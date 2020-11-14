Ray Skillman Chevrolet
Dont waste your time
by 11/14/2020on
After multi times texting took trade in and got numbers. Told bank oked but needed trade plus $1500 i said trade worth more they then coughed up $1000 more. Then they wanted more personal information for bank hummm i thought they said bank oked loan . I gave them more information it scared me to give out more. They came back and said bank oked (AGAIN) but needed $500 plus trade. Sales manager dry and rude pushy to get the down payment. Igave in and said ok to putting $500 more down gee they came back and said bank needed more income WHAT they said i was approved 2 times did someone lie to me what a game. Read the BBB reviews before wasting your time . They are like dealing with a vending machine cold,put your money in or move on. Terrible customer treatment
Ray Skillman service
by 07/03/2019on
It was great! Friendly people fast turnaround and complete
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2016 Malibu passenger side mirror replacement.
by 12/24/2018on
J. Scott is the best & is great to work with!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Replaced dash and door handle / fixed leak
by 12/12/2018on
The parts were expensive but it looks good. The only complaint is that the water marks in ceiling of vehicle from leak did not get cleaned/removed as promised. Everything else was perfect! They even pulled up driver side carpet and dried it out due to the water accumulated from leak. He even worked with the price and reduced the cost by over $500. Thank you!!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Owner
by 11/02/2018on
Took my 2014 Cruze in because there was a problem with the charging system. A new negative cable was installed. A week later the car again wouldn’t start and is giving codes to service the charging system. I had a similar situation at this dealership with my 2015 Silverado where the couldn’t find a charging system problem. I took it to an independent garage and had to replace the battery out of my pocket and the problem was solved.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Customer
by 10/31/2018on
Horrible. Made an appointment over the phone and gave details on what I needed. When I got there no one bothered to look up my appointment and just kept pushing an oil change in me which I eventually agreed to even though I didn't need it because they wouldn't talk about anything else. They didn't ever give me a time frame for having service completed or a quote for the work they were able to do until it was done. Only gave me a quote for part of it because they didn't have the parts in stock and would have to special order them. They didn't bother to check my brakes like I asked and spent over 3 hours changing the oil which, again, I didn't even need done. Will not be returning to this service center.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? No
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Exemplary Service Department
by 09/06/2018on
I love RaySkillman’s Service Department! There is absolutely no reason for me to go anywhere else. I am treated with the upmost respect. Jay Scott has been my Service Advisor for years. I have the highest confidence in him and trust that he will take care of my needs to keep me safe in my vehicle.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2017 Silverado
by 05/04/2018on
The saleman and the rest of the team are very nice and accommodating. They really help us with the purchase.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Took care of Everything!
by 09/18/2017on
Excellent! Took care of everything! Even picked up there was a recall on my truck to do, before I remembered about it and went back to tell them. Always well done work, friendly and helpful!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Very smooth process, quick price agreement, very very polite staff.
by 02/16/2017on
Very smooth process, quick price agreement, very very polite staff. Braden Rayman did a first class job in helping me get the car I wanted. No hidden "gotchas" in the financial transaction. Lots of follow up communications.
A great car buying experience!
by 11/18/2015on
Everyone that worked with me was extremely friendly, professional, informative and helpful. It was great experience and I was able to purchase the vehicle I wanted.
Repair of my Mazda at a Chevy dealership
by 09/13/2015on
Yes, the title of the review is correct. My beloved Mazda Protégé started overheating on the way home from work. The dealership that has performed service since the car was new was not going to be an option under the situation. The Skillman Service team has performed maintenance and repairs on my Yukon for years with excellent results. I figured that I would stop by and see if they could help in my emergency situation. What followed was customer service to the highest degree. Kevin Dilks the service advisor explained that he could not look at the car that evening but could the following morning. Kevin then offered a courtesy car while the Protégé was being diagnosed at no charge. Needless to say, I was extremely grateful with that suggestion. That did resolve my immediate transportation need and would have been pleased with anything that was provided. I sure did not expect a 2015 Chevy Cruze with under 1000 miles. Please keep in mind this is a 13 year old Mazda being serviced at a Chevy dealership. Upon the initial inspection the service technician could not repeat the overheating issue. Both he and Kevin were not comfortable with returning the car to me and requested additional time to see if the problem would return later in the day. Kevin instructed me to continue driving the courtesy car until they were sure what the issue was and what would be required to complete the repair. Later in the afternoon it was confirmed the issue was a sticking thermostat. I suspected that was the problem and had done some research on my own to estimate the repair cost. The estimate and ultimate charge was right in the middle of the low and high figures on the internet. So, let's recap a bit. I was provided a car at no charge, both the service tech and the service advisor were adamant the repair be completed correctly and this all came at a repair cost in line with the national average. Quite clearly, customer service is number one in Ray Skillman's business model. I will go out of my way to support this business because they went out of their way to support me. Sincerely, Joe Riley
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
