1 out of 5 stars sales Rating

Christian Wilson, salesman @ VW in Carmel, IN., is a typical car salesman. Everything that comes out of his mouth does not have a shred of truth to it. His bottom line is to sell the car. He says what he thinks you want to hear, promises anything and is not all knowledgable. He sold my niece the car she had always wanted. It has been nothing but problem after problem starting 3 weeks after she drove it home. He was pushy & aggressive with her from day one and somehow managed to find the car she wanted "somewhere," although he said it had been on the lot for a few months, she never saw it on the lot in the several times she had been to the dealership. He told her to look online for car insurance. We did so,only to find outrageous prices. When we told him this the look on his face spoke volumes. He had no clue. He assured us that the car had some of the original warranty left. But! failed to tell us that the warranty expired in a few weeks! He never produced the date of inception on this car no matter how many times I asked for it. Later, it was produced in a matter of minutes, when I demanded it from the new car manager. His manager, David Lowe, is of the same caliber as Mr. Wilson. He is condescending and just plain rude. He speaks no truths and will lie to your face and has no intention at all of being honest and fair when it comes to making a bad situation right. I take full responsibility for going through with the sale, although, my instincts told me not to trust Christian Wilson. But, he has made a young girl's first car purchase a nightmare and has provided nothing but bad memories for her and the car she has always wanted. Do Not Shop with this Dealership. Read more