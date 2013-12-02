Skip to main content
Dreyer & Reinbold BMW

9375 Whitley Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Today closed*
*At this time store hours may vary.
Sunday
closed
Monday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Tuesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Wednesday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Thursday
9:00 AM - 7:30 PM
Friday
9:00 AM - 6:00 PM
Saturday
10:00 AM - 5:30 PM
Great Experience

by chaselby on 02/12/2013

Dominic Martin made the whole purchase process the most relaxed and comfortable experience that I have ever had buying a car. His no pressure and honest approach is greatly appreciated. I felt like I was working with a friend and not somebody who was just trying to get me to sign the check. His efforts to work with my tight schedule were greatly appreciated. He has also shown fantastic after-sale follow up by checking in to make sure that I am happy with my purchase and by answering all of my additional questions. I would not hesitate to recommend Dominic to anybody looking to purchase a car.

  • Recommend this dealer? Yes
  • Purchased a vehicle from this dealer? Yes
  • Did the dealer honor all commitments made? Yes
