5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

We found online the gently used Q3 that we had been looking for for our daughter. I live in Cincinnati, so I took a chance that the car would meet my expectations in person and drove two hours to check it out in person. the car was great, and after dealing with some out of state buy issues, Stephen Ciravolo made the experience worthwhile. In the end we got the car we had been looking for at a price we felt was fair. Read more