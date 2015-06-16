2 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My wife and I stopped by Penske on a whim around 2/16/15. We were shopping for a '12/'13 CRV with low miles (20-30k). We found the car we were looking for very quickly, and in the color/trim we preferred (gray,exl). Test drove went smoothly. We were awaiting an insurance check for a totalled vehicle from a week prior so decided to come back 2 days later for the vehicle when the check arrived. The overall buying process was fairly smooth. I have to say however that our salesman had some pretty poor negotiating skills. Demeaning and patronizing the customer usually isn't a good approach even if you couldn't go as low as I'd liked. I still feel I paid a fair price, got a great warranty and enjoyed working with Frank in finance and Zach McVicker, sales manager. Unfortunately the fun stopped there. Within 3 hours of leaving the lot we realized the drivers side climate control was not heating. Took it home, tried to turn it back on and found the battery had died. Not a great way to start off with a vehicle. I called first thing the next morning and was directed to our salesman Mark Robinson, whom proceeded to not address my issues and addressed me again with a rude, unprofessional attitude. Took the vehicle in and dropped it off with Zach who promised they would take care of replacing the battery, fixing the climate control, and getting me a rental car free of charge (obviously). Mind you we purchased a CRV, I was rented the smallest car they had, some Ford Fiesta. I felt this would've been an easy way for the them to serve us better by putting us in something comparable or at least least a full size car, frustrating to say the least. We called the next morning after being told the vehicle would be ready the evening before. We were told to head on over. We drove all the way to the dealership (30mins) to be called 5 minutes before I said I'd be there and be told that our vehicle would not be completed for another 2 hours. We had 4 inches of snow come down that morning and I'm in a rented Ford Fiesta that can barely get around, again very frustrating. We finally picked up our CRV,seems to be working properly now. Overall the car seems great (price, warranty, etc) however the customer service and salesman we worked with just seemed completely sub par. I work in a customer service capacity and the way my experience went and the stress associated with it I wouldn't wish on anyone I worked for. I don't know how much you have to spend here to get treated well but apparently we didn't spend enough. We will be buying our next vehicle and servicing our new Honda elsewhere, you might considered looking elsewhere as well. Read more