he verified its in the works and should close this week or next. I gave it a week and 2 days, giving it until the end of the following week before I followed up again. He answered back that Michael was gone, and hed follow up on Monday. Talk about a shock! I thought Michael was out of the picture. Come to find out, he was still who was working on it. Tom was now just the guy I got to talk to, and who would smack Michael in the back of the head if he wasnt working on it. The next Monday, I asked Tom again, what the status was, and he told me hed catch him that day before 6pm. Guess what? Tom never called me back. Michael never called me back. Mark never called me back. Logan never called me back. Tammy never called me back. Ervin never called me back. After 116 days, how do I know that they FINALLY paid Ford? Because Reid at Ford Credit called me to tell me they finally got the check. Not one person at Tom Wood cared enough to let me know they finally took care of the situation. This is the PERFECT example of poor customer service. A perfect example of a business who is so big, they think people will just come to them because theyre the biggest. So I caution you before you shop at Tom Wood. You could be the next person to be ignored, to be forgotten, and to be left blowing in the wind. I dont care how many free oil changes I have, Ill NEVER step foot into their dealership, or any other Tom Wood again. If you want a car and they have it, go somewhere else. Transfer that car off their lot. Trust me, itll be worth your time. Read more