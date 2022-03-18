5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

My fiance and I recently had a car break down and unexpectedly were in the market to purchase a new car. We knew that our budget was very limited and we were prepared for a long and drawn out battle with the used car dealers to get what we wanted for the price we could pay. We went to dealership after dealership and talked to what felt like hundreds of people online, on the phone, and in person. When we contacted Jay Oberst (our salesman) at Ed Martin Nissan though, we automatically knew that this was the right person to work with. Jay was very straightforward and honest recommending cars that were in or below our budget that still met all of our other criteria (miles, mpg, features). He even got the sales manager Matt Stienbrink involved to ensure that we would get the right financing before we even walked in the door. When we got there he had our top 3 choices lined up for us to look at and compare. The best part about it is that he was 100% focused on our needs and not how much commission he was going to make from the sale. We ended up with the lowest price car of the three and he never even tried to change our minds because he wanted for us to be happy with our choice. Once that process was finished Matt took over and brought in Madision (I forget her last name) to finish the financing. Not only did they make sure that we were approved but they also got us an interest rate far below what anyone else had offered. Overall, I can honestly say after going through this process I will never buy a car from any one else. In my life I have purchased many cars and have never had such an easy process. There was no pressure, no haggling, and most of all no pushy sales people trying to spend my money. I have worked in customer service for the last 13 years and give this dealership (especially Jay, Matt, and Madison) a standing ovation for their service!!!!! Thanks to them I feel safe and confident not only of the car I purchased but also in the people I bought it from! Read more