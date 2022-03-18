Ed Martin Nissan
Customer Reviews of Ed Martin Nissan
A VERY Happy Camper Here
by 03/18/2022on
A VERY happy camper here! Bruce Kelley and Mark Crouse were awesome! Stellar service! Bruce Kelley did an awesome job getting me hooked up with my new 2022 Kicks SR. I had purchased a 2020 Rogue Sport S AWD in December 2020, and although I liked the car I really didn't love it. (I had recently moved from Noblesville to Elwood and was a little skittish about how bad driving around town would be with my 2018 Kicks since it was FWD. Well, suffice to say that although the Sport was equipped with AWD, it just didn't "fit" me. I missed my small car. After having gone through 2 pretty horrendous winters here, I realized that the city does a pretty good job keeping up with the nasty white stuff and I drive mostly in town so I truly panicked unnecessarily. Today Bruce and Mark were fully capable and did a great job getting me back home into the right car I truly love and enjoy driving. It was well worth the long drive to see them and get this all resolved. Kudos to everyone for an amazingly easy transition!
High Five, Russ!
by 08/03/2021on
I bought a new car from this dealership & sales rep just two months ago. I came back after someone totaled that car. Russ really came through with helping me get another like my totaled one. Thank you very much Russ for all your help. 👍😊
Fantastic Experience
by 11/20/2014on
My fiance and I recently had a car break down and unexpectedly were in the market to purchase a new car. We knew that our budget was very limited and we were prepared for a long and drawn out battle with the used car dealers to get what we wanted for the price we could pay. We went to dealership after dealership and talked to what felt like hundreds of people online, on the phone, and in person. When we contacted Jay Oberst (our salesman) at Ed Martin Nissan though, we automatically knew that this was the right person to work with. Jay was very straightforward and honest recommending cars that were in or below our budget that still met all of our other criteria (miles, mpg, features). He even got the sales manager Matt Stienbrink involved to ensure that we would get the right financing before we even walked in the door. When we got there he had our top 3 choices lined up for us to look at and compare. The best part about it is that he was 100% focused on our needs and not how much commission he was going to make from the sale. We ended up with the lowest price car of the three and he never even tried to change our minds because he wanted for us to be happy with our choice. Once that process was finished Matt took over and brought in Madision (I forget her last name) to finish the financing. Not only did they make sure that we were approved but they also got us an interest rate far below what anyone else had offered. Overall, I can honestly say after going through this process I will never buy a car from any one else. In my life I have purchased many cars and have never had such an easy process. There was no pressure, no haggling, and most of all no pushy sales people trying to spend my money. I have worked in customer service for the last 13 years and give this dealership (especially Jay, Matt, and Madison) a standing ovation for their service!!!!! Thanks to them I feel safe and confident not only of the car I purchased but also in the people I bought it from!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
small dent
by 06/12/2014on
I had a small dent in the passanger door of my new truck. They did as they said they could do and removed it with absolutly no sign of where it was originaly. Great Job!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Nissan Sentra engine replacement
by 06/03/2014on
Engine and odometer were replaced under warranty at 91K. Dealer did a great job setting me up with a LKQ replacement engine under Zurich Insurance. Engine runs smooth and quiet now with full power. Dealer was helpful during this process and extended loaner vehicle beyond tight insurance schedule. There was some delay getting Zurich to inspect the vehicle and make the call to replace the engine.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Dealership made of Great People
by 05/28/2014on
I have purchased 5 vehicles from Ed Martin Nissan in the past 3.5 years and still own three of them. The Sales staff and Service Staff have always treated me politely and with respect.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Terrific service
by 05/12/2014on
The staff always makes you feel like family. First concern is always the integrity of the service recommendations to keep you on the road and safe.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great experience
by 05/12/2014on
Had a great buying experience. Salesman Omar S respected us and our time. He made sure all aspects were covered and followed up with us to see if there were any remaining issues. The office staff was very efficient and made quick work of the paper work.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Very satisfied
by 05/10/2014on
The dealership is the best in town for everything. I will always do business with and recommend others. Very very satisfied.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
recall & oil change
by 05/07/2014on
Excellent service as usual!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
2004 Altima
by 05/05/2014on
Great job as always! The entire team is great!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Oil change
by 05/04/2014on
Always receive great service.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Fantastic service
by 04/21/2014on
I was very pleased once again with the service work I recently had done at Ed Martin Nissan. Everyone the service department is professional, friendly, and helpful. I recommend them to everyone I can!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Good job!
by 04/21/2014on
Dropped of the car in the morning with a list of issues. All repairs completed the same day and picked up my husband so he could reclaim the car. We are happy.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent service
by 04/05/2014on
Excellent service i will continue to get my car services from you all. Thanks again!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Evaluation of Service Rendered
by 04/05/2014on
I found the employees and Joe K to be very friendly , helpful , knowledgeable and curtious .
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
First oil change
by 04/03/2014on
My first oil change on my Altima was complimentary! Service writer was very knowledgeable and helpful, Answered all my questions!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
tcodarmaz 3-21-14
by 03/22/2014on
Service people are always very friendly and efficient. I enjoy having service done here. I wouldn't go anywhere else.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
True Customer Service Is Making It Right When There Are Problems
by 03/19/2014on
I recently took in my car for what I thought was just a resurfacing of the rotors based on recommendation from my last service visit. But, found out that the problem was mis-diagnosed from my previous visit. The service manager, Kevin, informed me that the work performed on right front wheel mount was not done correctly. The fact that he owned up to this AND said everything was covered under warranty, which included a rental free of charge, truly embodies "Customer Service." No excuses where made, he just "made it right!" Customer for life.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
excellent service as usual
by 03/14/2014on
As usual the service coordinated by Adam and Jenny in the service center was awesome, they addressed all my issues and fixed everything even quicker than they estimated. Thanks to Ed Martin Nissan for the great employee staff !
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Great Job
by 03/10/2014on
As usual, PJ and the crew at Ed Martin Nissan took care of me and our car very well. Always a pleasure doing business with the Service Department at Ed Martin Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
- Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
- Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
- Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
