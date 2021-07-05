Customer Reviews of Ed Martin Acura
Dealership that cheats!
This dealership is a joke like most of the others. We agreed upon a price. I was supposed to come in to sign papers. Then they increased the price. Unscrupulous and dishonest. Very frequently used trick by car dealerships. Don’t fall for it!
Class
This dealership has class. Just bought 2015 MDX. Sales experience was easy, efficient and unpressured. Little, if any, haggling necessary as the prices are very competitive. Many thanks to Bob the sales manager and Karen the sales person.
Maintenance Oil Change
Excellent service! Got me in and out on time for my appointment! Great crew! Thanks!
service edmartin acura 5/21/2014
service environment & service itself was excellent
Batting 1,000
An honest caring & connection by the employees of Ed Martin Acura has continued to impress me ever since Day One. On this occasion, while I was waiting a few minutes at the end of my service for my car to come back from being washed, the service tech Thomas came over to where I was and he started up a very nice conversation -- which turned out to be an exceptionally pleasant way to pass the time!
Ed Martin's the Best!
I've bought a lot of cars over the years and Ed Martin is absolutely the easiest car dealer I have ever worked with. I purchased a 2014 MDX from Randy S., the Internet Sales Manager, last week and I was in and out of the dealership within 2 hours and picked up the MDX the next day. Of course, I did all my research before I contacted the dealer and I knew exactly what I wanted and the price I wanted to pay. Randy and Dan (the F & I Rep.) were great to work with and was I was very impressed with the entire dealership. This is the second Acura I've purchased from Ed Martin and I will be buying another Acura (TLX) later this year. Based on my previous experiences, they will do everything possible to be the dealer that wins my business again, and I'll walk out with another Acura. I huge thank you to the entire Ed Martin Acura team, for being such a great dealer and making the purchase an enjoyable experience.
Nice job
Everything went great. Thanks
Always good service
Service dept. is excellent. They address me and my car problems in a timely and courteous fashion every time. Joe went above and beyond with delving into the problem, giving me an estimate and following through. The car was serviced and shined. Thank you. It makes a difference when considering our next purchase. I recommend this dealership because of the service dept.
Car visit
I had some items installed on my vehicle and it looks great and the gentleman who explained things to me that morning was very efficient.
excellent service
Nancy and Jimmy were awesome! Very personable/professional and had excellent follow through and customer service.
MDX - Great Vehicle
Keep up with your maintenance schedule and you will enjoy extended mileage with your vehicle.
Sustained Excellence
Although my Acura vehicles required infrequent service I have found Ed Martin Acura to be an outstanding dealership for service. First they make every effort to meet my schedule. Second, their estimates are accurate and the service advisors are all personable, friendly, knowledgeable, and efficient, and third, they meet or beat their estimates in both price and time required to complete the work. It doesn't get any better than that.
Ed Martin Acura Service Is Great
I really enjoy taking my car to Ed Martin Acura when my TL needs service. The waiting area is clean and top notch and the people are great. I always look forward to spending a morning or afternoon there while they service my car.
Best customer service in town!
Prompt service, friendly, knowledgeable staff, they do not miss a beat. I have referred many people to Ed Martin and they have all been very pleased with service and sales staff.
Ed Martin does it again
I just bought my forth TL from them. They always give me a good deal.Great people to work with.
Easy Process & No Sales Pressure!
I was VERY pleased with my first experience buying a car from Ed Martin Acura. I have shopped other Ed Martin dealerships before, but have never owned an Acura before today. Randy S. took care of the price negotiation via email in advance of my visit (as I'd requested) and was very attentive and helpful when I arrived at the dealership; definitely no sales pressure from him while we checked the car features (at length!) and asked lots of questions. Bob, the business manager, had us in & out of the paperwork process quicker than any other car buying experience in my memory; he was super-nice and did not press us regarding the add-on warranties, etc. Overall, it was a smooth process and we got the price we wanted!
Repeat Customer Because of Overall Exceptional Service
Just purchased an MDX and still have my TSX, which I love but it doesn't have enough room for our travels. Every part of the experience at Ed Martin Acura has been superb! I normally would have 'checked out' every SUV made to be sure I was buying the one I 'liked' the best, but the great experience I had with Randy S., the Internet Sales Manager, and the entire rest of the staff kept me from visiting ANY other dealership to check out their SUV stock. Another exceptional experience!!!!
Exceptional Dealer
I purchased my 2013 Acura RDX in August 2012. Ed Martin Acura is truly the first rate dealer. Sales Consultant Mr. Tom Higgins is a great person to work with. After agreeing upon the purchasing price, Tom and Bob (Manager) worked out a reasonable trade-in price for my old car. The entire buying experience has been very pleasant. There is not a single sales pressure, only helpfulness. I highly recommend this dealer to friends and family.
Easy to work with
Bought my 2012 Mdx on 7/30/12. Got an Internet offer all he work one over th phone. Went o dealership and walked away with my new mdx in 2hrs. Sales men did excellent job. Finance mgr tried some hooking up extended warranty with some third party n d GAP. Quoted acuracare plan 2 times higher Han the actual price. Didn't buy extended plan.
Great work.
Just got a new TL and a new MDX at Ed Martin Friday. Salesman Bernie took great care of us and Finance Manager Bob did a good job with all of the paperwork. I'll be back. They are on their game.
Ed Martin Delivers
Ed Martin Acura exceeded my expectations with the purchase of my 2012 TL. Bert was a great salesman. He went over all the features on the TL Advance. Gabe worked hard to get me top dollar for my 2012 BMW trade. Bob was excellent with the closing documents. The entire process was easy. Ed Martin Acura cared about me as a customer. The entire staff made me feel special. I will always be an Ed Martin Acura customer!
