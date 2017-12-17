Customer Reviews of Indy Honda
I feel like a bought a great vehicle for a fair price. 1.9% financing is faboulas and I am greatful my negative balance from my car could be absorbed into my loan. My sales rep was very helpful in my situation.
Service & Purchase of CRV
Stress free, friendly environment..treated with courtesy and patience while making decisions.. was treated with respect..Never felt like I was being hustled per Auto sales image...nice people I could call friends hi
4th honda and still convinced.
John Weaver and Scott, both sales, are the bomb. Never any pressure, pleasant, informative\knowledgable, and patient, taking as much time as we need. Thank you indy honda. You remain the best
Best experience in 45+ years!
I've purchased many cars over the years, but the experience I had at Indy Honda was by far the best ever! My lease was coming due, and I spent the last few months researching vehicles on Edmunds.com, when I found the perfect car at Indy Honda. I wanted to make sure I was getting the best deal possible, so I shopped around at 3 other dealers. Once I was convinced Indy Honda had made me the best offer out of all the dealerships, I made the drive up to Greenwood (I live over an hour away, and worked out my deal over the phone, and via text, with Ryan Piercy). When I got there, the car was car washed and parked right up front, ready to go, AND they filled the gas tank for me too! (That doesn't always happen at other dealerships) THE BEST PART of my experience was when I went to sign the papers. Apparently Honda had came out with an additional $500 rebate for the Holidays, which I didn't know about, but Ryan had reduced my sale price by $500. I have found out in the past that other dealers kept rebates from me, so this type of honesty & transparency was especially nice to receive. I'll definitely be back in 2 years to buy my next car from Indy Honda when this lease is up!! Thank you Ryan!!
It doesn't get any better than this!!
My car dealership of choice, hands down, is Bob Rohrman's Indy Honda! I've been the proud owner of 4 new cars over the past 13 years (and approx 250K miles). Both their Sales and Service staff have always went 'above & beyond' with regards to their knowledge, professionalism & courtesy! 5 STARS!!
New Car Experience with Kyle Dygert
I was 100% pleased with the way I bought a new Honda. Kyle Dygert, Internet Sales, made the experience very enjoyable. Kyle is efficient and conscientious. He was prompt to respond to anything and everything. I can't say enough good about him.
Highly recommend
Kyle Dygert was awesome. He never pressured us. He let us take our time and answered all our questions! Our experience with Indy Honda was great!! We are recommending Kyle to all our family and friends looking for a car!! Thank you Kyle! We love our Honda Pilot!!!
Indy honda ripoff
On 9/9/2011 I signed and received a 2005 chevy trailblazer (as is) on 9/10/2011 the cluster panel when out. Called 9/13/2011 and was told to bring the car back after talking to the sellman Chris Belt. Took the car in on 9/14/2011 at 8 in the morning was told by the people in the service bay they have no idea how to work on Chevys and then he agreed that the cluster panel when out. I was then told that they would do nothing and would cost me about 500 dollars to get the car fixed. Talked to the head sales manger and was told that there was nothing they would do for me and that I was [violative content deleted]. And again I know got as is but would have like it to last longer then a weekend. Dont buy from these people not honest and they dont care once they get your money.
Sold me a lemon
I bought a 02 Chrysler sebring from them and a 2 days later my check engine light came on and they would not have anything to do with it. Something I found out later they turned off the light to sell the car.
