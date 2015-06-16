Penske Honda
Customer Reviews of Penske Honda
Horrible, chauvinistic, and very poor customer service: Avoid Penske Honda!
06/16/2015
On June 13, 2015 I went to Penske Honda with financing pre-arranged, knowing exactly what make and model I wanted to purchase, and having booked an appointment. I called prior to arriving at the dealership, and arrived at exactly the time I'd estimated, with all the documentation. I walked out 2 hours later, no closer to purchasing a vehicle, after enduring the sales person making bizarre comments about me wearing basketball shorts (the high was 88 degrees that day), the paleness of my legs, and reminiscing about women wearing mini-skirts in the 1960s. While we sat in a vehicle as he went over the controls prior to a test drive, he grabbed my chin and swiveled my head toward the center panel to emphasize the point that the manufacturer would not install lane change cameras for the left turn signal. After the test drive, I sat in the dealership for an additional 45 minutes while he attended to other customers, some of whom had arrived after me....he never spoke a word or gave me an ETA on when, finally, he might get around to selling me a car. It appeared that several sales representatives were milling around the floor, but he also never suggested to me that one of them could assist me. In total, even though I went to the dealership completely prepared to purchase a 2015 vehicle, and had the financing in place to do so (the financial institution from whom I obtained the financing also called ahead to let Penske Honda know that I was on my way), I ended up cooling my heels for 2 hours. I finally walked out, about 30 minutes prior to closing. I have lodged a formal complaint with management and with the corporate office. I will never again go back to Penske Honda, and will strongly encourage my friends, family, and colleagues to purchase their vehicles elsewhere. Excerpt from the letter I sent to management: "When a customers time is wasted, and his/her person is disrespected, the client canand will-- take his/her dollars elsewhere. This seems to be a basic tenant forgotten by some members of your sales team. As a member of management, I hope that by informing you of these events, you will work to substantially improve the customer service experience for future clients. I would encourage your business to cultivate an atmosphere of respect and professionalism, rather than disrespect for peoples time and effort. Every customers, money and time have value, no matter what one might wear, ones gender, or the complexion of ones skin."
Happy customer of New accord!
04/11/2015
I did most of my search and purchase agreement online, I was contacted very quickly from Karen and was able to get the best up front price online. I am very excited to drive my daughter around in the top safety rated car!
Great experience.
04/04/2015
The customer service was excellemt! The employees were very attentive and helpful.
Upgraded CR-V!
03/28/2015
Chris Nelson has been very attentive to our needs. We came here over another closer dealership based on how much of an effort Chris made to meet our needs.
Not an Enjoyable Experience
02/22/2015
My wife and I stopped by Penske on a whim around 2/16/15. We were shopping for a '12/'13 CRV with low miles (20-30k). We found the car we were looking for very quickly, and in the color/trim we preferred (gray,exl). Test drove went smoothly. We were awaiting an insurance check for a totalled vehicle from a week prior so decided to come back 2 days later for the vehicle when the check arrived. The overall buying process was fairly smooth. I have to say however that our salesman had some pretty poor negotiating skills. Demeaning and patronizing the customer usually isn't a good approach even if you couldn't go as low as I'd liked. I still feel I paid a fair price, got a great warranty and enjoyed working with Frank in finance and Zach McVicker, sales manager. Unfortunately the fun stopped there. Within 3 hours of leaving the lot we realized the drivers side climate control was not heating. Took it home, tried to turn it back on and found the battery had died. Not a great way to start off with a vehicle. I called first thing the next morning and was directed to our salesman Mark Robinson, whom proceeded to not address my issues and addressed me again with a rude, unprofessional attitude. Took the vehicle in and dropped it off with Zach who promised they would take care of replacing the battery, fixing the climate control, and getting me a rental car free of charge (obviously). Mind you we purchased a CRV, I was rented the smallest car they had, some Ford Fiesta. I felt this would've been an easy way for the them to serve us better by putting us in something comparable or at least least a full size car, frustrating to say the least. We called the next morning after being told the vehicle would be ready the evening before. We were told to head on over. We drove all the way to the dealership (30mins) to be called 5 minutes before I said I'd be there and be told that our vehicle would not be completed for another 2 hours. We had 4 inches of snow come down that morning and I'm in a rented Ford Fiesta that can barely get around, again very frustrating. We finally picked up our CRV,seems to be working properly now. Overall the car seems great (price, warranty, etc) however the customer service and salesman we worked with just seemed completely sub par. I work in a customer service capacity and the way my experience went and the stress associated with it I wouldn't wish on anyone I worked for. I don't know how much you have to spend here to get treated well but apparently we didn't spend enough. We will be buying our next vehicle and servicing our new Honda elsewhere, you might considered looking elsewhere as well.
Honda Fit purchase
02/21/2015
I'm really happy with the customer service we have received here. We have continued to come because of it. This is our 4th purchase from Penske and we will be back!
First time Honda owner!
02/14/2015
We are excited about the civic! Pleased with the safety ratings and gas mileage! The price was right as well, it's a great value. Jack Breen worked with us he was very helpful and relaxed, not pushy at all. This will be our first Honda! We are very happy it was made in Indiana!
New crosstour!
02/14/2015
Very knowledgable sales staff and they have taken care of all my needs. This is the 8th Honda I have purchased from Song at Penske!
Good experience
02/14/2015
It was a great experience. It great to see Ira again who sold us our Odyssey 10 years ago. We are looking forward to driving our new Cr-v!
Upgraded cr-v!
02/07/2015
I am very pleased with John Bolin's service and follow-up after sales!
Excited 3rd time CR-V owner!
02/07/2015
Jack Taylor was great. He was very patient with us to find the perfect fit. And we got a great deal on our 15 CRV with great service!
Great service, great car!
01/24/2015
We have been coming here for years, I couldn't imagine buying a car any other way! Fabulous people, great service! Love the cars! Came in for an oil change, leaving with a new Pilot!
New lease
01/24/2015
It was a quick, easy, efficient leasing process. This is the second Pilot I've leased from Penske and I'll be back!
Excited customer!
01/17/2015
The customer service and attention to detail was amazing! The staff was friendly and personable. Rick did my financing and he has great stories to keep it fun. This is my second from Penske Honda and I will keep coming back!
Excited driver!
01/10/2015
It was a very smooth, easy, quick experience. Scott Hiller was very pleasant to work with. The price was very competitive, the best deal out there!
New civic!
01/10/2015
John Bolin was helpful and answered all our questions. It was a no pressure sale. It was a good experience, we will be back!
New lease accord!
01/10/2015
It has been a good experience so far! This is the second Honda I have leased with John Davisson I am pleased with everything. I will come back in 3 years to lease or purchase again.
Good experience
01/10/2015
It was better than I expected. It wasn't routine it was no pressure and relaxed. Doyle was great to work with. Quick, convenient and no surprises.
Exciting experience
01/10/2015
Friendly staff. Very helpful and informative. Steve Earl wasn't pushy and found the right car for our needs. I would highly recommend anyone to come to Penske Honda! An overall great experience.
New CR-V
12/20/2014
It was a painless experience. It went well! Dave Kraft was our salesman and he made everything a smooth and painless experience. We were able to get in and out and drive our new Honda the same day!
New CR-V
12/20/2014
It was an easy no hassle, low pressure experience. We knew what we wanted. We are very excited to drive our new cr-v!