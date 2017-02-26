Tom Wood Volkswagen
Customer Reviews of Tom Wood Volkswagen
Loved the staff
by 02/26/2017on
I came in with advanced request of what car I was looking at -the negotiation was fun and my sales man Stefan was great. The only piece that took a really long time was checking out with finance -but I enjoyed meeting some of the other team members as I waited.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Not Applicable
Great dealership!!!
by 02/12/2017on
I bought my new chrysler 200 2015 from them and I love this ride. Kenny is one their best salesman He took good care me. Got a lifetime free car wash and free first oil change. I definitely recommend this place to anyone looking for a new car!!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent experience!
by 01/16/2017on
My husband and I had a great experience at Tom Wood Volkswagen. Our salesman Kenny Scott was hands down the best person we worked with while car hunting. He was extremely friendly, helpful, knowledgable, and went out of his way to make sure we were comfortable every step of the way. He truly made our first car buying experience a great one, and we will definitely be going back to him for our next one. Tom Wood Volkswagen had great pricing on their vehicles and everyone else on the staff we came in contact with was also helpful and friendly. We would definitely highly recommend Tom Wood Volkswagen and especially Kenny Scott if you're in the car market!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Excellent Customer Service!
by 12/09/2016on
Excellent customer service! I am pleased with my purchase and I feel I got what I wanted! Kenny Scott is a great salesman. Very attentive, personable but not pushy. He works hard to get you in the car of your choice and considering I originally started looking in August the fact that he kept in touch until I was ready is a very nice touch!
Great Car Buying Experience
by 12/07/2016on
We found the Golf GTI we were shopping for on Tom Wood's website. The website was easy to use with excellent pictures of the GTI. We contacted Kenny Scott a sales agent at the dealership and he quickly and convienently scheduled a test drive for us on a Saturday afternoon. The test drive went well and we quickly struck a fair deal which included my trade-in. While waiting, my girlfriend wondered the lot and found a certified pre-owned Beetle that she couldn't live without. Suddenly, Kenny had two deals and two trade-ins to work with. My girlfriend got a good deal for the Beetle and her trade-in. Her financing was more complicated but Kenny and the dealership sailed through it and got her a good rate that made the car affordable. We drove off with two new certified pre-owned cars with all but a few details attended too. Those details were quickly attended to the following Monday. Overall, it was a very good experience dealing with sales, financing and management. I would recommend the dealership to anyone looking for a new or used Volkswagen.
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
All Star Performance
by 08/20/2016on
We bought a 2013 Tiguan from salesman Kenny Scott. He was genuine, helpful and listened to our needs. We arrived late on Friday and Kenny, Stephen Adams and the entire Tom Wood Volkswagen staff worked past hours to help us complete the purchase of this great SUV. GREAT BUYING EXPERIENCE!!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
The Best Experience I've Ever Had
by 07/21/2014on
I have never experienced such a wonderful car purchasing experience. I was truly in a super difficult situation with the car I currently had. I didn't think I had any way to figure out how to get a reliable car that would be affordable. Matt K at Tom Wood VW on 96th in Indianapolis came to my rescue and got me a great car that is the nicest thing I have ever driven and at a more reasonable price than I could have ever imagined. Matt's straight forward honesty was something I valued the most during my experience and he was also working with another customer at the same time and flipped my situation from stress and anxiety to excitement and contentment in such a short amount of time. The other customer and I enjoyed our waiting time and discussed with each other how great Matt is. I will never buy another car from anyone else and I will only tell people to go to him for a new car. He will never know how much I appreciate his hard, honest, noteworthy, and compassionate work. I feel like the luckiest person in the world! Thank you Matt K!
fabulous sales, service, and of course, product
by 07/20/2014on
from the beginning, my experience with tom wood vw has been more than great! anya is an open and honest salesperson, and everyone with whom i've been in contact has been professional, top notch. my eos is my most favorite item i've ever owned. highly recommend this dealer and product!
- Recommend this dealer? Yes
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
Outstanding Experience
by 07/13/2014on
I walked into Tom Wood looking for a specific car, naturally it wasn't available. My luck. I left angry, checked a few other lots, and went back. As soon as I walked in, Anya, the saleswoman that I was talking to let me know that her and her staff were already working on getting me a deal worked out. They had no idea I was coming back. They got me an incredible car at a great price. I feel very confident with my purchase and how it was handled. I can only assume the bad reviews are for people looking to get something for nothing. Good luck with that in the car world.
Find Somewhere Else to buy your VW
by 05/26/2013on
We leased a vehicle from Tom Wood VW a few years ago. We were told at that time "No problem turning the vehicle in early if you want to get another VW, VW's hold there value and they love to keep customers". Well two weeks ago we returned to swap our lease 8 months early because of life changes - we just wanted the exact same car, with more options, and to renew our lease. The same Sales Manager "Dave" attempted to help us again, played the "I'm your friend" card again and again. My favorite line was "Let me dispel some rumors, the numbers someone else told you they would give you for your car are a lie, and not possible. When your ready to purchase a car, I'm here to help, but what you want isn't possible." Well, Dave, was a disrespectful GM as well as full of himself. 1 hour after walking out I located the exact car (features and color) myself two hours away in Ohio. After a few phone calls we were on our way to Ohio to get the exact car under the exact terms we wanted - the car that Dave said "No one can do that for you, I'm already giving you a net deal." Sadly our sales man was wonderful and I wish we could have bought from him - however they are limited to what they can do by the Sales Managers and in this case, Dave lost a sale for a great sales guy, as well as lost a Customer for life, and caused this review to be written. I would recommend anyone looking to purchase a VW look to the east just inside Ohio for a VW dealership!
- Recommend this dealer? No
- Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
- Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
Stay Away!
by 01/16/2010on
Christian Wilson, salesman @ VW in Carmel, IN., is a typical car salesman. Everything that comes out of his mouth does not have a shred of truth to it. His bottom line is to sell the car. He says what he thinks you want to hear, promises anything and is not all knowledgable. He sold my niece the car she had always wanted. It has been nothing but problem after problem starting 3 weeks after she drove it home. He was pushy & aggressive with her from day one and somehow managed to find the car she wanted "somewhere," although he said it had been on the lot for a few months, she never saw it on the lot in the several times she had been to the dealership. He told her to look online for car insurance. We did so,only to find outrageous prices. When we told him this the look on his face spoke volumes. He had no clue. He assured us that the car had some of the original warranty left. But! failed to tell us that the warranty expired in a few weeks! He never produced the date of inception on this car no matter how many times I asked for it. Later, it was produced in a matter of minutes, when I demanded it from the new car manager. His manager, David Lowe, is of the same caliber as Mr. Wilson. He is condescending and just plain rude. He speaks no truths and will lie to your face and has no intention at all of being honest and fair when it comes to making a bad situation right. I take full responsibility for going through with the sale, although, my instincts told me not to trust Christian Wilson. But, he has made a young girl's first car purchase a nightmare and has provided nothing but bad memories for her and the car she has always wanted. Do Not Shop with this Dealership.