2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid maintenance
by 07/24/2019on
Just finished the 40,000 mile maintenance at O’Brien Toyota. We purchased the car from O’Brien and all service has been done there. Our Avalon Hybrid has been extremely reliable with all service being scheduled maintenance. Only additional was a $25 software update to solve an issue related to radio that rebooted often. No problems with radio since then. Very happy with the professionalism of the service staff. Always polite and helpful.
Great service
by 07/03/2020on
Absolutely no complaints, make your appointment, get there they get you in on time, take care of you, go over anything that you have to go over with them, if you have any questions they’re there to help. Highly recommend them.
Awesome service
by 07/01/2020on
Dropped off my Lexus at O’Brien a little before scheduled time and they had the cars AC problem diagnosed and repaired much quicker than anticipated. Quality work with excellent communication at a very reasonable price!
In and out quickly
by 10/19/2019on
I just drove my car in for a quick check and l needed a new battery and did a change of wiper blades The entire vist took about 45 minutes and l was on my way.
Great service
by 10/07/2019on
Had the 15 K maintenance performed on my RAV 4. The service department team was friendly and the car was serviced in a timely manner. * No charge - car still under warranty. I recommend this device department.
1 Comments
Great service
by 10/07/2019on
Had the 15 K maintenance performed on my RAV 4. The service department team was friendly and the car was serviced in a timely manner. * No charge - car still under warranty. I recommend this device department.
1 Comments
Last RAV 4 service + 4Runner
by 09/27/2019on
Facility and svc people great. Two hiccups 1. Thought I was getting oil change and tire rotation on my last free service. Only got oil change. 2. Had a coupon for 4Runner rotation but got charged full freight. No big deal $5 but.....
2015 Toyota Avalon Hybrid maintenance
by 07/24/2019on
Just finished the 40,000 mile maintenance at O’Brien Toyota. We purchased the car from O’Brien and all service has been done there. Our Avalon Hybrid has been extremely reliable with all service being scheduled maintenance. Only additional was a $25 software update to solve an issue related to radio that rebooted often. No problems with radio since then. Very happy with the professionalism of the service staff. Always polite and helpful.
1 Comments
Great dealership
by 07/14/2018on
My first time buying a Toyota & these guys were the absolute best! The customer service was probably the best I've had anywhere in a long time. Nicholas Metzger restored my faith in car salesmen. No games or high pressure sales tactics & respected me as a car buyer not a 'woman car buyer'. I am a lifetime customer for sure! Thanks!
1 Comments
Awsome Service!
by 03/12/2018on
Amazing service! I have been to Tom Wood Toyota and Lexus along with Beck Toyota. The Service manager Beck Toyota is useless! Tom Wood Lexus I cant find anyone in service after 4 :30 pm to pick up a car so I am done with them! Tom Wood Toyota is over priced and promises are not fulfilled. OBrien is always kind ,informative and efficient! They explain all needed work and let you know what is needed now and what can wait. In one word I would say they are Honest! My highest praise! Thank You!
1 Comments
Good Service but...
by 07/12/2017on
I have been an O'Brien service customer since 2006. I have always been pleased with the service, but this time I found dirt/grease on my steering wheel and a dirt or grease scuff on my driver side door sill and speaker grille that hadn't been there. Otherwise great experience. Would give 4.5 stars if I could.
1 Comments
Great Experience
by 12/08/2016on
Friendly, relaxed experience. Patrick did everything necessary to put me in the car I found online. Finance was extremely friendly, helpful, and did not push extras, just made us aware of them.Great car, great experience!
1 Comments
A great place to go !!!
by 06/05/2016on
We have bought our second toyota from Danielle Lovins at o'brien toyota with no problems at all. Danielle is very professional and thourogh with all information you may need and with things you may not think to ask about at the time. She is very patient with us and truley a pleasent genuine person.. Would recommend to anyone :)
1 Comments
pleasant experience
by 06/04/2016on
Fast & easy, what else can I say.
1 Comments
Above and Beyond Service
by 04/19/2016on
We have four Toyota's in the family. O'Brien Toyota has always given me perfect service without trying to up-sale me. I tried going to Butler Toyota a couple times because Butler is so much closer to where I live, but they treated me like all they wanted to do was add items to my service call. I needed to have a smart key programmed. Butler said the regular price for programming was $60, but since I didn't buy the smart key from them they would have to charge me $130. O'Brien's regular fee for this was $40, and even though I didn't buy it from them they still charged me only $40. Butler said they would not do it for $40, nor the regular $60 fee. I'm sorry that I tried Butler even if they were close to where I live. From now on I'll go where the best service is, O'Brien Toyota.
1 Comments
As easy and professional as it gets
by 08/10/2015on
I purchased a 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid after seeing it advertised on Edmunds.com. After sending in a request for information, I was very promptly contacted by Danielle Lovins. She was polite, very quickly got me the information I requested (more complete info on the car, carfax report, etc.), plus some additional information that was very helpful. I talked to her on the phone and she quickly established herself as helpful and friendly but not pushy. When I decided to come in and see the car, she came in on her day off to meet me, negotiated in a straight forward, relaxed fashion, without any of the gimmicks commonly associated with car salesmen. When they were unable to give me what I'd hoped to to get from a trade in, she even gave me advice about how I could potentially get more money for it via other options. I don't know what else to say - I got a very nice car for a fair price, was treated with respect , and the whole process was enjoyable. Danielle and O'Brien Toyota are a class act!
1 Comments
2015 TOYOTA PRIUS V
by 08/04/2015on
Excellent experience. As a female buying a car alone, I especially appreciated the total absence of any condescending attitudes. I was treated with absolute respect and courtesy. I definitely recommend this dealership and my salesperson Jarrod.
1 Comments
Very Happy w O'Brien Toyota Service Dept.
by 06/22/2015on
I own a 2006 Solara which I really love. I am always pleased with the service I receive when I bring in my car for oil changes and maintenance. The service manager, mechanics and service adviser are friendly, prompt and completely explain the services they will perform and keep in contact on status. The repairs have always been top notch and the pricing fair. Unlike some other dealerships, I do not feel they push other repairs or services that are unnecessary. I would highly recommend this dealership to everyone for excellent service.
1 Comments
New 2015 Toyota Highlander purchase
by 06/02/2015on
I had an amazing experience in purchasing a new Toyota Highlander with O'Brien Toyota. Josh McDaniel was my sales rep and he did an amazing job in acquiring a vehicle of my preference and the price that i desired. Thanks O'brien Toyota for making my new vehicle purchase a memorable one.
1 Comments
O'Brien Toyota
by 03/16/2015on
Jeff Dunn was an awesome salesperson. I just totaled my car and had 3 days to find a new one. Tried O'Brien first just to get an idea of what I wanted and price points - wasn't even planning on buying from them. Jeff never pressured me and showed me exactly what I asked for the entire process was very easy and enjoyable. Once I bought the car, Jeff showed me how to work everything in it and even set up my Bluetooth and favorite radio station for me. Would definitely recommend and/or use this dealership again.
1 Comments
Good Service Department
by 03/08/2015on
These folks are good with my two Toyotas. I've been dealing with them for nine years and have had no problems of any kind. It started with a Camry Hybrid, a car that only Toyota should service. They have been honest, prompt and reasonable in price. I have recommended them to friends and family.
1 Comments
O'Brien Toyota Indianapolis
by 02/08/2015on
I highly recommend O'Brien Toyota. The sales associate was very helpful and knowledgeable. The entire process went smoothly and I ended up with the exact car I wanted at a great price.
1 Comments
1 Comments