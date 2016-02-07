Andy Mohr Nissan
Customer Reviews of Andy Mohr Nissan
Unsavory Sales Tactics
by 07/02/2016on
Beware this dealerships sales tactics. I purchased a Used Car from this location. During the purchasing process, the dealership used several unsavory tactics. They tried to charge me $500 for a VIN window etching upgrade that can be done yourself for $25. I later found out that the vehicle already had VIN etching. There were several mistakes made during the paperwork which I have seen before at low quality dealerships. Things such as the wrong price entered on the contract and forgetting that the car came with a warranty and trying to sell me one. Finally, I paid a $200 documentation fee to cover any document processing they had to be done. I was also charged a $40 Title Fee to cover the cost of the Title transfer at the BMV. I later received the Title application from the dealership in the mail. I called them and they told me that I had to pay for the Title transfer myself in direct contradiction to what I was told when I approved this charge. Even the person at the BMV was confused as the dealership normally handles this process and pays this fee. I would avoid this dealership but if you must deal with them, bring someone experienced at buying cars and triple check every number they give you.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Tim M - Outstanding Salesman
by 09/27/2014on
I went to Andy Mohr today for a new car. I was lucky enough to work with Tim M. I have purchased several cars over the years and I have always felt pressured. I've worked with dealers who have told me what a great deal I'm getting, even though it was clear I was overpaying and the car was crap. I wish I could give TIM M a 10 star rating. I have never felt so comfortable with a sales person. He was ZERO pressure. He listened to what I wanted and did his best to help me get into the monthly payment I wanted. He was patient with me and my constant "changing of my mind" on color etc. He kept a professional attitude throughout the process. He also worked very quickly to get numbers together for me. Unfortunately, we didn't make a deal today. I have to pay my current car down a little more, so not Tim's fault. However, because of the out of this world service I received from Tim, I will never buy from another dealer. ***Tim M has my business for life.*** Thank you for all your help Tim. You are the best!!! Jodi P
Wonderful Experience
by 09/17/2014on
I really was impressed with the service that I got at Andy Mohr Nissan. I worked with Rick S there and he was VERY helpful and willing to go way beyond for my family and I. I have bought several cars in the past but from now on I will go through Rick and Andy Mohr! I have already referred several people.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Attentive/Awesome Service
by 09/16/2014on
Andy Mohr Nissan did a wonderful job helping me find a new vechile. The staff are very friendly and make you feel at ease. Rick is great at helping you figure out what car is the right fit for you. He listens to your concerns, and then he tries to find a solution that will fit you. He made the whole car buying process so much simplier and easy. The whole team from when I first arrived to when I left did such a wonderful job for me. Ill definetly be back to purchase again in the future. I would recommend this dealership to anyone that is in search of looking for a great car. Great Job Andy Mohr Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Andy Mohr Nissan--Rick S
by 09/16/2014on
I had an exceptional experience at andy mohr nissan. the sales professional that assisted me created the best car buying experience that i have ever had. he didnt attempt to hard sell me anything and was anything but pushy. I am actually quite shocked how patient he was with me as I looked at and requested quotes for close to 15-20 vehicle models and submodels. Not once did I feel pressured to make a sudden or irrational decision. He took the list of desires along with my financial budget and smoothly aided me in finding the perfect vehicle for me. even after i found what i consider my dream car when it came to putting together the pricing/financial side of the situation did meet anything but calm open minded help from the gentlemen. And best of all, he made the car buying experience actually fun! whereas every other time i have bought a car in my life had been stressful. Andymohr Nissan was actually the 2nd dealership i visited that day i bought my car. The first was Ray Skillman and let me tell you, not only did the salesman focus all his energy into trying to sell me 1 vehicle and 1 particular vehicle only, it was extremely over priced. I asked for him to show me all of the vehicles at the dealership around a $300 a month payment and he told me out of all of the ray skillman locations the only one he could show me was a 2009 pontiac vibe with 44,000 miles on it. The positive was that he did let me test drive the vehicle for the afternoon upon returning and me telling him i was not interested in the vehicle, he suddenly said he would drop the price of the vehicle $2000. Yea that definitely didnt add up. My biggest beef with how skillmain did business was that upon my hesitation to give them my personal information so they could even get a quote on a vehicle for me, They said dont worry sir we will not send your information to a bunch of banks, or "shotgunning" your info as the gentlement deliberately called it. Over the next week I recieved literally 17 bank statements due to that salesman sending my info to every bank they do business with. he lied to my face and hit my credit in the process. Andy Mohr and Ray Skillman are night and day. Andy mohr and specifically rick stratton made me feel like i was "chopping it up" with a friend in the process i happened to be buying a car. I will only go to Andy Mohr and specifically Rick for all of my future vehicle needs. Thanks again, Rick.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
They answered all my questions
by 09/15/2014on
I had looked for a Maxima on line and came up with the best price at Andy Mohr nissan on Lafayette Rd. I submitted a question on their web site and was promptly answered by their guy. My only question at first was "Is the price correct?" the sales guy promptly replied with a big yes. So I made an appointment. i was made very comfortable with the entire sale of my Maxima. I will recommend this dealership to all who are looking for a Nissan.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
typical dealer [violative content deleted]
by 10/22/2011on
Made phone call to ask if a particular vehicle was in stock, salesman said yes it is come on in and emailed me an attractive price. Got there and they did not have it. Excuse was we have a similar vehicle to show you and we can locate anything. Actual price was much higher than his email due to dealer fees and mandatory dealer options not disclosed up-front. We walked, will not return here.
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
If you are looking for good customer service, look elsewhere!
by 01/14/2008on
I purchased a 2008 Nissan Rogue in November 2007. I primarily dealt with their internet sales manager, Jeff, who was very accommodating and customer oriented (Thankfully Jeff no longer works for Andy Mohr). Per Indiana law, I was told that I would receive all of my registration paperwork for my new vehicle within 30 days. I received my paperwork 50 days later. When I questioned the general manager Rick about their negligence in getting my paperwork to me in a timely manner, he became very defensive. He said it was not his fault that the paperwork was delayed. He basically stated that it was my problem and if I was penalized by the BMV to just deal with it. He refused to tell me the name of his superior. I spoke with the title clerk Cassandra who revealed that she didn't mail the paperwork out until December 18th--well beyond the 30 day window! Overall the general manager's lack of customer service skills lost him a would-be loyal Nissan owner. I probably would have been better off going to Tom Wood or Ed Martin Nissan. It is quite obvious that customer service and customer satisfaction is not the goal of Andy Mohr Nissan. I will not return for any car servicing or scheduled maintenance--I will travel further to get better service. I applaud and reward good service with repeat service and recommendations to friends. I cannot honestly subject those who I know and respect to this type of treatment. I love my Rogue, but I cannot tolerate the dealership because the management is a reflection of the overall dealership!