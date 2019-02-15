Warranty Work
by 02/15/2019on
Always top notch people and service.
Oil change
by 01/04/2019on
Great service department.
Service department
by 09/08/2017on
Always have a wonderful experience at the service center for oil changes and any other issues I may have with my vehicle pleasure working with all of the employees in this department
Great customer service
by 09/01/2017on
Everyone is very friendly and willing to help out in any way possible. The service on the vehicle is always top notch. You will not be disappointed.
Deception and wasted time
by 08/17/2017on
Corresponded repeatedly with Jarred Riddle about this vehicle. After driving 45 minutes to see it, he informed me it had been sold days prior and he didn't want to tell me so I would still come in. He offered to show me a more expensive vehicle with fewer of the options I asked for, which only served as further insult. Very shady and very unapologetic after admitting his deceit. I'll go pay triple before I spend a cent here.
BEST Shopping Experience in my 40+ years of buying vehicles!
by 07/16/2017on
Looking for the "right" vehicle, can be difficult. From the moment we were greeted by Alec Jordan, to working with his Team Leader/Sales Agent, Jason Clark, and hearing about some service specifics by Service Adviser, Roy Potter Jr., to finalizing the purchase contract with Financing Agent, Chris Fischer, we couldn't have been treated better. We left with a confidence this TEAM at RAY SKILLMAN will be there to "make it right"! Having been through the car buying process many times, I can personally say I have NEVER experienced anything like the patience, respect, and going above-and-beyond actions of these RAY SKILLMAN associates. Looking forward to many wonderful trips/miles in our 2012 Enclave! Thank-you AGAIN!
Peggie meyer
by 05/20/2017on
It was great! That always treat you like family. I live in Louisville Ky and will drive 2 hr just to have my car serviced that's how much I trust the best service. I will buy my next can from you. Thanks for being the people and friend you are 😘 Peggie Meyer!
Ernie yeager
by 05/15/2017on
John was very helpful. Advocated for us on a couple of issues. Makes you feel like he was wanting us to have the best deal. Thanks!
Great work on my O2 sensor!
by 04/05/2017on
Got it done! My O2 sensor created an issue with my Verano! The technical support at Ray Skillman was awesome!
3 month car service
by 02/25/2017on
I called ahead for an appointment with Gloria. She met me as I brought in my car. Gloria filled out the paperwork and as I waited the mechanic performed the inspection , added the necessary fluids, and washed my car. After I paid for the service, Gloria met me at my car and thanked me for coming.
WASTE OF TIME AND MONEY
by 02/26/2014on
Based on the courtesy of the staff and the APPEARANCE that they were trying to help, I took my vehicle there several times. NOT ONE SINGLE TIME were they able to fix it on the first try. I had to return it to them every time. If you're looking for a very polite staff backed up by completely incompetent technitions, this is the service department for you.
WONDERFUL car-buying experience, BEST people I have ever dealt with!
by 08/03/2010on
I had a great experience buying a GMC Terrain from Ray Skillman Buick-GMC. I get supplier pricing thru my employer, so no matter who I went to I would get the same price (better than Edmunds TMV, so I feel it's a very fair deal and no negotiating). We had been test driving sedans (Buick LaCrosse) and wandered across the showroom to look at the GMC Terrain crossover. After driving it we really liked it so decided to also look at it's twin, the Chevy Equinox. I figured the Chevy was cheaper and we didn't want options, so thought it made sense to go to the Chevy dealer next door. BIG MISTAKE! Test drove it and we were ready to buy, just needed to work out my trade value. Explained that I owed alot on our car so needed best price possible, since we were not going to negotiate price of new car due to supplier discount. The Chevy dealer jerked me around for almost 2 hours (played the game of not telling me how much my trade was worth, only telling me the difference.... c'mon, that's just stupid! Finally I got keys for my trade back and ran out of there, back to Ray Skillman. I t was like NIGHT and DAY.... Skillman are definitely the guys with the white hats compared to their neighbors. I told the young salesguy I was not playing games, just wanted a fair deal. Instead of mickey-mouse sales games they shot straight and INSTANTLY offered me $3,000 more for my trade than the other guys had!!! We were able to come to quick agreement on the trade value. The deal was done except for financing and they let us take the car home for the night without signing any papers. Went back the next day to close the deal, everyone was just as good to us as before. LOVE the car but most of all LOVED the experience of buying a new car without feeling like we were being manipulated, used and abused by the dealer. ALL of the individuals who work at Ray Skillman that my wife or I talked to were genuinely nice people, not phony or pushy or whatever typical schmooze you get from car dealers. NO, these folks at Skillman were real people who happen to treat their customers with dignity, respect, and HONESTY and INTEGRITY. Something I never expected to see CONSISTENTLY at a car dealer across all functions - salesman, sales manager, finance manager, all of them were straight shooters and fair, open and transparent. I will ALWAYS go back to Ray Skillman - not only has GM won me back as a customer with an excellent vehicle, but the Ray Skillman family of dealerships will get 100% of my new car business in future years.
