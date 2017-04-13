5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Our sales representative, Melissa Bruce, was absolutely great. She responded to numerous e-mails with questions I sent her about the vehicle we were interested in trading in and potential vehicles we were interested in leasing, all before we ever came to the Penske Chevrolet dealership. As we were only one year into a three year lease on our trade-in, we did not think we would be able to trade out of that vehicle and lease a new vehicle, but Melissa and the representatives at Penske found a way to make that possible with our GM discount and/or rebates and incentives. Our car buying experience with Penske Chevrolet was great and my husband is thrilled with his new 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. We will definitely contact Melissa again and come back to Penske Chevrolet when it is time to lease or purchase our next vehicle. Read more