5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Amazing service! I have been to Tom Wood Toyota and Lexus along with Beck Toyota. The Service manager Beck Toyota is useless! Tom Wood Lexus I cant find anyone in service after 4 :30 pm to pick up a car so I am done with them! Tom Wood Toyota is over priced and promises are not fulfilled. O’Brien is always kind ,informative and efficient! They explain all needed work and let you know what is needed now and what can wait. In one word I would say they are Honest! My highest praise! Thank You! Read more