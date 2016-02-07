5 out of 5 stars sales Rating

I had an exceptional experience at andy mohr nissan. the sales professional that assisted me created the best car buying experience that i have ever had. he didnt attempt to hard sell me anything and was anything but pushy. I am actually quite shocked how patient he was with me as I looked at and requested quotes for close to 15-20 vehicle models and submodels. Not once did I feel pressured to make a sudden or irrational decision. He took the list of desires along with my financial budget and smoothly aided me in finding the perfect vehicle for me. even after i found what i consider my dream car when it came to putting together the pricing/financial side of the situation did meet anything but calm open minded help from the gentlemen. And best of all, he made the car buying experience actually fun! whereas every other time i have bought a car in my life had been stressful. Andymohr Nissan was actually the 2nd dealership i visited that day i bought my car. The first was Ray Skillman and let me tell you, not only did the salesman focus all his energy into trying to sell me 1 vehicle and 1 particular vehicle only, it was extremely over priced. I asked for him to show me all of the vehicles at the dealership around a $300 a month payment and he told me out of all of the ray skillman locations the only one he could show me was a 2009 pontiac vibe with 44,000 miles on it. The positive was that he did let me test drive the vehicle for the afternoon upon returning and me telling him i was not interested in the vehicle, he suddenly said he would drop the price of the vehicle $2000. Yea that definitely didnt add up. My biggest beef with how skillmain did business was that upon my hesitation to give them my personal information so they could even get a quote on a vehicle for me, They said dont worry sir we will not send your information to a bunch of banks, or "shotgunning" your info as the gentlement deliberately called it. Over the next week I recieved literally 17 bank statements due to that salesman sending my info to every bank they do business with. he lied to my face and hit my credit in the process. Andy Mohr and Ray Skillman are night and day. Andy mohr and specifically rick stratton made me feel like i was "chopping it up" with a friend in the process i happened to be buying a car. I will only go to Andy Mohr and specifically Rick for all of my future vehicle needs. Thanks again, Rick. Read more