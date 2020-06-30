sales Rating

November 2008, I was looking at used cars. I've been looking at cars for over a year, kinda knew what I wanted. Saw this car on their site at $17.5 and now it was down to $12.4, I knew it was time for me to take a chance to purchase. When I went to dealership, was greeted by a non-pressurizing salesman who just wanted to get me to test drive the car I was looking at, within 15 minutes I was test driving car on my own for the rest of my workday (went on lunch hour). I knew I wanted car immediately, but knew financing me during the bank lending crisis would be a challenge. They did get me financing, not within the interest rate I wanted to pay, but was reasonable for me for now. The price was in my range and for the type of vehicle it was a decent price, I wanted to pay $400 less but manager, Larry, would not budge said they were already not making money on the car, which I could somewhat believe after all my researching within the last year. At signing, I noticed a $400 charge for a dealership VIP package which included first three oil changes free and other minor discounts, so I figured that averaged about $100 value to me, then it included free car washes at dealership when wash was open, I figured only living & working blocks from the dealership that was worth it, so I agreed to pay. Then they added a $500 financing fee on top, saying it costs them this much to get the finance company to approve me, I knew the condition of the industry and I knew my credit score/history, and the finance manager DID do a good fast job of getting the deal done, so I agreed to pay this amount also. This was a certified 1 yr old vehicle with almost 50K miles, so I knew I had a little warranty but wanted more protection, asked about the extended warranty, she gave me all papers to read about it and the price/quotes on payment change so I could think about it over weekend. I wanted it but knew I didn't want my payment over a certain payment amount. I also figured the extended warranty industry was just as bad off as the car selling industry so knew they could bargain with me. The finance manager got the extended warranty company or themselves to take almost $1000 off the price of warranty, so I took it too! I was then feeling more confident in my purchase. I had the car looked at my by local mechanic, found out car was in good shape besides the tires, a skid plate was missing and the tire rod ends. I had my experience with tire rod ends and new expensive costs and the car would shake between 5-40 mph and I thought it maybe tie rod ends. I went to see Larry, manager, the next day (Sat) he said the certified warranty should have looked this over and they will replace skid plate for me and tie rod ends the following week. I got skid plate put on but they neglected to replace the tire rod ends. I told Larry I expected this to be done, he was hesitant I think because it had to come out of their budget to replace, but he told me they would & I needed him to keep his word, HE DID KEEP HIS WORD and they replaced tie rod ends for me. Still didn't get rid of the shaking, but I figured we could work on this later with service dept, we drove it around and it didn't do it when mechanic was in the car, go figure, but mechanic said he thought might be transmission related and since that was covered under warranty I figured I would get it looked as as soon as I can. Over all, my purchase took 3 days total, my service satisfaction was done within the week. They were all very nice, courteous, returned my calls promptly and was very professional. Now granted, the industry is in the dumps and they probably really really needed to sell a car on their books (which is what Larry said to me why I was getting such low price) but overall I left the dealership Fully Satisfied and Felt like the Manager Larry really cared about me and my satisfaction with the deal. You don't find this often at a dealership, I was very surprised and have told all I know that it was the Be Read more