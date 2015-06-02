Customer Reviews of Ray Skillman Westside Mitsubishi
by 02/06/2015on
I have now leased two vehicles through Ray Skillman Westside Mitsubishi. Both times the sales staff were friendly and unintimidating, I would reccomend sales agent Austin Burns for anyone NOT wanting to have a "bad sales" experience. The financer Terry is also very friendly and very informative throughout the entire process. We were in and out in just a couple of hours and I was in my way I'm my new Outlander Sport. Thanks everyone, see you in another 3 years!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
by 03/22/2013on
To whom it may concern, I just wanted to inform you that I just bought my 7th Mitsubishi Car.... Along with that I wanted to thank you for all the great service I've received. Also I would like everyone to know that I didn't have to buy a Mitsubishi, but i did because of the people that have helped me and the quality vehicles you build.... I have bought a lot of cars in my time and I've never been as happy with a car company in my life. Scott P.S I have purchased all my Mitsubishi cars and CUV's from Ray Skillman Indianapolis Indiana..... I sent this email directly to Mitsubishi Auto.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
