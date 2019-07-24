sales Rating

I purchased a 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid after seeing it advertised on Edmunds.com. After sending in a request for information, I was very promptly contacted by Danielle Lovins. She was polite, very quickly got me the information I requested (more complete info on the car, carfax report, etc.), plus some additional information that was very helpful. I talked to her on the phone and she quickly established herself as helpful and friendly but not pushy. When I decided to come in and see the car, she came in on her day off to meet me, negotiated in a straight forward, relaxed fashion, without any of the gimmicks commonly associated with car salesmen. When they were unable to give me what I'd hoped to to get from a trade in, she even gave me advice about how I could potentially get more money for it via other options. I don't know what else to say - I got a very nice car for a fair price, was treated with respect , and the whole process was enjoyable. Danielle and O'Brien Toyota are a class act! Read more