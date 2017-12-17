5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I've purchased many cars over the years, but the experience I had at Indy Honda was by far the best ever! My lease was coming due, and I spent the last few months researching vehicles on Edmunds.com, when I found the perfect car at Indy Honda. I wanted to make sure I was getting the best deal possible, so I shopped around at 3 other dealers. Once I was convinced Indy Honda had made me the best offer out of all the dealerships, I made the drive up to Greenwood (I live over an hour away, and worked out my deal over the phone, and via text, with Ryan Piercy). When I got there, the car was car washed and parked right up front, ready to go, AND they filled the gas tank for me too! (That doesn't always happen at other dealerships) THE BEST PART of my experience was when I went to sign the papers. Apparently Honda had came out with an additional $500 rebate for the Holidays, which I didn't know about, but Ryan had reduced my sale price by $500. I have found out in the past that other dealers kept rebates from me, so this type of honesty & transparency was especially nice to receive. I'll definitely be back in 2 years to buy my next car from Indy Honda when this lease is up!! Thank you Ryan!! Read more