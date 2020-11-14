service Rating

Yes, the title of the review is correct. My beloved Mazda Protégé started overheating on the way home from work. The dealership that has performed service since the car was new was not going to be an option under the situation. The Skillman Service team has performed maintenance and repairs on my Yukon for years with excellent results. I figured that I would stop by and see if they could help in my emergency situation. What followed was customer service to the highest degree. Kevin Dilks the service advisor explained that he could not look at the car that evening but could the following morning. Kevin then offered a courtesy car while the Protégé was being diagnosed at no charge. Needless to say, I was extremely grateful with that suggestion. That did resolve my immediate transportation need and would have been pleased with anything that was provided. I sure did not expect a 2015 Chevy Cruze with under 1000 miles. Please keep in mind this is a 13 year old Mazda being serviced at a Chevy dealership. Upon the initial inspection the service technician could not repeat the overheating issue. Both he and Kevin were not comfortable with returning the car to me and requested additional time to see if the problem would return later in the day. Kevin instructed me to continue driving the courtesy car until they were sure what the issue was and what would be required to complete the repair. Later in the afternoon it was confirmed the issue was a sticking thermostat. I suspected that was the problem and had done some research on my own to estimate the repair cost. The estimate and ultimate charge was right in the middle of the low and high figures on the internet. So, let's recap a bit. I was provided a car at no charge, both the service tech and the service advisor were adamant the repair be completed correctly and this all came at a repair cost in line with the national average. Quite clearly, customer service is number one in Ray Skillman's business model. I will go out of my way to support this business because they went out of their way to support me. Sincerely, Joe Riley Read more