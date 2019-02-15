sales Rating

I had a great experience buying a GMC Terrain from Ray Skillman Buick-GMC. I get supplier pricing thru my employer, so no matter who I went to I would get the same price (better than Edmunds TMV, so I feel it's a very fair deal and no negotiating). We had been test driving sedans (Buick LaCrosse) and wandered across the showroom to look at the GMC Terrain crossover. After driving it we really liked it so decided to also look at it's twin, the Chevy Equinox. I figured the Chevy was cheaper and we didn't want options, so thought it made sense to go to the Chevy dealer next door. BIG MISTAKE! Test drove it and we were ready to buy, just needed to work out my trade value. Explained that I owed alot on our car so needed best price possible, since we were not going to negotiate price of new car due to supplier discount. The Chevy dealer jerked me around for almost 2 hours (played the game of not telling me how much my trade was worth, only telling me the difference.... c'mon, that's just stupid! Finally I got keys for my trade back and ran out of there, back to Ray Skillman. I t was like NIGHT and DAY.... Skillman are definitely the guys with the white hats compared to their neighbors. I told the young salesguy I was not playing games, just wanted a fair deal. Instead of mickey-mouse sales games they shot straight and INSTANTLY offered me $3,000 more for my trade than the other guys had!!! We were able to come to quick agreement on the trade value. The deal was done except for financing and they let us take the car home for the night without signing any papers. Went back the next day to close the deal, everyone was just as good to us as before. LOVE the car but most of all LOVED the experience of buying a new car without feeling like we were being manipulated, used and abused by the dealer. ALL of the individuals who work at Ray Skillman that my wife or I talked to were genuinely nice people, not phony or pushy or whatever typical schmooze you get from car dealers. NO, these folks at Skillman were real people who happen to treat their customers with dignity, respect, and HONESTY and INTEGRITY. Something I never expected to see CONSISTENTLY at a car dealer across all functions - salesman, sales manager, finance manager, all of them were straight shooters and fair, open and transparent. I will ALWAYS go back to Ray Skillman - not only has GM won me back as a customer with an excellent vehicle, but the Ray Skillman family of dealerships will get 100% of my new car business in future years. Read more