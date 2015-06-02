Skip to main content
Ray Skillman Westside Mitsubishi

Ray Skillman Westside Mitsubishi
5155 W Pike Plaza Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Today 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Happy Returing Customer

by anonymous2015 on 02/06/2015

I have now leased two vehicles through Ray Skillman Westside Mitsubishi. Both times the sales staff were friendly and unintimidating, I would reccomend sales agent Austin Burns for anyone NOT wanting to have a "bad sales" experience. The financer Terry is also very friendly and very informative throughout the entire process. We were in and out in just a couple of hours and I was in my way I'm my new Outlander Sport. Thanks everyone, see you in another 3 years!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Mitsubishi Cars Sales and Service

by soaks on 03/22/2013

To whom it may concern, I just wanted to inform you that I just bought my 7th Mitsubishi Car.... Along with that I wanted to thank you for all the great service I've received. Also I would like everyone to know that I didn't have to buy a Mitsubishi, but i did because of the people that have helped me and the quality vehicles you build.... I have bought a lot of cars in my time and I've never been as happy with a car company in my life. Scott P.S I have purchased all my Mitsubishi cars and CUV's from Ray Skillman Indianapolis Indiana..... I sent this email directly to Mitsubishi Auto.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Ray Skillman Mitsubishi West is dedicated to serving our customers and community. We want to wow you with exceptional customer service to give you the very best experience.

We are very competitively priced on our vehicles and our service. We want to earn your business, so come give us an opportunity to build a relationship with you!
Get treated better at Ray Skillman Mitsubishi West! Come in and enjoy our hospitality and the free, fresh-baked cookies :)
Complimentary Drinks
Instant Financing
Complimentary Coffee
Television
Cable Television

