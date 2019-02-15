Ray Skillman Auto Center Buick GMC

Ray Skillman Auto Center Buick GMC

8424 Us 31 S, Indianapolis, IN 46227
(888) 581-4540
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Saturday
9:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Customer Reviews of Ray Skillman Auto Center Buick GMC

5.0
Overall Rating
(2)
Recommend: Yes (2) No (0)
service Rating

Warranty Work

by CDCAMEL6 on 02/15/2019

Always top notch people and service.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Oil change

by Lauren Cram on 01/04/2019

Great service department.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Service department

by Mellayella on 09/08/2017

Always have a wonderful experience at the service center for oil changes and any other issues I may have with my vehicle pleasure working with all of the employees in this department

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great customer service

by kathyhetzler on 09/01/2017

Everyone is very friendly and willing to help out in any way possible. The service on the vehicle is always top notch. You will not be disappointed.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
sales Rating

Deception and wasted time

by TiredRN on 08/17/2017

Corresponded repeatedly with Jarred Riddle about this vehicle. After driving 45 minutes to see it, he informed me it had been sold days prior and he didn't want to tell me so I would still come in. He offered to show me a more expensive vehicle with fewer of the options I asked for, which only served as further insult. Very shady and very unapologetic after admitting his deceit. I'll go pay triple before I spend a cent here.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

BEST Shopping Experience in my 40+ years of buying vehicles!

by CMC on 07/16/2017

Looking for the "right" vehicle, can be difficult. From the moment we were greeted by Alec Jordan, to working with his Team Leader/Sales Agent, Jason Clark, and hearing about some service specifics by Service Adviser, Roy Potter Jr., to finalizing the purchase contract with Financing Agent, Chris Fischer, we couldn't have been treated better. We left with a confidence this TEAM at RAY SKILLMAN will be there to "make it right"! Having been through the car buying process many times, I can personally say I have NEVER experienced anything like the patience, respect, and going above-and-beyond actions of these RAY SKILLMAN associates. Looking forward to many wonderful trips/miles in our 2012 Enclave! Thank-you AGAIN!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes

service Rating

Peggie meyer

by Pmcop2001 on 05/20/2017

It was great! That always treat you like family. I live in Louisville Ky and will drive 2 hr just to have my car serviced that's how much I trust the best service. I will buy my next can from you. Thanks for being the people and friend you are 😘 Peggie Meyer!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Ernie yeager

by Ernieyeager on 05/15/2017

John was very helpful. Advocated for us on a couple of issues. Makes you feel like he was wanting us to have the best deal. Thanks!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
service Rating

Great work on my O2 sensor!

by Jdawg1911 on 04/05/2017

Got it done! My O2 sensor created an issue with my Verano! The technical support at Ray Skillman was awesome!

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

3 month car service

by gleitzp on 02/25/2017

I called ahead for an appointment with Gloria. She met me as I brought in my car. Gloria filled out the paperwork and as I waited the mechanic performed the inspection , added the necessary fluids, and washed my car. After I paid for the service, Gloria met me at my car and thanked me for coming.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? Yes
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? Yes
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes

service Rating

WASTE OF TIME AND MONEY

by jeff1980 on 02/26/2014

Based on the courtesy of the staff and the APPEARANCE that they were trying to help, I took my vehicle there several times. NOT ONE SINGLE TIME were they able to fix it on the first try. I had to return it to them every time. If you're looking for a very polite staff backed up by completely incompetent technitions, this is the service department for you.

  • Recommend this dealer? No
  • Were you satisfied with the quality of work performed on your vehicle? No
  • Did the dealership complete the work within the timeframe promised? No
  • Did the dealership provide you with an accurate quote of the work to be performed? Yes
  • Do you feel the price paid for service(s) was fair and appropriate? No
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? No
sales Rating

WONDERFUL car-buying experience, BEST people I have ever dealt with!

by 1919diesel on 08/03/2010

I had a great experience buying a GMC Terrain from Ray Skillman Buick-GMC. I get supplier pricing thru my employer, so no matter who I went to I would get the same price (better than Edmunds TMV, so I feel it's a very fair deal and no negotiating). We had been test driving sedans (Buick LaCrosse) and wandered across the showroom to look at the GMC Terrain crossover. After driving it we really liked it so decided to also look at it's twin, the Chevy Equinox. I figured the Chevy was cheaper and we didn't want options, so thought it made sense to go to the Chevy dealer next door. BIG MISTAKE! Test drove it and we were ready to buy, just needed to work out my trade value. Explained that I owed alot on our car so needed best price possible, since we were not going to negotiate price of new car due to supplier discount. The Chevy dealer jerked me around for almost 2 hours (played the game of not telling me how much my trade was worth, only telling me the difference.... c'mon, that's just stupid! Finally I got keys for my trade back and ran out of there, back to Ray Skillman. I t was like NIGHT and DAY.... Skillman are definitely the guys with the white hats compared to their neighbors. I told the young salesguy I was not playing games, just wanted a fair deal. Instead of mickey-mouse sales games they shot straight and INSTANTLY offered me $3,000 more for my trade than the other guys had!!! We were able to come to quick agreement on the trade value. The deal was done except for financing and they let us take the car home for the night without signing any papers. Went back the next day to close the deal, everyone was just as good to us as before. LOVE the car but most of all LOVED the experience of buying a new car without feeling like we were being manipulated, used and abused by the dealer. ALL of the individuals who work at Ray Skillman that my wife or I talked to were genuinely nice people, not phony or pushy or whatever typical schmooze you get from car dealers. NO, these folks at Skillman were real people who happen to treat their customers with dignity, respect, and HONESTY and INTEGRITY. Something I never expected to see CONSISTENTLY at a car dealer across all functions - salesman, sales manager, finance manager, all of them were straight shooters and fair, open and transparent. I will ALWAYS go back to Ray Skillman - not only has GM won me back as a customer with an excellent vehicle, but the Ray Skillman family of dealerships will get 100% of my new car business in future years.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
