5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Amazing service! I have been to Tom Wood Toyota and Lexus along with Beck Toyota. The Service manager Beck Toyota is useless! Tom Wood Lexus I cant find anyone in service after 4 :30 pm to pick up a car so I am done with them! Tom Wood Toyota is over priced and promises are not fulfilled. OBrien is always kind ,informative and efficient! They explain all needed work and let you know what is needed now and what can wait. In one word I would say they are Honest! My highest praise! Thank You! Read more