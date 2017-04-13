Penske Chevrolet
Toine
by 04/13/2017on
How nice everyone was and it was a pleasant experience in a nice clean friendly environment. The salesman Ben was great and communicated very well with me and making sure I was satisfied.
Review
by 04/12/2017on
Everyone was very friendly and helpful! I felt comfortable and empowered to make my own decisions. No one was pushy or trying to get me to do something I didn't want to.
trsverse
by 04/10/2017on
How easy it was to go in and understand what they had to say and to buy, very friendly so it was a good experience.
Great Sales Team!!
by 04/04/2017on
Sales person went above and beyond. Great service all around. Very quick to respond and was very open to all my wants and needs in a vehicle.
Amazing service and sales team
by 12/08/2016on
I had found a car on the capial one finance app at penske. I was literally a day late on that specific one. Rachel went above and beyond in helping me find a similar deal and car like the ine I missed out on. I found my dream car on the showroom floor and Rachel and the team worked hard in getting me a great deal and amazing financing through GM so I could drive home in my dream car. The penske team was amazing. All my future vehicles will be from Penske.
Outstanding Customer Service
by 11/14/2016on
Paul and Alan are fantastic to work with. Ultimately had to bring a car in off another dealer's lot just to get me what I wanted. A+ work! Thanks!
Awesome experience
by 08/31/2016on
Very nice and answered all my questions. Made me feel real comfortable. Actually it was a wonderful experience.
Wonderful job!
by 07/16/2016on
The team was great! This is my second purchase from Penske and I was happy to know the salesperson I dealt with the first time had moved up to a manager position so it was nice to see a familiar face even after 8 years!
Penske Chevrolet Team A+
by 05/24/2016on
Scott, Geno and Alan made our buying experience easy. All of them went above and beyond to ensure we were pleased with our purchase. Absolutely no complaints.
Pleasent Sales team
by 12/29/2015on
The sales team was nice and helpful! Only complaint is that XM radio did not come with one of the vehicles we leased. I think since we leased 2 new vehicles we should of gotten XM radio on both.
sold used Dakota with saftey issues
by 11/08/2015on
Bought a 2005 Dodge Dakota w/73,000 miles. delivered to me in Cinti. saleman told me it was in great shape. Looked great, after purchase I had to replace tires, dry rotted DOT date on tires was 42 week of 2007, brake were shot, replaced front rotors, pads, calipers brake lines, rear drums, shoes, battery went dead day after purchase. coolant bottle was dry, the truck was not serviced or safety checked. so far I have spent $800+ on repairs - $200 they sent me for rotors and battery. poor customer service in the sale dept. call after call to get title and took over 4 weeks and temp. tag had expired 2 day before getting correct title. BUYER BEWARE. check out their used with another service center before purchase.
'16 Corvette from Penske
by 11/05/2015on
Penske had the best customer service and attention to detail of any other dealership I've worked with. There's a reason I drove 2 hours there instead of buying locally. The sales rep, Rachel was amazing. She made it seem as though I had been buying from them for years. It was truly a memorable and satisfying experience.....not to mention, I got a sweet '16 corvette.
Excellent Experience!
by 10/26/2015on
My experience here at Penske Chevrolet was very pleasant and I was able to get in a car that suited me and I absolutely love! Everyone here is very friendly and helpful with my very first car purchase! I would recommend anyone here and will be back very soon for my own car needs! Thanks guys!!
Excellent
by 09/15/2015on
Very friendly & helpful staff. I feel like they worked hard to get the exact truck I wanted. I'll be returning here for my next purchase
Fantastic Dealer
by 07/29/2015on
helpful, everyone was friendly, and knowledgeable. I never had a sale person walk me though how to use all features of a/my car, and service after the has been great.
Vehicle Purchase Chevy Cruze
by 07/06/2015on
The staff were courteous, polite, and very helpful. The made it a personable experience. The sales staff worked hard at meeting our needs.
Kbrapp
by 05/11/2015on
The experience was great. Geno did a great job, he was genuine and I felt he really took care of me and my family.
Sales
by 05/03/2015on
Dave Curran was a great salesman. He was not pushy, he was able to answer questions. He did not get upset when my grandson was helping me make car selections. He also has a malibu.
Penske experience
by 05/03/2015on
Excellent experience! 2nd car purchase within 6 months. Very satisfied, very easy to deal with. No hassles at all. They actually want your business!
Penske Chevrolet service
by 05/02/2015on
Our sales person was very polite and knowledgeable. He worked with us to get a good deal and even did a search of my trade in to make sure nothing was left behind.
Melissa Bruce, Sales Rep. & Penske Chevrolet - Great Car Buying Experience
by 04/30/2015on
Our sales representative, Melissa Bruce, was absolutely great. She responded to numerous e-mails with questions I sent her about the vehicle we were interested in trading in and potential vehicles we were interested in leasing, all before we ever came to the Penske Chevrolet dealership. As we were only one year into a three year lease on our trade-in, we did not think we would be able to trade out of that vehicle and lease a new vehicle, but Melissa and the representatives at Penske found a way to make that possible with our GM discount and/or rebates and incentives. Our car buying experience with Penske Chevrolet was great and my husband is thrilled with his new 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We will definitely contact Melissa again and come back to Penske Chevrolet when it is time to lease or purchase our next vehicle.
