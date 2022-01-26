O'Brien Toyota
Customer Reviews of O'Brien Toyota
Thanks
by 01/26/2022on
The sales reps at this location are very professional and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
New purchase
by 01/03/2022on
Price. Responsive relaxed experience
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Michael delivered RAV4 literally to my door!
by 12/30/2021on
I have purchased from O’Brien Toyota for over 20 years. Really consistent service and, to my view, excellent ethical procedures. I was supported in decision making when needed; no pressure just good information. This purchase time, due to Covid considerations, my sales rep (Michael) really ‘went the distance’ to ensure safety precautions while also supporting my efforts to take necessary steps wisely. Really satisfied with entire process; knew I would love the RAV4 as well!! Thanks for good memories!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Worth the wait
by 12/23/2021on
With the chip shortage there was a wait to get the new car. Justin C. was great at answering questions and working through the unusual and long process. The whole process was very smooth and the wait was worth it in the end. I would recommend Justin and this dealer.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Very knowledgeable
by 07/17/2021on
Sales rep was great at comparing various manufacturers v Toyota. I would recommend o brien.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great dealer
by 07/08/2021on
Friendly and accomidating. Kept in contact with me with the whe process. Got to the dealership. In and out in about an hour. Could have had an issue with down payment but they worked it out. Painless transaction
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
2 Comments
Sales Review
by 06/06/2021on
I was very pleased with the service I received from Hal Parks. He was very helpful and patient with me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
I have purchased five brand new vehicles from O’Brien Toyota
by 06/05/2021on
Very clean/prestige service dept as well as the showroom. Was a little disappointed with the amount of debris that was on the floor of the stahl when I picked up my new car. Hal Parks was very professional, knowledgeable about the vehicle I purchased and was very patient with me.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great service
by 07/03/2020on
Absolutely no complaints, make your appointment, get there they get you in on time, take care of you, go over anything that you have to go over with them, if you have any questions they’re there to help. Highly recommend them.
Awesome service
by 07/01/2020on
Dropped off my Lexus at O’Brien a little before scheduled time and they had the cars AC problem diagnosed and repaired much quicker than anticipated. Quality work with excellent communication at a very reasonable price!
In and out quickly
by 10/19/2019on
I just drove my car in for a quick check and l needed a new battery and did a change of wiper blades The entire vist took about 45 minutes and l was on my way.
Great service
by 10/07/2019on
Had the 15 K maintenance performed on my RAV 4. The service department team was friendly and the car was serviced in a timely manner. * No charge - car still under warranty. I recommend this device department.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Last RAV 4 service + 4Runner
by 09/27/2019on
Facility and svc people great. Two hiccups 1. Thought I was getting oil change and tire rotation on my last free service. Only got oil change. 2. Had a coupon for 4Runner rotation but got charged full freight. No big deal $5 but.....
2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid maintenance
by 07/24/2019on
Just finished the 40,000 mile maintenance at O’Brien Toyota. We purchased the car from O’Brien and all service has been done there. Our Avalon Hybrid has been extremely reliable with all service being scheduled maintenance. Only additional was a $25 software update to solve an issue related to radio that rebooted often. No problems with radio since then. Very happy with the professionalism of the service staff. Always polite and helpful.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
1 Comments
Great dealership
by 07/14/2018on
My first time buying a Toyota & these guys were the absolute best! The customer service was probably the best I've had anywhere in a long time. Nicholas Metzger restored my faith in car salesmen. No games or high pressure sales tactics & respected me as a car buyer not a 'woman car buyer'. I am a lifetime customer for sure! Thanks!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Awsome Service!
by 03/12/2018on
Amazing service! I have been to Tom Wood Toyota and Lexus along with Beck Toyota. The Service manager Beck Toyota is useless! Tom Wood Lexus I cant find anyone in service after 4 :30 pm to pick up a car so I am done with them! Tom Wood Toyota is over priced and promises are not fulfilled. OBrien is always kind ,informative and efficient! They explain all needed work and let you know what is needed now and what can wait. In one word I would say they are Honest! My highest praise! Thank You!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Good Service but...
by 07/12/2017on
I have been an O'Brien service customer since 2006. I have always been pleased with the service, but this time I found dirt/grease on my steering wheel and a dirt or grease scuff on my driver side door sill and speaker grille that hadn't been there. Otherwise great experience. Would give 4.5 stars if I could.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 12/08/2016on
Friendly, relaxed experience. Patrick did everything necessary to put me in the car I found online. Finance was extremely friendly, helpful, and did not push extras, just made us aware of them.Great car, great experience!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
A great place to go !!!
by 06/05/2016on
We have bought our second toyota from Danielle Lovins at o'brien toyota with no problems at all. Danielle is very professional and thourogh with all information you may need and with things you may not think to ask about at the time. She is very patient with us and truley a pleasent genuine person.. Would recommend to anyone :)
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
pleasant experience
by 06/04/2016on
Fast & easy, what else can I say.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
1 Comments
