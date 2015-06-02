5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

To whom it may concern, I just wanted to inform you that I just bought my 7th Mitsubishi Car.... Along with that I wanted to thank you for all the great service I've received. Also I would like everyone to know that I didn't have to buy a Mitsubishi, but i did because of the people that have helped me and the quality vehicles you build.... I have bought a lot of cars in my time and I've never been as happy with a car company in my life. Scott P.S I have purchased all my Mitsubishi cars and CUV's from Ray Skillman Indianapolis Indiana..... I sent this email directly to Mitsubishi Auto. Read more