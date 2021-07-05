5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I've bought a lot of cars over the years and Ed Martin is absolutely the easiest car dealer I have ever worked with. I purchased a 2014 MDX from Randy S., the Internet Sales Manager, last week and I was in and out of the dealership within 2 hours and picked up the MDX the next day. Of course, I did all my research before I contacted the dealer and I knew exactly what I wanted and the price I wanted to pay. Randy and Dan (the F & I Rep.) were great to work with and was I was very impressed with the entire dealership. This is the second Acura I've purchased from Ed Martin and I will be buying another Acura (TLX) later this year. Based on my previous experiences, they will do everything possible to be the dealer that wins my business again, and I'll walk out with another Acura. I huge thank you to the entire Ed Martin Acura team, for being such a great dealer and making the purchase an enjoyable experience. Read more